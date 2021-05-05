Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Is Booming Worldwide By Top Emerging Key Players: AT&T, Avaya, Dialogic

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market.
The research report on the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.
The Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.
Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Competitive Landscape
The last chapter of the research report on the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.
Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Leading Players
AT&T, Avaya, Dialogic, GENBAND, TokBox, Alcatel-Lucent, Apple, Apidaze, Blackboard, CafeX Communications, Cisco, Digium, Ericsson, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Mitel Networks, Polycom, Opera, Oracle, TWILIO
Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Segmentation
Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.
Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Segmentation by Product
Hardware Devices, Software Services Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC)
Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Segmentation by Application
, Imaging Services, Voice Services, Data Sharing
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market?
- How will the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) market throughout the forecast period?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Hardware Devices
1.2.3 Software Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Imaging Services
1.3.3 Voice Services
1.3.4 Data Sharing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Trends
2.3.2 Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Revenue
3.4 Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Revenue in 2020
3.5 Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 AT&T
11.1.1 AT&T Company Details
11.1.2 AT&T Business Overview
11.1.3 AT&T Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 AT&T Recent Development
11.2 Avaya
11.2.1 Avaya Company Details
11.2.2 Avaya Business Overview
11.2.3 Avaya Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.2.4 Avaya Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Avaya Recent Development
11.3 Dialogic
11.3.1 Dialogic Company Details
11.3.2 Dialogic Business Overview
11.3.3 Dialogic Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.3.4 Dialogic Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Dialogic Recent Development
11.4 GENBAND
11.4.1 GENBAND Company Details
11.4.2 GENBAND Business Overview
11.4.3 GENBAND Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.4.4 GENBAND Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 GENBAND Recent Development
11.5 TokBox
11.5.1 TokBox Company Details
11.5.2 TokBox Business Overview
11.5.3 TokBox Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.5.4 TokBox Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 TokBox Recent Development
11.6 Alcatel-Lucent
11.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
11.6.2 Alcatel-Lucent Business Overview
11.6.3 Alcatel-Lucent Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
11.7 Apple
11.7.1 Apple Company Details
11.7.2 Apple Business Overview
11.7.3 Apple Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.7.4 Apple Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Apple Recent Development
11.8 Apidaze
11.8.1 Apidaze Company Details
11.8.2 Apidaze Business Overview
11.8.3 Apidaze Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.8.4 Apidaze Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Apidaze Recent Development
11.9 Blackboard
11.9.1 Blackboard Company Details
11.9.2 Blackboard Business Overview
11.9.3 Blackboard Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.9.4 Blackboard Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Blackboard Recent Development
11.10 CafeX Communications
11.10.1 CafeX Communications Company Details
11.10.2 CafeX Communications Business Overview
11.10.3 CafeX Communications Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.10.4 CafeX Communications Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 CafeX Communications Recent Development
11.11 Cisco
11.11.1 Cisco Company Details
11.11.2 Cisco Business Overview
11.11.3 Cisco Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.11.4 Cisco Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Cisco Recent Development
11.12 Digium
11.12.1 Digium Company Details
11.12.2 Digium Business Overview
11.12.3 Digium Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.12.4 Digium Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Digium Recent Development
11.13 Ericsson
11.13.1 Ericsson Company Details
11.13.2 Ericsson Business Overview
11.13.3 Ericsson Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.13.4 Ericsson Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Ericsson Recent Development
11.14 Google
11.14.1 Google Company Details
11.14.2 Google Business Overview
11.14.3 Google Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.14.4 Google Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Google Recent Development
11.15 IBM
11.15.1 IBM Company Details
11.15.2 IBM Business Overview
11.15.3 IBM Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.15.4 IBM Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 IBM Recent Development
11.16 Microsoft
11.16.1 Microsoft Company Details
11.16.2 Microsoft Business Overview
11.16.3 Microsoft Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.16.4 Microsoft Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Microsoft Recent Development
11.17 Mitel Networks
11.17.1 Mitel Networks Company Details
11.17.2 Mitel Networks Business Overview
11.17.3 Mitel Networks Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.17.4 Mitel Networks Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Mitel Networks Recent Development
11.18 Polycom
11.18.1 Polycom Company Details
11.18.2 Polycom Business Overview
11.18.3 Polycom Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.18.4 Polycom Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Polycom Recent Development
11.18 Opera
.1 Opera Company Details
.2 Opera Business Overview
.3 Opera Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
.4 Opera Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
.5 Opera Recent Development
11.20 Oracle
11.20.1 Oracle Company Details
11.20.2 Oracle Business Overview
11.20.3 Oracle Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.20.4 Oracle Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Oracle Recent Development
11.21 TWILIO
11.21.1 TWILIO Company Details
11.21.2 TWILIO Business Overview
11.21.3 TWILIO Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Introduction
11.21.4 TWILIO Revenue in Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 TWILIO Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
