Wheat Grass powder is a product obtained from dehydrating the extracted juice of Wheat Grass and sold as a dietary supplement. For some health enthusiasts, it is valued for its nutritional benefits since it contains high levels of beta-carotene, amino acids, B vitamins, and fiber. It is also reputed to possess antibacterial and restorative properties that help to detoxify the body. Global Wheat Grass Powder key players include Heappe, Now Foods, Pines, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 25%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share over 45 percent. In terms of product, Organic Wheat Grass Powder is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Health Products, followed by Food Industry, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheat Grass Powder in United States, including the following market information: United States Wheat Grass Powder Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Wheat Grass Powder Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (T) United States top five Wheat Grass Powder companies in 2020 (%) The global Wheat Grass Powder market size is expected to growth from US$ 21 million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The United States Wheat Grass Powder market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Wheat Grass Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Wheat Grass Powder Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (T) United States Wheat Grass Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Organic Wheat Grass Powder, Regular Wheat Grass powder United States Wheat Grass Powder Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (T) United States Wheat Grass Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Food, Health Products

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Wheat Grass Powder revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Wheat Grass Powder revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Wheat Grass Powder sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (T) Key companies Wheat Grass Powder sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Now Foods, Pines, Naturya, Myprotein, Urban Health, Drberg, Navitas Naturals, Synergy, Girme’s, Amazing Grass, Heappe, Easy Pha-max, Wanshida Wheat Industry

