Wheel Balancer Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2014 to 2022 and Forecast 2022 – 2028| Corghi, BOSCH, Snap-on

Global Wheel Balancer Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 933.7 Million By 2027, From US$ 764.3 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 2.9% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Wheel Balancer Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Wheel Balancer market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Wheel balancer is a device which can minimize the centrifugal force and the abnormal wear and tear of vehicle wheels. Wheel dynamic balance refers to the varying degrees centrifugal force in each direction when the wheel rotates. When dynamic balance the state is not good, centrifugal force of one direction is too large or too small, thus affecting the quality of, and it can easily cause a puncture or accidents after the tire mounted to the car. Therefore before the tires leave the factory or when repair and maintenance, wheel dynamic balance test should be carried out. And the testing tool is wheel balancer. China is the largest market with about 45% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 30% market share. The key players are Corghi, BOSCH, Snap-on, Hunter, Hennessy Industries, MAHA, CEMB, Cormach Srl, Ravaglioli, Giuliano, DALIQIBAO, Bright, Balancer, Sino-Italian Taida, Coseng, Anchor, Kwingtone etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 47% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wheel Balancer Market The global Wheel Balancer market size is projected to reach US$ 933.7 million by 2027, from US$ 764.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Wheel Balancer market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Wheel Balancer market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wheel Balancer Market Research Report: Corghi, BOSCH, Snap-on, Hunter, Hennessy Industries, MAHA, CEMB, Cormach Srl, Ravaglioli, Giuliano, DALIQIBAO, Bright, Balancer, Sino-Italian Taida, Coseng, Anchor, Kwingtone Global Wheel Balancer Market by Type: Below 15 inches or less, 15 inches to 24 inches, Above 24 inches Global Wheel Balancer Market by Application: 4S Shop, Repair Shop, Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, Others The Wheel Balancer market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Wheel Balancer market. In this chapter of the Wheel Balancer report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Wheel Balancer report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Wheel Balancer market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Wheel Balancer market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Wheel Balancer market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Wheel Balancer market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Wheel Balancer market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Wheel Balancer Market Overview

1.1 Wheel Balancer Product Overview

1.2 Wheel Balancer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 15 inches or less

1.2.2 15 inches to 24 inches

1.2.3 Above 24 inches

1.3 Global Wheel Balancer Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Wheel Balancer Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Wheel Balancer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Wheel Balancer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Wheel Balancer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Wheel Balancer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Wheel Balancer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wheel Balancer Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wheel Balancer Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Wheel Balancer Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wheel Balancer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wheel Balancer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wheel Balancer Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wheel Balancer Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wheel Balancer as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wheel Balancer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wheel Balancer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Wheel Balancer Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Wheel Balancer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wheel Balancer Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Wheel Balancer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Wheel Balancer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wheel Balancer Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wheel Balancer Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Wheel Balancer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Wheel Balancer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Wheel Balancer Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Wheel Balancer by Application

4.1 Wheel Balancer Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 4S Shop

4.1.2 Repair Shop

4.1.3 Motor Vehicle Manufacturers

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Wheel Balancer Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Wheel Balancer Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wheel Balancer Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Wheel Balancer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Wheel Balancer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Wheel Balancer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Wheel Balancer by Country

5.1 North America Wheel Balancer Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Wheel Balancer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Wheel Balancer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Wheel Balancer Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Wheel Balancer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Wheel Balancer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Wheel Balancer by Country

6.1 Europe Wheel Balancer Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Wheel Balancer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Wheel Balancer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Wheel Balancer Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Wheel Balancer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Wheel Balancer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Wheel Balancer by Country

8.1 Latin America Wheel Balancer Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Wheel Balancer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Wheel Balancer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Wheel Balancer Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Wheel Balancer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Wheel Balancer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wheel Balancer Business

10.1 Corghi

10.1.1 Corghi Corporation Information

10.1.2 Corghi Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Corghi Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Corghi Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.1.5 Corghi Recent Development

10.2 BOSCH

10.2.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

10.2.2 BOSCH Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BOSCH Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BOSCH Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.2.5 BOSCH Recent Development

10.3 Snap-on

10.3.1 Snap-on Corporation Information

10.3.2 Snap-on Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Snap-on Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Snap-on Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.3.5 Snap-on Recent Development

10.4 Hunter

10.4.1 Hunter Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hunter Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hunter Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hunter Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.4.5 Hunter Recent Development

10.5 Hennessy Industries

10.5.1 Hennessy Industries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hennessy Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hennessy Industries Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hennessy Industries Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.5.5 Hennessy Industries Recent Development

10.6 MAHA

10.6.1 MAHA Corporation Information

10.6.2 MAHA Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 MAHA Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 MAHA Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.6.5 MAHA Recent Development

10.7 CEMB

10.7.1 CEMB Corporation Information

10.7.2 CEMB Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CEMB Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CEMB Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.7.5 CEMB Recent Development

10.8 Cormach Srl

10.8.1 Cormach Srl Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cormach Srl Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cormach Srl Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Cormach Srl Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.8.5 Cormach Srl Recent Development

10.9 Ravaglioli

10.9.1 Ravaglioli Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ravaglioli Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ravaglioli Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Ravaglioli Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.9.5 Ravaglioli Recent Development

10.10 Giuliano

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wheel Balancer Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Giuliano Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Giuliano Recent Development

10.11 DALIQIBAO

10.11.1 DALIQIBAO Corporation Information

10.11.2 DALIQIBAO Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 DALIQIBAO Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 DALIQIBAO Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.11.5 DALIQIBAO Recent Development

10.12 Bright

10.12.1 Bright Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bright Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Bright Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Bright Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.12.5 Bright Recent Development

10.13 Balancer

10.13.1 Balancer Corporation Information

10.13.2 Balancer Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Balancer Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Balancer Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.13.5 Balancer Recent Development

10.14 Sino-Italian Taida

10.14.1 Sino-Italian Taida Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sino-Italian Taida Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Sino-Italian Taida Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Sino-Italian Taida Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.14.5 Sino-Italian Taida Recent Development

10.15 Coseng

10.15.1 Coseng Corporation Information

10.15.2 Coseng Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Coseng Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Coseng Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.15.5 Coseng Recent Development

10.16 Anchor

10.16.1 Anchor Corporation Information

10.16.2 Anchor Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Anchor Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Anchor Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.16.5 Anchor Recent Development

10.17 Kwingtone

10.17.1 Kwingtone Corporation Information

10.17.2 Kwingtone Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Kwingtone Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Kwingtone Wheel Balancer Products Offered

10.17.5 Kwingtone Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wheel Balancer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wheel Balancer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Wheel Balancer Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Wheel Balancer Distributors

12.3 Wheel Balancer Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

