Wheelchair Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2022-2028 | Invacare, Pride Mobility Products, Sunrise Medical

A newly published report titled “Wheelchair Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wheelchair report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wheelchair market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wheelchair market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wheelchair market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wheelchair market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wheelchair market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Invacare, Pride Mobility Products, Sunrise Medical, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Permobil AB, Drive Medical, Levo, 21st Century Scientific, Karman Healthcare, GF Health Products

Market Segmentation by Product:

Electric Wheelchair

Manual Wheelchair



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Household



The Wheelchair Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wheelchair market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wheelchair market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wheelchair Product Introduction

1.2 Global Wheelchair Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Wheelchair Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Wheelchair Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Wheelchair Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Wheelchair Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Wheelchair Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Wheelchair Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Wheelchair in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Wheelchair Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Wheelchair Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Wheelchair Industry Trends

1.5.2 Wheelchair Market Drivers

1.5.3 Wheelchair Market Challenges

1.5.4 Wheelchair Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Wheelchair Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Electric Wheelchair

2.1.2 Manual Wheelchair

2.2 Global Wheelchair Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Wheelchair Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Wheelchair Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Wheelchair Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Wheelchair Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Wheelchair Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Wheelchair Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Wheelchair Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Wheelchair Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Household

3.2 Global Wheelchair Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Wheelchair Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Wheelchair Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Wheelchair Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Wheelchair Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Wheelchair Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Wheelchair Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Wheelchair Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Wheelchair Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Wheelchair Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Wheelchair Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Wheelchair Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Wheelchair Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Wheelchair Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Wheelchair Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Wheelchair Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Wheelchair in 2021

4.2.3 Global Wheelchair Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Wheelchair Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Wheelchair Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Wheelchair Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wheelchair Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Wheelchair Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Wheelchair Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Wheelchair Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Wheelchair Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Wheelchair Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Wheelchair Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Wheelchair Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Wheelchair Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Wheelchair Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Wheelchair Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Wheelchair Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Wheelchair Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Wheelchair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Wheelchair Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wheelchair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wheelchair Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Wheelchair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Wheelchair Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Wheelchair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Wheelchair Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Wheelchair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Wheelchair Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Invacare

7.1.1 Invacare Corporation Information

7.1.2 Invacare Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Invacare Wheelchair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Invacare Wheelchair Products Offered

7.1.5 Invacare Recent Development

7.2 Pride Mobility Products

7.2.1 Pride Mobility Products Corporation Information

7.2.2 Pride Mobility Products Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Pride Mobility Products Wheelchair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Pride Mobility Products Wheelchair Products Offered

7.2.5 Pride Mobility Products Recent Development

7.3 Sunrise Medical

7.3.1 Sunrise Medical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sunrise Medical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sunrise Medical Wheelchair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sunrise Medical Wheelchair Products Offered

7.3.5 Sunrise Medical Recent Development

7.4 OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

7.4.1 OttoBock Healthcare GmbH Corporation Information

7.4.2 OttoBock Healthcare GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 OttoBock Healthcare GmbH Wheelchair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 OttoBock Healthcare GmbH Wheelchair Products Offered

7.4.5 OttoBock Healthcare GmbH Recent Development

7.5 Permobil AB

7.5.1 Permobil AB Corporation Information

7.5.2 Permobil AB Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Permobil AB Wheelchair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Permobil AB Wheelchair Products Offered

7.5.5 Permobil AB Recent Development

7.6 Drive Medical

7.6.1 Drive Medical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Drive Medical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Drive Medical Wheelchair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Drive Medical Wheelchair Products Offered

7.6.5 Drive Medical Recent Development

7.7 Levo

7.7.1 Levo Corporation Information

7.7.2 Levo Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Levo Wheelchair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Levo Wheelchair Products Offered

7.7.5 Levo Recent Development

7.8 21st Century Scientific

7.8.1 21st Century Scientific Corporation Information

7.8.2 21st Century Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 21st Century Scientific Wheelchair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 21st Century Scientific Wheelchair Products Offered

7.8.5 21st Century Scientific Recent Development

7.9 Karman Healthcare

7.9.1 Karman Healthcare Corporation Information

7.9.2 Karman Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Karman Healthcare Wheelchair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Karman Healthcare Wheelchair Products Offered

7.9.5 Karman Healthcare Recent Development

7.10 GF Health Products

7.10.1 GF Health Products Corporation Information

7.10.2 GF Health Products Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 GF Health Products Wheelchair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 GF Health Products Wheelchair Products Offered

7.10.5 GF Health Products Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Wheelchair Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Wheelchair Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Wheelchair Distributors

8.3 Wheelchair Production Mode & Process

8.4 Wheelchair Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Wheelchair Sales Channels

8.4.2 Wheelchair Distributors

8.5 Wheelchair Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

