Web Scraper Software MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Web Scraper Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Web Scraper Software market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Web Scraper Software market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Web Scraper Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Phantom Buster, PilotFish, Mozenda, Diggernaut, Hangzhou Duosuan Technology, SysNucleus, ParseHub, Octopus Data, Diffbot Technologies, Apify, Sequentum, Dexi ApS, Datopian Market Segment by Product Type: General-Purpose Web Crawlers, Focused Web Crawlers, Incremental Web Crawlers, Deep Web Crawler, Market Segment by Application: , Retail and Ecommerce, Advertising and Media, Real Estate, Finance, Automotive, Others,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Web Scraper Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Web Scraper Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Web Scraper Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Web Scraper Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Web Scraper Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Web Scraper Software market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Web Scraper Software

1.1 Web Scraper Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Web Scraper Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Web Scraper Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Web Scraper Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Web Scraper Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Web Scraper Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Web Scraper Software Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Web Scraper Software Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Web Scraper Software Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Web Scraper Software Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Web Scraper Software Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Web Scraper Software Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Web Scraper Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Web Scraper Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Web Scraper Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Web Scraper Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 General-Purpose Web Crawlers

2.5 Focused Web Crawlers

2.6 Incremental Web Crawlers

2.7 Deep Web Crawler

3 Web Scraper Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Web Scraper Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Web Scraper Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Web Scraper Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Retail and Ecommerce

3.5 Advertising and Media

3.6 Real Estate

3.7 Finance

3.8 Automotive

3.9 Others

4 Web Scraper Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Web Scraper Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Web Scraper Software as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Web Scraper Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Web Scraper Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Web Scraper Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Web Scraper Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Phantom Buster

5.1.1 Phantom Buster Profile

5.1.2 Phantom Buster Main Business

5.1.3 Phantom Buster Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Phantom Buster Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Phantom Buster Recent Developments

5.2 PilotFish

5.2.1 PilotFish Profile

5.2.2 PilotFish Main Business

5.2.3 PilotFish Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 PilotFish Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 PilotFish Recent Developments

5.3 Mozenda

5.5.1 Mozenda Profile

5.3.2 Mozenda Main Business

5.3.3 Mozenda Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Mozenda Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Diggernaut Recent Developments

5.4 Diggernaut

5.4.1 Diggernaut Profile

5.4.2 Diggernaut Main Business

5.4.3 Diggernaut Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Diggernaut Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Diggernaut Recent Developments

5.5 Hangzhou Duosuan Technology

5.5.1 Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Profile

5.5.2 Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Main Business

5.5.3 Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Recent Developments

5.6 SysNucleus

5.6.1 SysNucleus Profile

5.6.2 SysNucleus Main Business

5.6.3 SysNucleus Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 SysNucleus Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 SysNucleus Recent Developments

5.7 ParseHub

5.7.1 ParseHub Profile

5.7.2 ParseHub Main Business

5.7.3 ParseHub Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ParseHub Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 ParseHub Recent Developments

5.8 Octopus Data

5.8.1 Octopus Data Profile

5.8.2 Octopus Data Main Business

5.8.3 Octopus Data Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Octopus Data Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Octopus Data Recent Developments

5.9 Diffbot Technologies

5.9.1 Diffbot Technologies Profile

5.9.2 Diffbot Technologies Main Business

5.9.3 Diffbot Technologies Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Diffbot Technologies Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Diffbot Technologies Recent Developments

5.10 Apify

5.10.1 Apify Profile

5.10.2 Apify Main Business

5.10.3 Apify Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Apify Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Apify Recent Developments

5.11 Sequentum

5.11.1 Sequentum Profile

5.11.2 Sequentum Main Business

5.11.3 Sequentum Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sequentum Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Sequentum Recent Developments

5.12 Dexi ApS

5.12.1 Dexi ApS Profile

5.12.2 Dexi ApS Main Business

5.12.3 Dexi ApS Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Dexi ApS Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Dexi ApS Recent Developments

5.13 Datopian

5.13.1 Datopian Profile

5.13.2 Datopian Main Business

5.13.3 Datopian Web Scraper Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Datopian Web Scraper Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Datopian Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Web Scraper Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Web Scraper Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Web Scraper Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Web Scraper Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Web Scraper Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Web Scraper Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

