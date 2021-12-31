Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Furukawa

“
The report titled Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wheeled Drill Rigs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wheeled Drill Rigs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wheeled Drill Rigs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wheeled Drill Rigs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wheeled Drill Rigs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wheeled Drill Rigs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wheeled Drill Rigs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wheeled Drill Rigs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wheeled Drill Rigs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wheeled Drill Rigs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wheeled Drill Rigs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Furukawa, Junjin CSM, Hausherr, JK Drilling, Hunan Nonferrous, Sunward, Shoukai, Hongwuhuan, Driconeq, APAGEO, Kosan, Jiangxi Sitong, Boshan, Hongda, Zhigao
Market Segmentation by Product:
Top Hammer Blasthole Drill
Down the hole – Blasthole Drill
Rotary Blasthole Drill
Market Segmentation by Application:
Mining
Engineering Work
The Wheeled Drill Rigs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wheeled Drill Rigs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wheeled Drill Rigs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Overview
1.1 Wheeled Drill Rigs Product Overview
1.2 Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Top Hammer Blasthole Drill
1.2.2 Down the hole – Blasthole Drill
1.2.3 Rotary Blasthole Drill
1.3 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Wheeled Drill Rigs Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Wheeled Drill Rigs Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wheeled Drill Rigs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wheeled Drill Rigs as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wheeled Drill Rigs Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Wheeled Drill Rigs Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Wheeled Drill Rigs Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs by Application
4.1 Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Mining
4.1.2 Engineering Work
4.2 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Wheeled Drill Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Wheeled Drill Rigs by Country
5.1 North America Wheeled Drill Rigs Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Wheeled Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Wheeled Drill Rigs by Country
6.1 Europe Wheeled Drill Rigs Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Wheeled Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Wheeled Drill Rigs by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Wheeled Drill Rigs Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Wheeled Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Wheeled Drill Rigs by Country
8.1 Latin America Wheeled Drill Rigs Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Wheeled Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Wheeled Drill Rigs by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Wheeled Drill Rigs Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Wheeled Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wheeled Drill Rigs Business
10.1 Sandvik
10.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information
10.1.2 Sandvik Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sandvik Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Sandvik Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.1.5 Sandvik Recent Development
10.2 Atlas Copco
10.2.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information
10.2.2 Atlas Copco Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Atlas Copco Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Atlas Copco Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.2.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development
10.3 Furukawa
10.3.1 Furukawa Corporation Information
10.3.2 Furukawa Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Furukawa Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Furukawa Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.3.5 Furukawa Recent Development
10.4 Junjin CSM
10.4.1 Junjin CSM Corporation Information
10.4.2 Junjin CSM Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Junjin CSM Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Junjin CSM Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.4.5 Junjin CSM Recent Development
10.5 Hausherr
10.5.1 Hausherr Corporation Information
10.5.2 Hausherr Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Hausherr Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Hausherr Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.5.5 Hausherr Recent Development
10.6 JK Drilling
10.6.1 JK Drilling Corporation Information
10.6.2 JK Drilling Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 JK Drilling Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 JK Drilling Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.6.5 JK Drilling Recent Development
10.7 Hunan Nonferrous
10.7.1 Hunan Nonferrous Corporation Information
10.7.2 Hunan Nonferrous Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Hunan Nonferrous Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Hunan Nonferrous Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.7.5 Hunan Nonferrous Recent Development
10.8 Sunward
10.8.1 Sunward Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sunward Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sunward Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Sunward Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.8.5 Sunward Recent Development
10.9 Shoukai
10.9.1 Shoukai Corporation Information
10.9.2 Shoukai Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Shoukai Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Shoukai Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.9.5 Shoukai Recent Development
10.10 Hongwuhuan
10.10.1 Hongwuhuan Corporation Information
10.10.2 Hongwuhuan Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Hongwuhuan Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Hongwuhuan Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.10.5 Hongwuhuan Recent Development
10.11 Driconeq
10.11.1 Driconeq Corporation Information
10.11.2 Driconeq Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Driconeq Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Driconeq Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.11.5 Driconeq Recent Development
10.12 APAGEO
10.12.1 APAGEO Corporation Information
10.12.2 APAGEO Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 APAGEO Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 APAGEO Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.12.5 APAGEO Recent Development
10.13 Kosan
10.13.1 Kosan Corporation Information
10.13.2 Kosan Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Kosan Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Kosan Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.13.5 Kosan Recent Development
10.14 Jiangxi Sitong
10.14.1 Jiangxi Sitong Corporation Information
10.14.2 Jiangxi Sitong Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Jiangxi Sitong Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Jiangxi Sitong Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.14.5 Jiangxi Sitong Recent Development
10.15 Boshan
10.15.1 Boshan Corporation Information
10.15.2 Boshan Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Boshan Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Boshan Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.15.5 Boshan Recent Development
10.16 Hongda
10.16.1 Hongda Corporation Information
10.16.2 Hongda Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Hongda Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Hongda Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.16.5 Hongda Recent Development
10.17 Zhigao
10.17.1 Zhigao Corporation Information
10.17.2 Zhigao Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Zhigao Wheeled Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Zhigao Wheeled Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.17.5 Zhigao Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Wheeled Drill Rigs Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Wheeled Drill Rigs Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Wheeled Drill Rigs Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Wheeled Drill Rigs Distributors
12.3 Wheeled Drill Rigs Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”