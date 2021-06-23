Wheel Market Outlook 2021: Industry Analysis with Future Forecast till 2027 |, CITIC Dicastal, Iochpe-Maxion, Superior Industries

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and China Wheel Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Wheel data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Wheel Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Wheel Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Wheel market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Wheel market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, CITIC Dicastal, Iochpe-Maxion, Superior Industries, Borbet, RONAL GROUP, Alcoa Wheels, Topy Group, Accuride, Lizhong Group, Wanfeng Auto Wheels, Zhengxing Group, Enkei Wheels, Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD, Zhongnan Wheel, CEMAX, Jingu Group, Sunrise Wheel, Yueling Wheels, Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Market Segment by Product Type:

, Steel Wheels, Aluminum Wheels

Market Segment by Application:

, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Wheel market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wheel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wheel market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wheel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wheel market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wheel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Steel Wheels

1.2.3 Aluminum Wheels

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wheel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wheel Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Wheel Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Wheel, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Wheel Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Wheel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Wheel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Wheel Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Wheel Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Wheel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Wheel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Wheel Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Wheel Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Wheel Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Wheel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Wheel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wheel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Wheel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wheel Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Wheel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Wheel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wheel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wheel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wheel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Wheel Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Wheel Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Wheel Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Wheel Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Wheel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wheel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Wheel Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Wheel Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wheel Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Wheel Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Wheel Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Wheel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Wheel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wheel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Wheel Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Wheel Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Wheel Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Wheel Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Wheel Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Wheel Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Wheel Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Wheel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Wheel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Wheel Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Wheel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Wheel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Wheel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Wheel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Wheel Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Wheel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Wheel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Wheel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Wheel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Wheel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Wheel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Wheel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Wheel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Wheel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Wheel Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Wheel Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Wheel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Wheel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Wheel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Wheel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wheel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wheel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 CITIC Dicastal

12.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

12.1.2 CITIC Dicastal Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 CITIC Dicastal Wheel Products Offered

12.1.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

12.2 Iochpe-Maxion

12.2.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

12.2.2 Iochpe-Maxion Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Iochpe-Maxion Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Iochpe-Maxion Wheel Products Offered

12.2.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

12.3 Superior Industries

12.3.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Superior Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Superior Industries Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Superior Industries Wheel Products Offered

12.3.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

12.4 Borbet

12.4.1 Borbet Corporation Information

12.4.2 Borbet Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Borbet Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Borbet Wheel Products Offered

12.4.5 Borbet Recent Development

12.5 RONAL GROUP

12.5.1 RONAL GROUP Corporation Information

12.5.2 RONAL GROUP Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 RONAL GROUP Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 RONAL GROUP Wheel Products Offered

12.5.5 RONAL GROUP Recent Development

12.6 Alcoa Wheels

12.6.1 Alcoa Wheels Corporation Information

12.6.2 Alcoa Wheels Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Alcoa Wheels Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Alcoa Wheels Wheel Products Offered

12.6.5 Alcoa Wheels Recent Development

12.7 Topy Group

12.7.1 Topy Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Topy Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Topy Group Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Topy Group Wheel Products Offered

12.7.5 Topy Group Recent Development

12.8 Accuride

12.8.1 Accuride Corporation Information

12.8.2 Accuride Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Accuride Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Accuride Wheel Products Offered

12.8.5 Accuride Recent Development

12.9 Lizhong Group

12.9.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lizhong Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Lizhong Group Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lizhong Group Wheel Products Offered

12.9.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

12.10 Wanfeng Auto Wheels

12.10.1 Wanfeng Auto Wheels Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wanfeng Auto Wheels Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wanfeng Auto Wheels Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Wanfeng Auto Wheels Wheel Products Offered

12.10.5 Wanfeng Auto Wheels Recent Development

12.11 CITIC Dicastal

12.11.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

12.11.2 CITIC Dicastal Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 CITIC Dicastal Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 CITIC Dicastal Wheel Products Offered

12.11.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

12.12 Enkei Wheels

12.12.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

12.12.2 Enkei Wheels Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Enkei Wheels Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Enkei Wheels Products Offered

12.12.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development

12.13 Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD

12.13.1 Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD Products Offered

12.13.5 Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD Recent Development

12.14 Zhongnan Wheel

12.14.1 Zhongnan Wheel Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zhongnan Wheel Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Zhongnan Wheel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Zhongnan Wheel Products Offered

12.14.5 Zhongnan Wheel Recent Development

12.15 CEMAX

12.15.1 CEMAX Corporation Information

12.15.2 CEMAX Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 CEMAX Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 CEMAX Products Offered

12.15.5 CEMAX Recent Development

12.16 Jingu Group

12.16.1 Jingu Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jingu Group Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Jingu Group Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jingu Group Products Offered

12.16.5 Jingu Group Recent Development

12.17 Sunrise Wheel

12.17.1 Sunrise Wheel Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sunrise Wheel Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Sunrise Wheel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sunrise Wheel Products Offered

12.17.5 Sunrise Wheel Recent Development

12.18 Yueling Wheels

12.18.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

12.18.2 Yueling Wheels Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Yueling Wheels Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Yueling Wheels Products Offered

12.18.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development

12.19 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

12.19.1 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Corporation Information

12.19.2 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Products Offered

12.19.5 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Wheel Industry Trends

13.2 Wheel Market Drivers

13.3 Wheel Market Challenges

13.4 Wheel Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Wheel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

