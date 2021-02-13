Wax Additive for Paint Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Lubrizol, BYK, Clariant

“

The report titled Global Wax Additive for Paint Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wax Additive for Paint market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wax Additive for Paint market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wax Additive for Paint market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wax Additive for Paint market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wax Additive for Paint report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wax Additive for Paint report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wax Additive for Paint market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wax Additive for Paint market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wax Additive for Paint market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wax Additive for Paint market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wax Additive for Paint market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lubrizol, BYK, Clariant, MÜNZING CHEMIE GmbH, HJ Unkel, Sasol Wax, BASF, Hexion, Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd., DEUREX, Allinova

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyethylene Wax

Fischer-Tropsch Wax

Microcrystalline Wax

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Waterproof Membrane

Road Marking Paint

Tin Printing

Wood Coating

Coil Coating

Floor Coating

Industrial Coatings

Other



The Wax Additive for Paint Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wax Additive for Paint market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wax Additive for Paint market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Wax Additive for Paint Market Overview

1.1 Wax Additive for Paint Product Overview

1.2 Wax Additive for Paint Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyethylene Wax

1.2.2 Fischer-Tropsch Wax

1.2.3 Microcrystalline Wax

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Wax Additive for Paint Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Wax Additive for Paint Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Wax Additive for Paint Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Wax Additive for Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Wax Additive for Paint Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Wax Additive for Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Wax Additive for Paint Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wax Additive for Paint Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wax Additive for Paint Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Wax Additive for Paint Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wax Additive for Paint Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wax Additive for Paint Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wax Additive for Paint Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wax Additive for Paint Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wax Additive for Paint as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wax Additive for Paint Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wax Additive for Paint Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Wax Additive for Paint Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Wax Additive for Paint Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wax Additive for Paint Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wax Additive for Paint Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Wax Additive for Paint by Application

4.1 Wax Additive for Paint Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Waterproof Membrane

4.1.2 Road Marking Paint

4.1.3 Tin Printing

4.1.4 Wood Coating

4.1.5 Coil Coating

4.1.6 Floor Coating

4.1.7 Industrial Coatings

4.1.8 Other

4.2 Global Wax Additive for Paint Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Wax Additive for Paint Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wax Additive for Paint Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Wax Additive for Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Wax Additive for Paint Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Wax Additive for Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wax Additive for Paint Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Wax Additive for Paint by Country

5.1 North America Wax Additive for Paint Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Wax Additive for Paint Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Wax Additive for Paint by Country

6.1 Europe Wax Additive for Paint Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Wax Additive for Paint Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Wax Additive for Paint by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wax Additive for Paint Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Wax Additive for Paint Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Wax Additive for Paint by Country

8.1 Latin America Wax Additive for Paint Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Wax Additive for Paint Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Wax Additive for Paint by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wax Additive for Paint Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Wax Additive for Paint Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wax Additive for Paint Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wax Additive for Paint Business

10.1 Lubrizol

10.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lubrizol Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lubrizol Wax Additive for Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Lubrizol Wax Additive for Paint Products Offered

10.1.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

10.2 BYK

10.2.1 BYK Corporation Information

10.2.2 BYK Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BYK Wax Additive for Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lubrizol Wax Additive for Paint Products Offered

10.2.5 BYK Recent Development

10.3 Clariant

10.3.1 Clariant Corporation Information

10.3.2 Clariant Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Clariant Wax Additive for Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Clariant Wax Additive for Paint Products Offered

10.3.5 Clariant Recent Development

10.4 MÜNZING CHEMIE GmbH

10.4.1 MÜNZING CHEMIE GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 MÜNZING CHEMIE GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 MÜNZING CHEMIE GmbH Wax Additive for Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 MÜNZING CHEMIE GmbH Wax Additive for Paint Products Offered

10.4.5 MÜNZING CHEMIE GmbH Recent Development

10.5 HJ Unkel

10.5.1 HJ Unkel Corporation Information

10.5.2 HJ Unkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 HJ Unkel Wax Additive for Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 HJ Unkel Wax Additive for Paint Products Offered

10.5.5 HJ Unkel Recent Development

10.6 Sasol Wax

10.6.1 Sasol Wax Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sasol Wax Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sasol Wax Wax Additive for Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sasol Wax Wax Additive for Paint Products Offered

10.6.5 Sasol Wax Recent Development

10.7 BASF

10.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.7.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 BASF Wax Additive for Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 BASF Wax Additive for Paint Products Offered

10.7.5 BASF Recent Development

10.8 Hexion

10.8.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hexion Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hexion Wax Additive for Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hexion Wax Additive for Paint Products Offered

10.8.5 Hexion Recent Development

10.9 Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd.

10.9.1 Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd. Wax Additive for Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd. Wax Additive for Paint Products Offered

10.9.5 Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

10.10 DEUREX

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wax Additive for Paint Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DEUREX Wax Additive for Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DEUREX Recent Development

10.11 Allinova

10.11.1 Allinova Corporation Information

10.11.2 Allinova Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Allinova Wax Additive for Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Allinova Wax Additive for Paint Products Offered

10.11.5 Allinova Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wax Additive for Paint Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wax Additive for Paint Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Wax Additive for Paint Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Wax Additive for Paint Distributors

12.3 Wax Additive for Paint Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”