Wearables for Pets Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027-Garmin, KYON, PetPace LLC

Complete study of the global Wearables for Pets market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Wearables for Pets industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Wearables for Pets production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Identification
Tracking
Safety & Security
Facilitation
Behavioral Monitoring & Control
Others Wearables for Pets
Segment by Application
Dog
Cat
Birds
Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
FitBark, Garmin, KYON, PetPace LLC, i4C Innovations, Whistle Labs Inc., Tractive, Girafus, High Tech Pet, Binatone Global, Cybortra Technology Wearables for Pets
1.1 Wearables for Pets Product Introduction
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Wearables for Pets Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Wearables for Pets Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Identification
1.4.3 Tracking
1.4.4 Safety & Security
1.4.5 Facilitation
1.4.6 Behavioral Monitoring & Control
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wearables for Pets Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Dog
1.5.3 Cat
1.5.4 Birds
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wearables for Pets Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wearables for Pets Industry
1.6.1.1 Wearables for Pets Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Wearables for Pets Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Wearables for Pets Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wearables for Pets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Wearables for Pets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Wearables for Pets Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026
2.1.3 Global Wearables for Pets Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026
2.2 Global Wearables for Pets Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Global Wearables for Pets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.3.3 Global Wearables for Pets Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
2.4 Key Trends for Wearables for Pets Markets & Products
2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wearables for Pets Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Wearables for Pets Manufacturers by Production Capacity
3.1.1 Global Top Wearables for Pets Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Top Wearables for Pets Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Top Wearables for Pets Manufacturers Market Share by Production
3.2 Global Top Wearables for Pets Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Top Wearables for Pets Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Top Wearables for Pets Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wearables for Pets Revenue in 2019
3.3 Global Wearables for Pets Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Wearables for Pets Production by Regions
4.1 Global Wearables for Pets Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions
4.1.1 Global Top Wearables for Pets Regions by Production (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Top Wearables for Pets Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Wearables for Pets Production (2015-2020)
4.2.2 North America Wearables for Pets Revenue (2015-2020)
4.2.3 Key Players in North America
4.2.4 North America Wearables for Pets Import & Export (2015-2020)
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Wearables for Pets Production (2015-2020)
4.3.2 Europe Wearables for Pets Revenue (2015-2020)
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Wearables for Pets Import & Export (2015-2020)
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Wearables for Pets Production (2015-2020)
4.4.2 China Wearables for Pets Revenue (2015-2020)
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Wearables for Pets Import & Export (2015-2020)
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Wearables for Pets Production (2015-2020)
4.5.2 Japan Wearables for Pets Revenue (2015-2020)
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Wearables for Pets Import & Export (2015-2020)
4.6 South Korea
4.6.1 South Korea Wearables for Pets Production (2015-2020)
4.6.2 South Korea Wearables for Pets Revenue (2015-2020)
4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.6.4 South Korea Wearables for Pets Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Wearables for Pets Consumption by Region
5.1 Global Top Wearables for Pets Regions by Consumption
5.1.1 Global Top Wearables for Pets Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Top Wearables for Pets Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Wearables for Pets Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Wearables for Pets Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 U.S.
5.2.4 Canada
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Wearables for Pets Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Wearables for Pets Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 U.K.
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Wearables for Pets Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Wearables for Pets Consumption by Regions
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Taiwan
5.4.9 Indonesia
5.4.10 Thailand
5.4.11 Malaysia
5.4.12 Philippines
5.4.13 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Wearables for Pets Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Wearables for Pets Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Mexico
5.5.3 Brazil
5.5.3 Argentina
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wearables for Pets Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wearables for Pets Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 Saudi Arabia
5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
6.1 Global Wearables for Pets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Global Wearables for Pets Production by Type (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Wearables for Pets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
6.1.3 Wearables for Pets Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.2 Global Wearables for Pets Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Global Wearables for Pets Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Global Wearables for Pets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.2.3 Global Wearables for Pets Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.3 Global Wearables for Pets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
7.2.1 Global Wearables for Pets Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)
7.2.2 Global Wearables for Pets Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles
8.1 FitBark
8.1.1 FitBark Corporation Information
8.1.2 FitBark Overview and Its Total Revenue
8.1.3 FitBark Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.1.4 FitBark Product Description
8.1.5 FitBark Recent Development
8.2 Garmin
8.2.1 Garmin Corporation Information
8.2.2 Garmin Overview and Its Total Revenue
8.2.3 Garmin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.2.4 Garmin Product Description
8.2.5 Garmin Recent Development
8.3 KYON
8.3.1 KYON Corporation Information
8.3.2 KYON Overview and Its Total Revenue
8.3.3 KYON Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.3.4 KYON Product Description
8.3.5 KYON Recent Development
8.4 PetPace LLC
8.4.1 PetPace LLC Corporation Information
8.4.2 PetPace LLC Overview and Its Total Revenue
8.4.3 PetPace LLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.4.4 PetPace LLC Product Description
8.4.5 PetPace LLC Recent Development
8.5 i4C Innovations
8.5.1 i4C Innovations Corporation Information
8.5.2 i4C Innovations Overview and Its Total Revenue
8.5.3 i4C Innovations Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.5.4 i4C Innovations Product Description
8.5.5 i4C Innovations Recent Development
8.6 Whistle Labs Inc.
8.6.1 Whistle Labs Inc. Corporation Information
8.6.2 Whistle Labs Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue
8.6.3 Whistle Labs Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.6.4 Whistle Labs Inc. Product Description
8.6.5 Whistle Labs Inc. Recent Development
8.7 Tractive
8.7.1 Tractive Corporation Information
8.7.2 Tractive Overview and Its Total Revenue
8.7.3 Tractive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.7.4 Tractive Product Description
8.7.5 Tractive Recent Development
8.8 Girafus
8.8.1 Girafus Corporation Information
8.8.2 Girafus Overview and Its Total Revenue
8.8.3 Girafus Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.8.4 Girafus Product Description
8.8.5 Girafus Recent Development
8.9 High Tech Pet
8.9.1 High Tech Pet Corporation Information
8.9.2 High Tech Pet Overview and Its Total Revenue
8.9.3 High Tech Pet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.9.4 High Tech Pet Product Description
8.9.5 High Tech Pet Recent Development
8.10 Binatone Global
8.10.1 Binatone Global Corporation Information
8.10.2 Binatone Global Overview and Its Total Revenue
8.10.3 Binatone Global Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.10.4 Binatone Global Product Description
8.10.5 Binatone Global Recent Development
8.11 Cybortra Technology
8.11.1 Cybortra Technology Corporation Information
8.11.2 Cybortra Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue
8.11.3 Cybortra Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
8.11.4 Cybortra Technology Product Description
8.11.5 Cybortra Technology Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions
9.1 Global Top Wearables for Pets Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)
9.2 Global Top Wearables for Pets Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)
9.3 Key Wearables for Pets Production Regions Forecast
9.3.1 North America
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea 10 Wearables for Pets Consumption Forecast by Region
10.1 Global Wearables for Pets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.2 North America Wearables for Pets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.3 Europe Wearables for Pets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.4 Asia Pacific Wearables for Pets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.5 Latin America Wearables for Pets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.6 Middle East and Africa Wearables for Pets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Wearables for Pets Sales Channels
11.2.2 Wearables for Pets Distributors
11.3 Wearables for Pets Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Wearables for Pets Study 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
