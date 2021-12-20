White Oil Market Size 2021 Global Industry Trends, Analysis, Forecast To 2027 | Sonneborn, ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants, Chevron

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(White Oil Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the White Oil report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global White Oil market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global White Oil market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global White Oil market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global White Oil market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global White Oil market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sonneborn, ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec Corporation, Sasol, Renkert Oil, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Suncor Energy, Nynas AB, Seojin Chemical, Lubline, TOTAL, APAR INDUSTRIES, Panama Petrochem, Savita Chemicals, Eastern

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chemical Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastic & Polymer

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food Industry

Textile



The White Oil Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global White Oil market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global White Oil market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the White Oil market expansion?

What will be the global White Oil market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the White Oil market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the White Oil market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global White Oil market?

Which technological advancements will influence the White Oil market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 White Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of White Oil

1.2 White Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global White Oil Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Chemical Grade

1.2.3 Food Grade

1.2.4 Cosmetic Grade

1.3 White Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global White Oil Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Plastic & Polymer

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.3.5 Food Industry

1.3.6 Textile

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global White Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global White Oil Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global White Oil Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global White Oil Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America White Oil Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe White Oil Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China White Oil Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan White Oil Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global White Oil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global White Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 White Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global White Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers White Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 White Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 White Oil Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest White Oil Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of White Oil Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global White Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America White Oil Production

3.4.1 North America White Oil Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe White Oil Production

3.5.1 Europe White Oil Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China White Oil Production

3.6.1 China White Oil Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan White Oil Production

3.7.1 Japan White Oil Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global White Oil Consumption by Region

4.1 Global White Oil Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global White Oil Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global White Oil Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America White Oil Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe White Oil Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific White Oil Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America White Oil Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global White Oil Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global White Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global White Oil Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global White Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global White Oil Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Sonneborn

7.1.1 Sonneborn White Oil Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sonneborn White Oil Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Sonneborn White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Sonneborn Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Sonneborn Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants

7.2.1 ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants White Oil Corporation Information

7.2.2 ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants White Oil Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Chevron

7.3.1 Chevron White Oil Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chevron White Oil Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Chevron White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Chevron Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Chevron Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Royal Dutch Shell

7.4.1 Royal Dutch Shell White Oil Corporation Information

7.4.2 Royal Dutch Shell White Oil Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Royal Dutch Shell White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Royal Dutch Shell Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sinopec Corporation

7.5.1 Sinopec Corporation White Oil Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sinopec Corporation White Oil Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sinopec Corporation White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sinopec Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sinopec Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sasol

7.6.1 Sasol White Oil Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sasol White Oil Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sasol White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sasol Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sasol Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Renkert Oil

7.7.1 Renkert Oil White Oil Corporation Information

7.7.2 Renkert Oil White Oil Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Renkert Oil White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Renkert Oil Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Renkert Oil Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

7.8.1 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation White Oil Corporation Information

7.8.2 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation White Oil Product Portfolio

7.8.3 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Suncor Energy

7.9.1 Suncor Energy White Oil Corporation Information

7.9.2 Suncor Energy White Oil Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Suncor Energy White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Suncor Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Suncor Energy Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nynas AB

7.10.1 Nynas AB White Oil Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nynas AB White Oil Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nynas AB White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nynas AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nynas AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Seojin Chemical

7.11.1 Seojin Chemical White Oil Corporation Information

7.11.2 Seojin Chemical White Oil Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Seojin Chemical White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Seojin Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Seojin Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Lubline

7.12.1 Lubline White Oil Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lubline White Oil Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Lubline White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Lubline Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Lubline Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 TOTAL

7.13.1 TOTAL White Oil Corporation Information

7.13.2 TOTAL White Oil Product Portfolio

7.13.3 TOTAL White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 TOTAL Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 TOTAL Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 APAR INDUSTRIES

7.14.1 APAR INDUSTRIES White Oil Corporation Information

7.14.2 APAR INDUSTRIES White Oil Product Portfolio

7.14.3 APAR INDUSTRIES White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 APAR INDUSTRIES Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 APAR INDUSTRIES Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Panama Petrochem

7.15.1 Panama Petrochem White Oil Corporation Information

7.15.2 Panama Petrochem White Oil Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Panama Petrochem White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Panama Petrochem Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Panama Petrochem Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Savita Chemicals

7.16.1 Savita Chemicals White Oil Corporation Information

7.16.2 Savita Chemicals White Oil Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Savita Chemicals White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Savita Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Savita Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Eastern

7.17.1 Eastern White Oil Corporation Information

7.17.2 Eastern White Oil Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Eastern White Oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Eastern Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Eastern Recent Developments/Updates

8 White Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 White Oil Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of White Oil

8.4 White Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 White Oil Distributors List

9.3 White Oil Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 White Oil Industry Trends

10.2 White Oil Growth Drivers

10.3 White Oil Market Challenges

10.4 White Oil Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of White Oil by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America White Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe White Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China White Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan White Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of White Oil

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of White Oil by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of White Oil by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of White Oil by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of White Oil by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of White Oil by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of White Oil by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of White Oil by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of White Oil by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”