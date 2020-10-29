Whey Protein Isolates Market 2020 Demand and Growth Analysis by Top Regions (Japan, UK, Malaysia, US, Singapore) |, Lactalis Ingredients (France), Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

Whey Protein Isolates Market

Los Angeles, United States- – The global Whey Protein Isolates market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Whey Protein Isolates market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Whey Protein Isolates Market.With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Whey Protein Isolates market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Whey Protein Isolates market.

Leading players of the global Whey Protein Isolates market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Whey Protein Isolates market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Whey Protein Isolates market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Whey Protein Isolates market.

Whey Protein Isolates Market Leading Players

, Lactalis Ingredients (France), Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Arla Foods (Denmark), Saputo Ingredients (Canada), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Havero Hoogwewt Group (Netherlands), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany), AMCO Protein (U.S.)

Whey Protein Isolates Segmentation by Product

Cow, Buffalo, Goat

Whey Protein Isolates Segmentation by Application

Infant formula, Sports nutrition, Dairy products, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Whey Protein Isolates market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Whey Protein Isolates market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Whey Protein Isolates market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Whey Protein Isolates market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Whey Protein Isolates market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Whey Protein Isolates market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Whey Protein Isolates Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Whey Protein Isolates Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cow

1.4.3 Buffalo

1.4.4 Goat 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Infant formula

1.5.3 Sports nutrition

1.5.4 Dairy products

1.5.5 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Whey Protein Isolates Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Whey Protein Isolates Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Whey Protein Isolates Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Whey Protein Isolates Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Whey Protein Isolates Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Whey Protein Isolates Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Whey Protein Isolates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Whey Protein Isolates Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Whey Protein Isolates Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Whey Protein Isolates Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Whey Protein Isolates Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Whey Protein Isolates Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Whey Protein Isolates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Whey Protein Isolates Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Whey Protein Isolates Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Whey Protein Isolates Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Whey Protein Isolates Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Whey Protein Isolates Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Whey Protein Isolates Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Whey Protein Isolates Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Whey Protein Isolates Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Whey Protein Isolates Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Whey Protein Isolates Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Whey Protein Isolates Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Whey Protein Isolates Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Whey Protein Isolates Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Whey Protein Isolates Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Whey Protein Isolates Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Whey Protein Isolates Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Whey Protein Isolates Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Whey Protein Isolates Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Whey Protein Isolates Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Whey Protein Isolates Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Whey Protein Isolates Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Whey Protein Isolates Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Whey Protein Isolates Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Whey Protein Isolates Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Whey Protein Isolates Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Whey Protein Isolates Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Whey Protein Isolates Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Whey Protein Isolates Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Whey Protein Isolates Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Whey Protein Isolates Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Whey Protein Isolates Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Whey Protein Isolates Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Whey Protein Isolates Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Whey Protein Isolates Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Whey Protein Isolates Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Whey Protein Isolates Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Whey Protein Isolates Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Whey Protein Isolates Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Isolates Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Isolates Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Isolates Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Isolates Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Whey Protein Isolates Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Whey Protein Isolates Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Whey Protein Isolates Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Whey Protein Isolates Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Isolates Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Isolates Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Isolates Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Isolates Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Lactalis Ingredients (France)

12.1.1 Lactalis Ingredients (France) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lactalis Ingredients (France) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Lactalis Ingredients (France) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Lactalis Ingredients (France) Whey Protein Isolates Products Offered

12.1.5 Lactalis Ingredients (France) Recent Development 12.2 Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

12.2.1 Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand) Whey Protein Isolates Products Offered

12.2.5 Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand) Recent Development 12.3 FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

12.3.1 FrieslandCampina (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.3.2 FrieslandCampina (Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 FrieslandCampina (Netherlands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 FrieslandCampina (Netherlands) Whey Protein Isolates Products Offered

12.3.5 FrieslandCampina (Netherlands) Recent Development 12.4 Arla Foods (Denmark)

12.4.1 Arla Foods (Denmark) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Arla Foods (Denmark) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Arla Foods (Denmark) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Arla Foods (Denmark) Whey Protein Isolates Products Offered

12.4.5 Arla Foods (Denmark) Recent Development 12.5 Saputo Ingredients (Canada)

12.5.1 Saputo Ingredients (Canada) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Saputo Ingredients (Canada) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Saputo Ingredients (Canada) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Saputo Ingredients (Canada) Whey Protein Isolates Products Offered

12.5.5 Saputo Ingredients (Canada) Recent Development 12.6 Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

12.6.1 Glanbia PLC (Ireland) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Glanbia PLC (Ireland) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Glanbia PLC (Ireland) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Glanbia PLC (Ireland) Whey Protein Isolates Products Offered

12.6.5 Glanbia PLC (Ireland) Recent Development 12.7 Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

12.7.1 Kerry Group plc (Ireland) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kerry Group plc (Ireland) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kerry Group plc (Ireland) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Kerry Group plc (Ireland) Whey Protein Isolates Products Offered

12.7.5 Kerry Group plc (Ireland) Recent Development 12.8 Havero Hoogwewt Group (Netherlands)

12.8.1 Havero Hoogwewt Group (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Havero Hoogwewt Group (Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Havero Hoogwewt Group (Netherlands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Havero Hoogwewt Group (Netherlands) Whey Protein Isolates Products Offered

12.8.5 Havero Hoogwewt Group (Netherlands) Recent Development 12.9 Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany)

12.9.1 Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany) Whey Protein Isolates Products Offered

12.9.5 Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany) Recent Development 12.10 AMCO Protein (U.S.)

12.10.1 AMCO Protein (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.10.2 AMCO Protein (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 AMCO Protein (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 AMCO Protein (U.S.) Whey Protein Isolates Products Offered

12.10.5 AMCO Protein (U.S.) Recent Development 12.11 Lactalis Ingredients (France)

12.11.1 Lactalis Ingredients (France) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lactalis Ingredients (France) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Lactalis Ingredients (France) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Lactalis Ingredients (France) Whey Protein Isolates Products Offered

12.11.5 Lactalis Ingredients (France) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Whey Protein Isolates Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Whey Protein Isolates Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

“