Welding Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers, Regions, And Forecast to 2027| Colfax, Lincoln Electric, Illinois Tool Works

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Welding Equipment market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Welding Equipment market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Welding Equipment market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Welding Equipment market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Welding Equipment market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Welding Equipment market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Welding Equipment Market Research Report: Colfax, Lincoln Electric, Illinois Tool Works, Daihen, Kobe Steel, Panasonic Welding Systems, Obara, Stanley Black & Decker, Fronius International, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik, Hugong, Jasic Technology, EWM, Kende, Kemppi, Riland, Hutong, Aotai Electric, Denyo, Nimak, Arc Machines, Telwin, Beijing Time Technologies, Kaierda, CEA Weld, Aitel Welder
Global Welding Equipment Market by Type: Arc Welding, Electrogas/Electroslag Welding, Friction Welding, Laser & Electron-Beam Welding, Resistance Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Others
Global Welding Equipment Market by Application: Construction, Automotive, Heavy Equipment, Electronics, Medical and Precision Instruments, Energy and Chemical, Other Transport, Other
The global Welding Equipment market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Welding Equipment report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Welding Equipment research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Welding Equipment market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Welding Equipment market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Welding Equipment market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Welding Equipment market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Welding Equipment market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Welding Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Welding Equipment Product Overview
1.2 Welding Equipment Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Arc Welding
1.2.2 Electrogas/Electroslag Welding
1.2.3 Friction Welding
1.2.4 Laser & Electron-Beam Welding
1.2.5 Resistance Welding
1.2.6 Oxy-Fuel Welding
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global Welding Equipment Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Welding Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Welding Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Welding Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Welding Equipment Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Welding Equipment Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Welding Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Welding Equipment Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Welding Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Welding Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Welding Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Welding Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Welding Equipment as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Welding Equipment Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Welding Equipment Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Welding Equipment Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Welding Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Welding Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Welding Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Welding Equipment by Application
4.1 Welding Equipment Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Construction
4.1.2 Automotive
4.1.3 Heavy Equipment
4.1.4 Electronics, Medical and Precision Instruments
4.1.5 Energy and Chemical
4.1.6 Other Transport
4.1.7 Other
4.2 Global Welding Equipment Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Welding Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Welding Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Welding Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Welding Equipment by Country
5.1 North America Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Welding Equipment by Country
6.1 Europe Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Welding Equipment by Country
8.1 Latin America Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Welding Equipment Business
10.1 Colfax
10.1.1 Colfax Corporation Information
10.1.2 Colfax Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Colfax Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Colfax Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.1.5 Colfax Recent Development
10.2 Lincoln Electric
10.2.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lincoln Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Lincoln Electric Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Lincoln Electric Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.2.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Development
10.3 Illinois Tool Works
10.3.1 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Information
10.3.2 Illinois Tool Works Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Illinois Tool Works Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Illinois Tool Works Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.3.5 Illinois Tool Works Recent Development
10.4 Daihen
10.4.1 Daihen Corporation Information
10.4.2 Daihen Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Daihen Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Daihen Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.4.5 Daihen Recent Development
10.5 Kobe Steel
10.5.1 Kobe Steel Corporation Information
10.5.2 Kobe Steel Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Kobe Steel Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Kobe Steel Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.5.5 Kobe Steel Recent Development
10.6 Panasonic Welding Systems
10.6.1 Panasonic Welding Systems Corporation Information
10.6.2 Panasonic Welding Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Panasonic Welding Systems Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Panasonic Welding Systems Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.6.5 Panasonic Welding Systems Recent Development
10.7 Obara
10.7.1 Obara Corporation Information
10.7.2 Obara Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Obara Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Obara Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.7.5 Obara Recent Development
10.8 Stanley Black & Decker
10.8.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information
10.8.2 Stanley Black & Decker Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Stanley Black & Decker Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Stanley Black & Decker Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.8.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development
10.9 Fronius International
10.9.1 Fronius International Corporation Information
10.9.2 Fronius International Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Fronius International Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Fronius International Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.9.5 Fronius International Recent Development
10.10 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Welding Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Recent Development
10.11 Hugong
10.11.1 Hugong Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hugong Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Hugong Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Hugong Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.11.5 Hugong Recent Development
10.12 Jasic Technology
10.12.1 Jasic Technology Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jasic Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Jasic Technology Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Jasic Technology Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.12.5 Jasic Technology Recent Development
10.13 EWM
10.13.1 EWM Corporation Information
10.13.2 EWM Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 EWM Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 EWM Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.13.5 EWM Recent Development
10.14 Kende
10.14.1 Kende Corporation Information
10.14.2 Kende Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Kende Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Kende Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.14.5 Kende Recent Development
10.15 Kemppi
10.15.1 Kemppi Corporation Information
10.15.2 Kemppi Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Kemppi Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Kemppi Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.15.5 Kemppi Recent Development
10.16 Riland
10.16.1 Riland Corporation Information
10.16.2 Riland Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Riland Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Riland Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.16.5 Riland Recent Development
10.17 Hutong
10.17.1 Hutong Corporation Information
10.17.2 Hutong Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Hutong Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Hutong Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.17.5 Hutong Recent Development
10.18 Aotai Electric
10.18.1 Aotai Electric Corporation Information
10.18.2 Aotai Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Aotai Electric Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Aotai Electric Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.18.5 Aotai Electric Recent Development
10.19 Denyo
10.19.1 Denyo Corporation Information
10.19.2 Denyo Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Denyo Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Denyo Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.19.5 Denyo Recent Development
10.20 Nimak
10.20.1 Nimak Corporation Information
10.20.2 Nimak Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Nimak Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Nimak Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.20.5 Nimak Recent Development
10.21 Arc Machines
10.21.1 Arc Machines Corporation Information
10.21.2 Arc Machines Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Arc Machines Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Arc Machines Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.21.5 Arc Machines Recent Development
10.22 Telwin
10.22.1 Telwin Corporation Information
10.22.2 Telwin Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Telwin Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Telwin Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.22.5 Telwin Recent Development
10.23 Beijing Time Technologies
10.23.1 Beijing Time Technologies Corporation Information
10.23.2 Beijing Time Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Beijing Time Technologies Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Beijing Time Technologies Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.23.5 Beijing Time Technologies Recent Development
10.24 Kaierda
10.24.1 Kaierda Corporation Information
10.24.2 Kaierda Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Kaierda Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Kaierda Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.24.5 Kaierda Recent Development
10.25 CEA Weld
10.25.1 CEA Weld Corporation Information
10.25.2 CEA Weld Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 CEA Weld Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 CEA Weld Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.25.5 CEA Weld Recent Development
10.26 Aitel Welder
10.26.1 Aitel Welder Corporation Information
10.26.2 Aitel Welder Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Aitel Welder Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Aitel Welder Welding Equipment Products Offered
10.26.5 Aitel Welder Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Welding Equipment Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Welding Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Welding Equipment Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Welding Equipment Distributors
12.3 Welding Equipment Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
