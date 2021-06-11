White Goods Market Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years 2021-2027| Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Haier Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global White Goods Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The White Goods report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the White Goods market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. White Goods report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. White Goods report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global White Goods market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This White Goods research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the White Goods report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global White Goods Market Research Report: Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Haier Group, Samsung Group, Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, Midea, Sears, Bosch, Hisense, Arcelik, Meiling

Global White Goods Market by Type: Cooling-Refrigerator, Cooling-Freezer, Washing Machine-Front Load, Washing Machine-Top Load, Cooking-Freestanding Cooker, Cooking-Built-in Cooker, Cooking-Hobs, Tumble Dryers, Dishwashers, Other

Global White Goods Market by Application: Offline Sales, Online Sales

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global White Goods market?

What will be the size of the global White Goods market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global White Goods market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global White Goods market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global White Goods market?

Table of Contents

1 White Goods Market Overview

1.1 White Goods Product Overview

1.2 White Goods Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cooling-Refrigerator

1.2.2 Cooling-Freezer

1.2.3 Washing Machine-Front Load

1.2.4 Washing Machine-Top Load

1.2.5 Cooking-Freestanding Cooker

1.2.6 Cooking-Built-in Cooker

1.2.7 Cooking-Hobs

1.2.8 Tumble Dryers

1.2.9 Dishwashers

1.2.10 Other

1.3 Global White Goods Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global White Goods Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global White Goods Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global White Goods Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global White Goods Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global White Goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global White Goods Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global White Goods Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global White Goods Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global White Goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America White Goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe White Goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific White Goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America White Goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa White Goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global White Goods Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by White Goods Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by White Goods Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players White Goods Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers White Goods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 White Goods Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 White Goods Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by White Goods Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in White Goods as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into White Goods Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers White Goods Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 White Goods Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global White Goods Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global White Goods Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global White Goods Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global White Goods Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global White Goods Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global White Goods Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global White Goods Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global White Goods Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global White Goods Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global White Goods by Application

4.1 White Goods Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Offline Sales

4.1.2 Online Sales

4.2 Global White Goods Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global White Goods Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global White Goods Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global White Goods Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global White Goods Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global White Goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global White Goods Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global White Goods Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global White Goods Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global White Goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America White Goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe White Goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific White Goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America White Goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa White Goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America White Goods by Country

5.1 North America White Goods Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America White Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America White Goods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America White Goods Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America White Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America White Goods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe White Goods by Country

6.1 Europe White Goods Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe White Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe White Goods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe White Goods Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe White Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe White Goods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific White Goods by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific White Goods Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific White Goods Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific White Goods Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific White Goods Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific White Goods Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific White Goods Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America White Goods by Country

8.1 Latin America White Goods Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America White Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America White Goods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America White Goods Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America White Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America White Goods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa White Goods by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa White Goods Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa White Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa White Goods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa White Goods Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa White Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa White Goods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in White Goods Business

10.1 Whirlpool Corporation

10.1.1 Whirlpool Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Whirlpool Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Whirlpool Corporation White Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Whirlpool Corporation White Goods Products Offered

10.1.5 Whirlpool Corporation Recent Development

10.2 LG Electronics

10.2.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

10.2.2 LG Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 LG Electronics White Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 LG Electronics White Goods Products Offered

10.2.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

10.3 Haier Group

10.3.1 Haier Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Haier Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Haier Group White Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Haier Group White Goods Products Offered

10.3.5 Haier Group Recent Development

10.4 Samsung Group

10.4.1 Samsung Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Samsung Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Samsung Group White Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Samsung Group White Goods Products Offered

10.4.5 Samsung Group Recent Development

10.5 Electrolux

10.5.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

10.5.2 Electrolux Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Electrolux White Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Electrolux White Goods Products Offered

10.5.5 Electrolux Recent Development

10.6 Panasonic Corporation

10.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Panasonic Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Panasonic Corporation White Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Panasonic Corporation White Goods Products Offered

10.6.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Midea

10.7.1 Midea Corporation Information

10.7.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Midea White Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Midea White Goods Products Offered

10.7.5 Midea Recent Development

10.8 Sears

10.8.1 Sears Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sears Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sears White Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sears White Goods Products Offered

10.8.5 Sears Recent Development

10.9 Bosch

10.9.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Bosch White Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Bosch White Goods Products Offered

10.9.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.10 Hisense

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 White Goods Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hisense White Goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hisense Recent Development

10.11 Arcelik

10.11.1 Arcelik Corporation Information

10.11.2 Arcelik Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Arcelik White Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Arcelik White Goods Products Offered

10.11.5 Arcelik Recent Development

10.12 Meiling

10.12.1 Meiling Corporation Information

10.12.2 Meiling Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Meiling White Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Meiling White Goods Products Offered

10.12.5 Meiling Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 White Goods Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 White Goods Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 White Goods Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 White Goods Distributors

12.3 White Goods Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

