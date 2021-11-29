Welding Gases Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Air Products & Chemicals, The Linde Group, Praxair

“

The report titled Global Welding Gases Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Welding Gases market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Welding Gases market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Welding Gases market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Welding Gases market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Welding Gases report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Welding Gases report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Welding Gases market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Welding Gases market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Welding Gases market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Welding Gases market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Welding Gases market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Air Products & Chemicals, The Linde Group, Praxair, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Air Liquide

Market Segmentation by Product:

Argon

Carbon Dioxide

Oxygen

Hydrogen

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Metal Manufacturing

Construction

Energy

Aerospace

Others



The Welding Gases Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Welding Gases market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Welding Gases market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Welding Gases market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Welding Gases industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Welding Gases market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Welding Gases market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Welding Gases market?

Table of Contents:

1 Welding Gases Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Welding Gases

1.2 Welding Gases Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Welding Gases Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Argon

1.2.3 Carbon Dioxide

1.2.4 Oxygen

1.2.5 Hydrogen

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Welding Gases Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Welding Gases Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Metal Manufacturing

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Welding Gases Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Welding Gases Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Welding Gases Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Welding Gases Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Welding Gases Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Welding Gases Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Welding Gases Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Welding Gases Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Welding Gases Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Welding Gases Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Welding Gases Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Welding Gases Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Welding Gases Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Welding Gases Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Welding Gases Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Welding Gases Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Welding Gases Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Welding Gases Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Welding Gases Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Welding Gases Production

3.4.1 North America Welding Gases Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Welding Gases Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Welding Gases Production

3.5.1 Europe Welding Gases Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Welding Gases Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Welding Gases Production

3.6.1 China Welding Gases Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Welding Gases Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Welding Gases Production

3.7.1 Japan Welding Gases Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Welding Gases Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Welding Gases Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Welding Gases Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Welding Gases Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Welding Gases Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Welding Gases Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Welding Gases Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Welding Gases Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Welding Gases Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Welding Gases Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Welding Gases Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Welding Gases Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Welding Gases Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Welding Gases Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Air Products & Chemicals

7.1.1 Air Products & Chemicals Welding Gases Corporation Information

7.1.2 Air Products & Chemicals Welding Gases Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Air Products & Chemicals Welding Gases Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Air Products & Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Air Products & Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 The Linde Group

7.2.1 The Linde Group Welding Gases Corporation Information

7.2.2 The Linde Group Welding Gases Product Portfolio

7.2.3 The Linde Group Welding Gases Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 The Linde Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 The Linde Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Praxair

7.3.1 Praxair Welding Gases Corporation Information

7.3.2 Praxair Welding Gases Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Praxair Welding Gases Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Praxair Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Praxair Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

7.4.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Welding Gases Corporation Information

7.4.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Welding Gases Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Welding Gases Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Air Liquide

7.5.1 Air Liquide Welding Gases Corporation Information

7.5.2 Air Liquide Welding Gases Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Air Liquide Welding Gases Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Air Liquide Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Air Liquide Recent Developments/Updates

8 Welding Gases Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Welding Gases Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Welding Gases

8.4 Welding Gases Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Welding Gases Distributors List

9.3 Welding Gases Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Welding Gases Industry Trends

10.2 Welding Gases Growth Drivers

10.3 Welding Gases Market Challenges

10.4 Welding Gases Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Welding Gases by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Welding Gases Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Welding Gases Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Welding Gases Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Welding Gases Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Welding Gases

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Welding Gases by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Welding Gases by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Welding Gases by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Welding Gases by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Welding Gases by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Welding Gases by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Welding Gases by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Welding Gases by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

