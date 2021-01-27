Welding Equipment and Supplies Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Lorch, Lincoln Electric, Shanghai Hugong Electric

“

The report titled Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Welding Equipment and Supplies report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Welding Equipment and Supplies report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lorch, Lincoln Electric, Shanghai Hugong Electric, Shenzhen JASIC Technology, Amada Miyachi, Daihen Corporation, SMRE Engineering, Denyo, Hyosung Heavy Industry, Miller Electric, Hobart Welders, LOTOS Technology, Everlast Welders

Market Segmentation by Product: MIG Welding Machine

TIG Welding Machine

SPOT Welding Machine

Plastic Welding Machine



Market Segmentation by Application: Shipbuilding

Automotive Industries

Construction Industries

Mechanical Industries

Other Application



The Welding Equipment and Supplies Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Welding Equipment and Supplies market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Welding Equipment and Supplies industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Welding Equipment and Supplies market?

Table of Contents:

1 Welding Equipment and Supplies Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Welding Equipment and Supplies

1.2 Welding Equipment and Supplies Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 MIG Welding Machine

1.2.3 TIG Welding Machine

1.2.4 SPOT Welding Machine

1.2.5 Plastic Welding Machine

1.3 Welding Equipment and Supplies Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Shipbuilding

1.3.3 Automotive Industries

1.3.4 Construction Industries

1.3.5 Mechanical Industries

1.3.6 Other Application

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Welding Equipment and Supplies Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Welding Equipment and Supplies Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Welding Equipment and Supplies Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Welding Equipment and Supplies Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Welding Equipment and Supplies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Welding Equipment and Supplies Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Welding Equipment and Supplies Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Welding Equipment and Supplies Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Welding Equipment and Supplies Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Welding Equipment and Supplies Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Welding Equipment and Supplies Production

3.4.1 North America Welding Equipment and Supplies Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Welding Equipment and Supplies Production

3.5.1 Europe Welding Equipment and Supplies Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Welding Equipment and Supplies Production

3.6.1 China Welding Equipment and Supplies Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Welding Equipment and Supplies Production

3.7.1 Japan Welding Equipment and Supplies Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Welding Equipment and Supplies Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Welding Equipment and Supplies Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Welding Equipment and Supplies Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Welding Equipment and Supplies Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Lorch

7.1.1 Lorch Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lorch Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Lorch Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Lorch Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Lorch Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Lincoln Electric

7.2.1 Lincoln Electric Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lincoln Electric Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Lincoln Electric Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Lincoln Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Shanghai Hugong Electric

7.3.1 Shanghai Hugong Electric Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shanghai Hugong Electric Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Shanghai Hugong Electric Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Shanghai Hugong Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Shanghai Hugong Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Shenzhen JASIC Technology

7.4.1 Shenzhen JASIC Technology Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shenzhen JASIC Technology Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Shenzhen JASIC Technology Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Shenzhen JASIC Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Shenzhen JASIC Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Amada Miyachi

7.5.1 Amada Miyachi Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.5.2 Amada Miyachi Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Amada Miyachi Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Amada Miyachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Amada Miyachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Daihen Corporation

7.6.1 Daihen Corporation Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.6.2 Daihen Corporation Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Daihen Corporation Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Daihen Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Daihen Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 SMRE Engineering

7.7.1 SMRE Engineering Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.7.2 SMRE Engineering Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.7.3 SMRE Engineering Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 SMRE Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SMRE Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Denyo

7.8.1 Denyo Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.8.2 Denyo Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Denyo Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Denyo Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Denyo Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hyosung Heavy Industry

7.9.1 Hyosung Heavy Industry Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hyosung Heavy Industry Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hyosung Heavy Industry Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hyosung Heavy Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hyosung Heavy Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Miller Electric

7.10.1 Miller Electric Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.10.2 Miller Electric Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Miller Electric Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Miller Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Miller Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hobart Welders

7.11.1 Hobart Welders Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hobart Welders Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hobart Welders Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hobart Welders Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hobart Welders Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 LOTOS Technology

7.12.1 LOTOS Technology Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.12.2 LOTOS Technology Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.12.3 LOTOS Technology Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 LOTOS Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 LOTOS Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Everlast Welders

7.13.1 Everlast Welders Welding Equipment and Supplies Corporation Information

7.13.2 Everlast Welders Welding Equipment and Supplies Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Everlast Welders Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Everlast Welders Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Everlast Welders Recent Developments/Updates

8 Welding Equipment and Supplies Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Welding Equipment and Supplies Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Welding Equipment and Supplies

8.4 Welding Equipment and Supplies Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Welding Equipment and Supplies Distributors List

9.3 Welding Equipment and Supplies Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Welding Equipment and Supplies Industry Trends

10.2 Welding Equipment and Supplies Growth Drivers

10.3 Welding Equipment and Supplies Market Challenges

10.4 Welding Equipment and Supplies Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Welding Equipment and Supplies by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Welding Equipment and Supplies Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Welding Equipment and Supplies

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Welding Equipment and Supplies by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Welding Equipment and Supplies by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Welding Equipment and Supplies by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Welding Equipment and Supplies by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Welding Equipment and Supplies by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Welding Equipment and Supplies by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Welding Equipment and Supplies by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Welding Equipment and Supplies by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

