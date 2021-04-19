Western Wear Market 2027 Growth Prospects, Key Trends, COVID-19 Business Impact and Future Scenario 2021-2027 | Levi’s, Kontoor Brands, Diesel

“

The report titled Global Western Wear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Western Wear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Western Wear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Western Wear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Western Wear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Western Wear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Western Wear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Western Wear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Western Wear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Western Wear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Western Wear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Western Wear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Levi’s, Kontoor Brands, Diesel, PVH Corp., Miller-International, Inc, Uniqlo, Gap, H&M, G-Star RAW, Inditex, Benetton Group, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Nautica Apparel, Mavi Jeans, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Joe’s Jeans, Edwin, Giorgio Armani, Mango

Market Segmentation by Product: Jeans

Shirts

Outerwear

Accessories



Market Segmentation by Application: Men

Women

Kids



The Western Wear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Western Wear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Western Wear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Western Wear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Western Wear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Western Wear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Western Wear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Western Wear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Western Wear Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Jeans

1.2.3 Shirts

1.2.4 Outerwear

1.2.5 Accessories

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Western Wear Market Share by End User: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.3.4 Kids

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Western Wear Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Western Wear Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Western Wear Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Western Wear Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Western Wear Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Western Wear Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Western Wear Market Trends

2.3.2 Western Wear Market Drivers

2.3.3 Western Wear Market Challenges

2.3.4 Western Wear Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Western Wear Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Western Wear Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Western Wear Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Western Wear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Western Wear Revenue

3.4 Global Western Wear Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Western Wear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Western Wear Revenue in 2020

3.5 Western Wear Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Western Wear Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Western Wear Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Western Wear Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Western Wear Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Western Wear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Western Wear Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Global Western Wear Historic Market Size by End User (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Western Wear Forecasted Market Size by End User (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Western Wear Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Western Wear Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Western Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Western Wear Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Western Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Western Wear Market Size by End User

6.3.1 North America Western Wear Market Size by End User (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Western Wear Market Size by End User (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Western Wear Market Size by End User (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Western Wear Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Western Wear Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Western Wear Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Western Wear Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Western Wear Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Western Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Western Wear Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Western Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Western Wear Market Size by End User

7.3.1 Europe Western Wear Market Size by End User (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Western Wear Market Size by End User (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Western Wear Market Size by End User (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Western Wear Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Western Wear Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Western Wear Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Western Wear Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Western Wear Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Western Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Western Wear Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Western Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Western Wear Market Size by End User

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Western Wear Market Size by End User (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Western Wear Market Size by End User (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Western Wear Market Size by End User (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Western Wear Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Western Wear Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Western Wear Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Western Wear Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Western Wear Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Western Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Western Wear Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Western Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Western Wear Market Size by End User

9.3.1 Latin America Western Wear Market Size by End User (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Western Wear Market Size by End User (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Western Wear Market Size by End User (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Western Wear Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Western Wear Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Western Wear Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Western Wear Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Western Wear Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Western Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Western Wear Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Western Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Western Wear Market Size by End User

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Western Wear Market Size by End User (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Western Wear Market Size by End User (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Western Wear Market Size by End User (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Western Wear Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Western Wear Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Western Wear Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Levi’s

11.1.1 Levi’s Company Details

11.1.2 Levi’s Business Overview

11.1.3 Levi’s Western Wear Introduction

11.1.4 Levi’s Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Levi’s Recent Development

11.2 Kontoor Brands

11.2.1 Kontoor Brands Company Details

11.2.2 Kontoor Brands Business Overview

11.2.3 Kontoor Brands Western Wear Introduction

11.2.4 Kontoor Brands Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Kontoor Brands Recent Development

11.3 Diesel

11.3.1 Diesel Company Details

11.3.2 Diesel Business Overview

11.3.3 Diesel Western Wear Introduction

11.3.4 Diesel Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Diesel Recent Development

11.4 PVH Corp.

11.4.1 PVH Corp. Company Details

11.4.2 PVH Corp. Business Overview

11.4.3 PVH Corp. Western Wear Introduction

11.4.4 PVH Corp. Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 PVH Corp. Recent Development

11.5 Miller-International, Inc

11.5.1 Miller-International, Inc Company Details

11.5.2 Miller-International, Inc Business Overview

11.5.3 Miller-International, Inc Western Wear Introduction

11.5.4 Miller-International, Inc Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Miller-International, Inc Recent Development

11.6 Uniqlo

11.6.1 Uniqlo Company Details

11.6.2 Uniqlo Business Overview

11.6.3 Uniqlo Western Wear Introduction

11.6.4 Uniqlo Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

11.7 Gap

11.7.1 Gap Company Details

11.7.2 Gap Business Overview

11.7.3 Gap Western Wear Introduction

11.7.4 Gap Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Gap Recent Development

11.8 H&M

11.8.1 H&M Company Details

11.8.2 H&M Business Overview

11.8.3 H&M Western Wear Introduction

11.8.4 H&M Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 H&M Recent Development

11.9 G-Star RAW

11.9.1 G-Star RAW Company Details

11.9.2 G-Star RAW Business Overview

11.9.3 G-Star RAW Western Wear Introduction

11.9.4 G-Star RAW Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 G-Star RAW Recent Development

11.10 Inditex

11.10.1 Inditex Company Details

11.10.2 Inditex Business Overview

11.10.3 Inditex Western Wear Introduction

11.10.4 Inditex Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Inditex Recent Development

11.11 Benetton Group

11.11.1 Benetton Group Company Details

11.11.2 Benetton Group Business Overview

11.11.3 Benetton Group Western Wear Introduction

11.11.4 Benetton Group Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Benetton Group Recent Development

11.12 Dolce & Gabbana

11.12.1 Dolce & Gabbana Company Details

11.12.2 Dolce & Gabbana Business Overview

11.12.3 Dolce & Gabbana Western Wear Introduction

11.12.4 Dolce & Gabbana Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Dolce & Gabbana Recent Development

11.13 Prada

11.13.1 Prada Company Details

11.13.2 Prada Business Overview

11.13.3 Prada Western Wear Introduction

11.13.4 Prada Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Prada Recent Development

11.14 Nautica Apparel

11.14.1 Nautica Apparel Company Details

11.14.2 Nautica Apparel Business Overview

11.14.3 Nautica Apparel Western Wear Introduction

11.14.4 Nautica Apparel Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Nautica Apparel Recent Development

11.15 Mavi Jeans

11.15.1 Mavi Jeans Company Details

11.15.2 Mavi Jeans Business Overview

11.15.3 Mavi Jeans Western Wear Introduction

11.15.4 Mavi Jeans Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Mavi Jeans Recent Development

11.16 Ralph Lauren Corporation

11.16.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Company Details

11.16.2 Ralph Lauren Corporation Business Overview

11.16.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Western Wear Introduction

11.16.4 Ralph Lauren Corporation Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Ralph Lauren Corporation Recent Development

11.17 Joe’s Jeans

11.17.1 Joe’s Jeans Company Details

11.17.2 Joe’s Jeans Business Overview

11.17.3 Joe’s Jeans Western Wear Introduction

11.17.4 Joe’s Jeans Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Joe’s Jeans Recent Development

11.18 Edwin

11.18.1 Edwin Company Details

11.18.2 Edwin Business Overview

11.18.3 Edwin Western Wear Introduction

11.18.4 Edwin Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Edwin Recent Development

11.18 Giorgio Armani

.1 Giorgio Armani Company Details

.2 Giorgio Armani Business Overview

.3 Giorgio Armani Western Wear Introduction

.4 Giorgio Armani Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

.5 Giorgio Armani Recent Development

11.20 Mango

11.20.1 Mango Company Details

11.20.2 Mango Business Overview

11.20.3 Mango Western Wear Introduction

11.20.4 Mango Revenue in Western Wear Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Mango Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

