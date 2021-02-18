White Portland Cements Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2027 | Cementir Holding, Cimsa (including Cemex), Dyckerhoff GmbH

“

The report titled Global White Portland Cements Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global White Portland Cements market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global White Portland Cements market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global White Portland Cements market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global White Portland Cements market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The White Portland Cements report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the White Portland Cements report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global White Portland Cements market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global White Portland Cements market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global White Portland Cements market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global White Portland Cements market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global White Portland Cements market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cementir Holding, Cimsa (including Cemex), Dyckerhoff GmbH, JK Cement, Birla White, Yinshan White Cement, Breedon Group, Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Taiheiyo Cement, Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company, Hebei Qianbao, Royal Cement, Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd., Federal White Cement, Siam City Cement Company Limited, Saveh White Cement Co, Union Corp, Sotacib, Cimento (OYAK)

Market Segmentation by Product: Normal

High Early Strength

Sulfate Resistant



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Projects

Decorative Work



The White Portland Cements Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global White Portland Cements market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global White Portland Cements market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the White Portland Cements market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in White Portland Cements industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global White Portland Cements market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global White Portland Cements market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global White Portland Cements market?

Table of Contents:

1 White Portland Cements Market Overview

1.1 White Portland Cements Product Overview

1.2 White Portland Cements Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Normal

1.2.2 High Early Strength

1.2.3 Sulfate Resistant

1.3 Global White Portland Cements Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global White Portland Cements Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global White Portland Cements Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global White Portland Cements Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global White Portland Cements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global White Portland Cements Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global White Portland Cements Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global White Portland Cements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America White Portland Cements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe White Portland Cements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific White Portland Cements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America White Portland Cements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global White Portland Cements Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by White Portland Cements Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by White Portland Cements Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players White Portland Cements Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers White Portland Cements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 White Portland Cements Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 White Portland Cements Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by White Portland Cements Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in White Portland Cements as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into White Portland Cements Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers White Portland Cements Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global White Portland Cements by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global White Portland Cements Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global White Portland Cements Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global White Portland Cements Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global White Portland Cements by Application

4.1 White Portland Cements Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction Projects

4.1.2 Decorative Work

4.2 Global White Portland Cements Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global White Portland Cements Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global White Portland Cements Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions White Portland Cements Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America White Portland Cements by Application

4.5.2 Europe White Portland Cements by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific White Portland Cements by Application

4.5.4 Latin America White Portland Cements by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements by Application

5 North America White Portland Cements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe White Portland Cements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific White Portland Cements Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America White Portland Cements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in White Portland Cements Business

10.1 Cementir Holding

10.1.1 Cementir Holding Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cementir Holding Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Cementir Holding White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Cementir Holding White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.1.5 Cementir Holding Recent Developments

10.2 Cimsa (including Cemex)

10.2.1 Cimsa (including Cemex) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cimsa (including Cemex) Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Cimsa (including Cemex) White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Cementir Holding White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.2.5 Cimsa (including Cemex) Recent Developments

10.3 Dyckerhoff GmbH

10.3.1 Dyckerhoff GmbH Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dyckerhoff GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Dyckerhoff GmbH White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Dyckerhoff GmbH White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.3.5 Dyckerhoff GmbH Recent Developments

10.4 JK Cement

10.4.1 JK Cement Corporation Information

10.4.2 JK Cement Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 JK Cement White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 JK Cement White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.4.5 JK Cement Recent Developments

10.5 Birla White

10.5.1 Birla White Corporation Information

10.5.2 Birla White Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Birla White White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Birla White White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.5.5 Birla White Recent Developments

10.6 Yinshan White Cement

10.6.1 Yinshan White Cement Corporation Information

10.6.2 Yinshan White Cement Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Yinshan White Cement White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Yinshan White Cement White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.6.5 Yinshan White Cement Recent Developments

10.7 Breedon Group

10.7.1 Breedon Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Breedon Group Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Breedon Group White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Breedon Group White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.7.5 Breedon Group Recent Developments

10.8 Cementos Portland Valderrivas

10.8.1 Cementos Portland Valderrivas Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cementos Portland Valderrivas Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Cementos Portland Valderrivas White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cementos Portland Valderrivas White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.8.5 Cementos Portland Valderrivas Recent Developments

10.9 Taiheiyo Cement

10.9.1 Taiheiyo Cement Corporation Information

10.9.2 Taiheiyo Cement Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Taiheiyo Cement White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Taiheiyo Cement White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.9.5 Taiheiyo Cement Recent Developments

10.10 Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 White Portland Cements Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company Recent Developments

10.11 Hebei Qianbao

10.11.1 Hebei Qianbao Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hebei Qianbao Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Hebei Qianbao White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hebei Qianbao White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.11.5 Hebei Qianbao Recent Developments

10.12 Royal Cement

10.12.1 Royal Cement Corporation Information

10.12.2 Royal Cement Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Royal Cement White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Royal Cement White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.12.5 Royal Cement Recent Developments

10.13 Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd. White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd. White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.13.5 Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

10.14 Federal White Cement

10.14.1 Federal White Cement Corporation Information

10.14.2 Federal White Cement Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Federal White Cement White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Federal White Cement White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.14.5 Federal White Cement Recent Developments

10.15 Siam City Cement Company Limited

10.15.1 Siam City Cement Company Limited Corporation Information

10.15.2 Siam City Cement Company Limited Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Siam City Cement Company Limited White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Siam City Cement Company Limited White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.15.5 Siam City Cement Company Limited Recent Developments

10.16 Saveh White Cement Co

10.16.1 Saveh White Cement Co Corporation Information

10.16.2 Saveh White Cement Co Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Saveh White Cement Co White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Saveh White Cement Co White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.16.5 Saveh White Cement Co Recent Developments

10.17 Union Corp

10.17.1 Union Corp Corporation Information

10.17.2 Union Corp Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Union Corp White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Union Corp White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.17.5 Union Corp Recent Developments

10.18 Sotacib

10.18.1 Sotacib Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sotacib Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Sotacib White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Sotacib White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.18.5 Sotacib Recent Developments

10.19 Cimento (OYAK)

10.19.1 Cimento (OYAK) Corporation Information

10.19.2 Cimento (OYAK) Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Cimento (OYAK) White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Cimento (OYAK) White Portland Cements Products Offered

10.19.5 Cimento (OYAK) Recent Developments

11 White Portland Cements Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 White Portland Cements Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 White Portland Cements Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 White Portland Cements Industry Trends

11.4.2 White Portland Cements Market Drivers

11.4.3 White Portland Cements Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”