Welding Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers, Regions, And Forecast to 2027| Colfax, Lincoln Electric, Illinois Tool Works

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Welding Equipment market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Welding Equipment market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Welding Equipment market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Welding Equipment market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Welding Equipment market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Welding Equipment market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Welding Equipment Market Research Report: Colfax, Lincoln Electric, Illinois Tool Works, Daihen, Kobe Steel, Panasonic Welding Systems, Obara, Stanley Black & Decker, Fronius International, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik, Hugong, Jasic Technology, EWM, Kende, Kemppi, Riland, Hutong, Aotai Electric, Denyo, Nimak, Arc Machines, Telwin, Beijing Time Technologies, Kaierda, CEA Weld, Aitel Welder

Global Welding Equipment Market by Type: Arc Welding, Electrogas/Electroslag Welding, Friction Welding, Laser & Electron-Beam Welding, Resistance Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Others

Global Welding Equipment Market by Application: Construction, Automotive, Heavy Equipment, Electronics, Medical and Precision Instruments, Energy and Chemical, Other Transport, Other

The global Welding Equipment market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Welding Equipment report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Welding Equipment research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Welding Equipment market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Welding Equipment market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Welding Equipment market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Welding Equipment market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Welding Equipment market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Welding Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Welding Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Welding Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Arc Welding

1.2.2 Electrogas/Electroslag Welding

1.2.3 Friction Welding

1.2.4 Laser & Electron-Beam Welding

1.2.5 Resistance Welding

1.2.6 Oxy-Fuel Welding

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Welding Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Welding Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Welding Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Welding Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Welding Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Welding Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Welding Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Welding Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Welding Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Welding Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Welding Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Welding Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Welding Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Welding Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Welding Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Welding Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Welding Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Welding Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Welding Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Welding Equipment by Application

4.1 Welding Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Heavy Equipment

4.1.4 Electronics, Medical and Precision Instruments

4.1.5 Energy and Chemical

4.1.6 Other Transport

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Welding Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Welding Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Welding Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Welding Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Welding Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Welding Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Welding Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Welding Equipment Business

10.1 Colfax

10.1.1 Colfax Corporation Information

10.1.2 Colfax Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Colfax Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Colfax Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Colfax Recent Development

10.2 Lincoln Electric

10.2.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lincoln Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Lincoln Electric Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lincoln Electric Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Development

10.3 Illinois Tool Works

10.3.1 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Information

10.3.2 Illinois Tool Works Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Illinois Tool Works Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Illinois Tool Works Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Illinois Tool Works Recent Development

10.4 Daihen

10.4.1 Daihen Corporation Information

10.4.2 Daihen Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Daihen Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Daihen Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Daihen Recent Development

10.5 Kobe Steel

10.5.1 Kobe Steel Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kobe Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kobe Steel Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kobe Steel Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Kobe Steel Recent Development

10.6 Panasonic Welding Systems

10.6.1 Panasonic Welding Systems Corporation Information

10.6.2 Panasonic Welding Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Panasonic Welding Systems Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Panasonic Welding Systems Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Panasonic Welding Systems Recent Development

10.7 Obara

10.7.1 Obara Corporation Information

10.7.2 Obara Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Obara Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Obara Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Obara Recent Development

10.8 Stanley Black & Decker

10.8.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

10.8.2 Stanley Black & Decker Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Stanley Black & Decker Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Stanley Black & Decker Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

10.9 Fronius International

10.9.1 Fronius International Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fronius International Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Fronius International Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Fronius International Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Fronius International Recent Development

10.10 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Welding Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Recent Development

10.11 Hugong

10.11.1 Hugong Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hugong Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hugong Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hugong Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Hugong Recent Development

10.12 Jasic Technology

10.12.1 Jasic Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jasic Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jasic Technology Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jasic Technology Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Jasic Technology Recent Development

10.13 EWM

10.13.1 EWM Corporation Information

10.13.2 EWM Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 EWM Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 EWM Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 EWM Recent Development

10.14 Kende

10.14.1 Kende Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kende Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Kende Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Kende Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Kende Recent Development

10.15 Kemppi

10.15.1 Kemppi Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kemppi Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Kemppi Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Kemppi Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Kemppi Recent Development

10.16 Riland

10.16.1 Riland Corporation Information

10.16.2 Riland Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Riland Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Riland Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 Riland Recent Development

10.17 Hutong

10.17.1 Hutong Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hutong Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Hutong Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Hutong Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 Hutong Recent Development

10.18 Aotai Electric

10.18.1 Aotai Electric Corporation Information

10.18.2 Aotai Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Aotai Electric Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Aotai Electric Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.18.5 Aotai Electric Recent Development

10.19 Denyo

10.19.1 Denyo Corporation Information

10.19.2 Denyo Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Denyo Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Denyo Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.19.5 Denyo Recent Development

10.20 Nimak

10.20.1 Nimak Corporation Information

10.20.2 Nimak Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Nimak Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Nimak Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.20.5 Nimak Recent Development

10.21 Arc Machines

10.21.1 Arc Machines Corporation Information

10.21.2 Arc Machines Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Arc Machines Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Arc Machines Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.21.5 Arc Machines Recent Development

10.22 Telwin

10.22.1 Telwin Corporation Information

10.22.2 Telwin Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Telwin Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Telwin Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.22.5 Telwin Recent Development

10.23 Beijing Time Technologies

10.23.1 Beijing Time Technologies Corporation Information

10.23.2 Beijing Time Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Beijing Time Technologies Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Beijing Time Technologies Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.23.5 Beijing Time Technologies Recent Development

10.24 Kaierda

10.24.1 Kaierda Corporation Information

10.24.2 Kaierda Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Kaierda Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Kaierda Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.24.5 Kaierda Recent Development

10.25 CEA Weld

10.25.1 CEA Weld Corporation Information

10.25.2 CEA Weld Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 CEA Weld Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 CEA Weld Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.25.5 CEA Weld Recent Development

10.26 Aitel Welder

10.26.1 Aitel Welder Corporation Information

10.26.2 Aitel Welder Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Aitel Welder Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Aitel Welder Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.26.5 Aitel Welder Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Welding Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Welding Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Welding Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Welding Equipment Distributors

12.3 Welding Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

