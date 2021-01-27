White Sugar Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Tereos Internacional SA, American Sugar Refining, Associated British Foods

The White Sugar industry can be broken down into several segments, Cane Sugar, Beet Sugar, etc. White sugar is the crystallized sucrose extracted from either sugarcane or sugar beets. After harvesting the sugarcane or sugar beets, the juice is extracted and boiled down to remove moisture. As the moisture diminishes, the natural sucrose in the juice begins to crystallize. The crystallized sugar is removed, leaving other extracts behind in the form of molasses. The market is fragmented. Across the world, the major players cover Suedzucker AG, Tereos Internacional SA, American Sugar Refining, Associated British Foods, etc. Top 10 manufacturers accounted for 24.96% market share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global White Sugar Market The global White Sugar market size is projected to reach US$ 77750 million by 2026, from US$ 64700 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Suedzucker AG, Tereos Internacional SA, American Sugar Refining, Associated British Foods, Louis Dreyfus, Wilmar International Ltd., Mitr Phol Sugar Corp., Nordzucker, American Crystal Sugar, Cofco Tunhe Sugar CO,. Ltd, Cosan, Sungain, Nanning Sugar Industry

White Sugar Breakdown Data by Type

Cane Sugar, Beet Sugar, By type，cane sugar is the most commonly used type, with about 78.64% market share in 2019.

White Sugar Breakdown Data by Application

Bakery, Beverages, Candy, Others, Wiite sugar widely usel in bakery, beverages and candy, which took up about 24.39%, 22.56% 21.51% of the global total in 2019. Regional and Country-level Analysis The White Sugar market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the White Sugar market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and White Sugar Market Share Analysis

