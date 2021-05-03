Welding Gloves Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | AJ Group, Amada Miyachi America, CEMONT

“

The report titled Global Welding Gloves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Welding Gloves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Welding Gloves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Welding Gloves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Welding Gloves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Welding Gloves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Welding Gloves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Welding Gloves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Welding Gloves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Welding Gloves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Welding Gloves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Welding Gloves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AJ Group, Amada Miyachi America, CEMONT, chetanandsons, COFRA, DEHN + SÖHNE, Ejendals Tegera, ENCON SAFETY PRODUCTS, ESAB, FRONIUS, GYS, Hobart, Indusco Solution, LEBON, Lincoln Electric, Magid Glove & Safety, MCR Safety, Migatronic, Miller Electric, Miqsa Star Industries, Oerlikon, PROTECTLaserschutz, ROSTAING, SAF-FRO, safety experts, Showa Best Glove, Sialko Pak Sports, Valmy, Weldas Europe B.V.

Market Segmentation by Product: Leather

Foam

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Thermal Protection

Mechanical Protection

Electrical Protection

Chemical Protection



The Welding Gloves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Welding Gloves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Welding Gloves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Welding Gloves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Welding Gloves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Welding Gloves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Welding Gloves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Welding Gloves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Welding Gloves Market Overview

1.1 Welding Gloves Product Overview

1.2 Welding Gloves Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Leather

1.2.2 Foam

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Welding Gloves Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Welding Gloves Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Welding Gloves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Welding Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Welding Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Welding Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Welding Gloves Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Welding Gloves Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Welding Gloves Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Welding Gloves Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Welding Gloves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Welding Gloves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Welding Gloves Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Welding Gloves Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Welding Gloves as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Welding Gloves Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Welding Gloves Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Welding Gloves Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Welding Gloves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Welding Gloves Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Welding Gloves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Welding Gloves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Welding Gloves Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Welding Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Welding Gloves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Welding Gloves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Welding Gloves Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Welding Gloves by Application

4.1 Welding Gloves Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Thermal Protection

4.1.2 Mechanical Protection

4.1.3 Electrical Protection

4.1.4 Chemical Protection

4.2 Global Welding Gloves Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Welding Gloves Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Welding Gloves Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Welding Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Welding Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Welding Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Welding Gloves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Welding Gloves by Country

5.1 North America Welding Gloves Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Welding Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Welding Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Welding Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Welding Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Welding Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Welding Gloves by Country

6.1 Europe Welding Gloves Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Welding Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Welding Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Welding Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Welding Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Welding Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Welding Gloves by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Gloves Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Gloves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Gloves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Gloves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Gloves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Welding Gloves by Country

8.1 Latin America Welding Gloves Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Welding Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Welding Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Welding Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Welding Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Welding Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Welding Gloves by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Gloves Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Welding Gloves Business

10.1 AJ Group

10.1.1 AJ Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 AJ Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AJ Group Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AJ Group Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.1.5 AJ Group Recent Development

10.2 Amada Miyachi America

10.2.1 Amada Miyachi America Corporation Information

10.2.2 Amada Miyachi America Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Amada Miyachi America Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AJ Group Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.2.5 Amada Miyachi America Recent Development

10.3 CEMONT

10.3.1 CEMONT Corporation Information

10.3.2 CEMONT Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 CEMONT Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 CEMONT Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.3.5 CEMONT Recent Development

10.4 chetanandsons

10.4.1 chetanandsons Corporation Information

10.4.2 chetanandsons Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 chetanandsons Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 chetanandsons Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.4.5 chetanandsons Recent Development

10.5 COFRA

10.5.1 COFRA Corporation Information

10.5.2 COFRA Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 COFRA Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 COFRA Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.5.5 COFRA Recent Development

10.6 DEHN + SÖHNE

10.6.1 DEHN + SÖHNE Corporation Information

10.6.2 DEHN + SÖHNE Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 DEHN + SÖHNE Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 DEHN + SÖHNE Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.6.5 DEHN + SÖHNE Recent Development

10.7 Ejendals Tegera

10.7.1 Ejendals Tegera Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ejendals Tegera Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ejendals Tegera Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ejendals Tegera Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.7.5 Ejendals Tegera Recent Development

10.8 ENCON SAFETY PRODUCTS

10.8.1 ENCON SAFETY PRODUCTS Corporation Information

10.8.2 ENCON SAFETY PRODUCTS Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ENCON SAFETY PRODUCTS Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ENCON SAFETY PRODUCTS Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.8.5 ENCON SAFETY PRODUCTS Recent Development

10.9 ESAB

10.9.1 ESAB Corporation Information

10.9.2 ESAB Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ESAB Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ESAB Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.9.5 ESAB Recent Development

10.10 FRONIUS

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Welding Gloves Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 FRONIUS Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 FRONIUS Recent Development

10.11 GYS

10.11.1 GYS Corporation Information

10.11.2 GYS Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 GYS Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 GYS Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.11.5 GYS Recent Development

10.12 Hobart

10.12.1 Hobart Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hobart Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hobart Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hobart Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.12.5 Hobart Recent Development

10.13 Indusco Solution

10.13.1 Indusco Solution Corporation Information

10.13.2 Indusco Solution Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Indusco Solution Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Indusco Solution Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.13.5 Indusco Solution Recent Development

10.14 LEBON

10.14.1 LEBON Corporation Information

10.14.2 LEBON Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 LEBON Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 LEBON Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.14.5 LEBON Recent Development

10.15 Lincoln Electric

10.15.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lincoln Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Lincoln Electric Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Lincoln Electric Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.15.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Development

10.16 Magid Glove & Safety

10.16.1 Magid Glove & Safety Corporation Information

10.16.2 Magid Glove & Safety Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Magid Glove & Safety Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Magid Glove & Safety Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.16.5 Magid Glove & Safety Recent Development

10.17 MCR Safety

10.17.1 MCR Safety Corporation Information

10.17.2 MCR Safety Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 MCR Safety Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 MCR Safety Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.17.5 MCR Safety Recent Development

10.18 Migatronic

10.18.1 Migatronic Corporation Information

10.18.2 Migatronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Migatronic Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Migatronic Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.18.5 Migatronic Recent Development

10.19 Miller Electric

10.19.1 Miller Electric Corporation Information

10.19.2 Miller Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Miller Electric Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Miller Electric Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.19.5 Miller Electric Recent Development

10.20 Miqsa Star Industries

10.20.1 Miqsa Star Industries Corporation Information

10.20.2 Miqsa Star Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Miqsa Star Industries Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Miqsa Star Industries Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.20.5 Miqsa Star Industries Recent Development

10.21 Oerlikon

10.21.1 Oerlikon Corporation Information

10.21.2 Oerlikon Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Oerlikon Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Oerlikon Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.21.5 Oerlikon Recent Development

10.22 PROTECTLaserschutz

10.22.1 PROTECTLaserschutz Corporation Information

10.22.2 PROTECTLaserschutz Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 PROTECTLaserschutz Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 PROTECTLaserschutz Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.22.5 PROTECTLaserschutz Recent Development

10.23 ROSTAING

10.23.1 ROSTAING Corporation Information

10.23.2 ROSTAING Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 ROSTAING Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 ROSTAING Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.23.5 ROSTAING Recent Development

10.24 SAF-FRO

10.24.1 SAF-FRO Corporation Information

10.24.2 SAF-FRO Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 SAF-FRO Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 SAF-FRO Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.24.5 SAF-FRO Recent Development

10.25 safety experts

10.25.1 safety experts Corporation Information

10.25.2 safety experts Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 safety experts Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 safety experts Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.25.5 safety experts Recent Development

10.26 Showa Best Glove

10.26.1 Showa Best Glove Corporation Information

10.26.2 Showa Best Glove Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Showa Best Glove Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Showa Best Glove Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.26.5 Showa Best Glove Recent Development

10.27 Sialko Pak Sports

10.27.1 Sialko Pak Sports Corporation Information

10.27.2 Sialko Pak Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Sialko Pak Sports Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Sialko Pak Sports Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.27.5 Sialko Pak Sports Recent Development

10.28 Valmy

10.28.1 Valmy Corporation Information

10.28.2 Valmy Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Valmy Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Valmy Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.28.5 Valmy Recent Development

10.29 Weldas Europe B.V.

10.29.1 Weldas Europe B.V. Corporation Information

10.29.2 Weldas Europe B.V. Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Weldas Europe B.V. Welding Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Weldas Europe B.V. Welding Gloves Products Offered

10.29.5 Weldas Europe B.V. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Welding Gloves Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Welding Gloves Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Welding Gloves Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Welding Gloves Distributors

12.3 Welding Gloves Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

