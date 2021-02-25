White Portland Cements Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027| | Cementir Holding, Cimsa (including Cemex), Dyckerhoff GmbH

“

The report titled Global White Portland Cements Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global White Portland Cements market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global White Portland Cements market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global White Portland Cements market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global White Portland Cements market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The White Portland Cements report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the White Portland Cements report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global White Portland Cements market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global White Portland Cements market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global White Portland Cements market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global White Portland Cements market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global White Portland Cements market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cementir Holding, Cimsa (including Cemex), Dyckerhoff GmbH, JK Cement, Birla White, Yinshan White Cement, Breedon Group, Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Taiheiyo Cement, Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company, Hebei Qianbao, Royal Cement, Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd., Federal White Cement, Siam City Cement Company Limited, Saveh White Cement Co, Union Corp, Sotacib, Cimento (OYAK)

Market Segmentation by Product: Normal

High Early Strength

Sulfate Resistant



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Projects

Decorative Work



The White Portland Cements Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global White Portland Cements market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global White Portland Cements market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the White Portland Cements market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in White Portland Cements industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global White Portland Cements market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global White Portland Cements market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global White Portland Cements market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 White Portland Cements Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global White Portland Cements Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Normal

1.2.3 High Early Strength

1.2.4 Sulfate Resistant

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global White Portland Cements Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction Projects

1.3.3 Decorative Work

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global White Portland Cements Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global White Portland Cements Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global White Portland Cements Production by Region

2.3.1 Global White Portland Cements Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global White Portland Cements Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 White Portland Cements Industry Trends

2.4.2 White Portland Cements Market Drivers

2.4.3 White Portland Cements Market Challenges

2.4.4 White Portland Cements Market Restraints

3 Global White Portland Cements Sales

3.1 Global White Portland Cements Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global White Portland Cements Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global White Portland Cements Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top White Portland Cements Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top White Portland Cements Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top White Portland Cements Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top White Portland Cements Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top White Portland Cements Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top White Portland Cements Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global White Portland Cements Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global White Portland Cements Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top White Portland Cements Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top White Portland Cements Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by White Portland Cements Sales in 2020

4.3 Global White Portland Cements Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top White Portland Cements Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top White Portland Cements Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by White Portland Cements Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global White Portland Cements Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global White Portland Cements Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global White Portland Cements Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global White Portland Cements Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global White Portland Cements Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global White Portland Cements Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global White Portland Cements Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global White Portland Cements Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global White Portland Cements Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global White Portland Cements Price by Type

5.3.1 Global White Portland Cements Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global White Portland Cements Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global White Portland Cements Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global White Portland Cements Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global White Portland Cements Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global White Portland Cements Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global White Portland Cements Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global White Portland Cements Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global White Portland Cements Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global White Portland Cements Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global White Portland Cements Price by Application

6.3.1 Global White Portland Cements Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global White Portland Cements Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America White Portland Cements Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America White Portland Cements Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America White Portland Cements Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America White Portland Cements Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America White Portland Cements Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America White Portland Cements Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America White Portland Cements Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America White Portland Cements Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America White Portland Cements Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America White Portland Cements Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America White Portland Cements Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America White Portland Cements Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe White Portland Cements Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe White Portland Cements Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe White Portland Cements Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe White Portland Cements Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe White Portland Cements Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe White Portland Cements Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe White Portland Cements Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe White Portland Cements Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe White Portland Cements Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe White Portland Cements Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe White Portland Cements Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe White Portland Cements Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific White Portland Cements Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific White Portland Cements Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific White Portland Cements Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific White Portland Cements Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific White Portland Cements Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific White Portland Cements Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific White Portland Cements Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific White Portland Cements Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific White Portland Cements Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific White Portland Cements Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific White Portland Cements Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific White Portland Cements Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America White Portland Cements Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America White Portland Cements Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America White Portland Cements Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America White Portland Cements Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America White Portland Cements Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America White Portland Cements Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America White Portland Cements Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America White Portland Cements Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America White Portland Cements Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America White Portland Cements Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America White Portland Cements Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America White Portland Cements Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa White Portland Cements Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cementir Holding

12.1.1 Cementir Holding Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cementir Holding Overview

12.1.3 Cementir Holding White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cementir Holding White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.1.5 Cementir Holding White Portland Cements SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Cementir Holding Recent Developments

12.2 Cimsa (including Cemex)

12.2.1 Cimsa (including Cemex) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cimsa (including Cemex) Overview

12.2.3 Cimsa (including Cemex) White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Cimsa (including Cemex) White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.2.5 Cimsa (including Cemex) White Portland Cements SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Cimsa (including Cemex) Recent Developments

12.3 Dyckerhoff GmbH

12.3.1 Dyckerhoff GmbH Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dyckerhoff GmbH Overview

12.3.3 Dyckerhoff GmbH White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dyckerhoff GmbH White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.3.5 Dyckerhoff GmbH White Portland Cements SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Dyckerhoff GmbH Recent Developments

12.4 JK Cement

12.4.1 JK Cement Corporation Information

12.4.2 JK Cement Overview

12.4.3 JK Cement White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 JK Cement White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.4.5 JK Cement White Portland Cements SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 JK Cement Recent Developments

12.5 Birla White

12.5.1 Birla White Corporation Information

12.5.2 Birla White Overview

12.5.3 Birla White White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Birla White White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.5.5 Birla White White Portland Cements SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Birla White Recent Developments

12.6 Yinshan White Cement

12.6.1 Yinshan White Cement Corporation Information

12.6.2 Yinshan White Cement Overview

12.6.3 Yinshan White Cement White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Yinshan White Cement White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.6.5 Yinshan White Cement White Portland Cements SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Yinshan White Cement Recent Developments

12.7 Breedon Group

12.7.1 Breedon Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Breedon Group Overview

12.7.3 Breedon Group White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Breedon Group White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.7.5 Breedon Group White Portland Cements SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Breedon Group Recent Developments

12.8 Cementos Portland Valderrivas

12.8.1 Cementos Portland Valderrivas Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cementos Portland Valderrivas Overview

12.8.3 Cementos Portland Valderrivas White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Cementos Portland Valderrivas White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.8.5 Cementos Portland Valderrivas White Portland Cements SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Cementos Portland Valderrivas Recent Developments

12.9 Taiheiyo Cement

12.9.1 Taiheiyo Cement Corporation Information

12.9.2 Taiheiyo Cement Overview

12.9.3 Taiheiyo Cement White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Taiheiyo Cement White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.9.5 Taiheiyo Cement White Portland Cements SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Taiheiyo Cement Recent Developments

12.10 Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company

12.10.1 Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company Overview

12.10.3 Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.10.5 Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company White Portland Cements SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company Recent Developments

12.11 Hebei Qianbao

12.11.1 Hebei Qianbao Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hebei Qianbao Overview

12.11.3 Hebei Qianbao White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hebei Qianbao White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.11.5 Hebei Qianbao Recent Developments

12.12 Royal Cement

12.12.1 Royal Cement Corporation Information

12.12.2 Royal Cement Overview

12.12.3 Royal Cement White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Royal Cement White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.12.5 Royal Cement Recent Developments

12.13 Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd.

12.13.1 Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd. Overview

12.13.3 Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd. White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd. White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.13.5 Deqing Yingqi Building Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.14 Federal White Cement

12.14.1 Federal White Cement Corporation Information

12.14.2 Federal White Cement Overview

12.14.3 Federal White Cement White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Federal White Cement White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.14.5 Federal White Cement Recent Developments

12.15 Siam City Cement Company Limited

12.15.1 Siam City Cement Company Limited Corporation Information

12.15.2 Siam City Cement Company Limited Overview

12.15.3 Siam City Cement Company Limited White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Siam City Cement Company Limited White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.15.5 Siam City Cement Company Limited Recent Developments

12.16 Saveh White Cement Co

12.16.1 Saveh White Cement Co Corporation Information

12.16.2 Saveh White Cement Co Overview

12.16.3 Saveh White Cement Co White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Saveh White Cement Co White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.16.5 Saveh White Cement Co Recent Developments

12.17 Union Corp

12.17.1 Union Corp Corporation Information

12.17.2 Union Corp Overview

12.17.3 Union Corp White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Union Corp White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.17.5 Union Corp Recent Developments

12.18 Sotacib

12.18.1 Sotacib Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sotacib Overview

12.18.3 Sotacib White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Sotacib White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.18.5 Sotacib Recent Developments

12.19 Cimento (OYAK)

12.19.1 Cimento (OYAK) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Cimento (OYAK) Overview

12.19.3 Cimento (OYAK) White Portland Cements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Cimento (OYAK) White Portland Cements Products and Services

12.19.5 Cimento (OYAK) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 White Portland Cements Value Chain Analysis

13.2 White Portland Cements Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 White Portland Cements Production Mode & Process

13.4 White Portland Cements Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 White Portland Cements Sales Channels

13.4.2 White Portland Cements Distributors

13.5 White Portland Cements Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”