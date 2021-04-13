Waterproofing Systems Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | TechnoNICOL, Sika, Comex (PPG)

“

The report titled Global Waterproofing Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproofing Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproofing Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproofing Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproofing Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproofing Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2929652/global-waterproofing-systems-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproofing Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproofing Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproofing Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproofing Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproofing Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproofing Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: TechnoNICOL, Sika, Comex (PPG), BMI Group, KRZ, PLASTFOIL, Grupo Protexa, SOPREMA, RPM, BASF(Thermotek), Nordic Waterproofing, Atlas, Firestone, Selena/Tytan, Myagkaya Krovlya, Danosa, Awazel, KÖSTER Group, Fosroc, Henkel, Penetron, Grupo Imperquimia, BITUMAT, Sodamco, General Membrane, Triflex GmbH, Büsscher & Hoffmann, ISOMAT SA, IMPERBIT MEMBRANE INDUSTRIES L.L.C, Organix Building System, Impac

Market Segmentation by Product: Waterproofing Membranes

Waterproofing Coatings

Injection Grouting



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure



The Waterproofing Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproofing Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproofing Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproofing Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproofing Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproofing Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproofing Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproofing Systems market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2929652/global-waterproofing-systems-market

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Waterproofing Systems

1.1 Waterproofing Systems Market Overview

1.1.1 Waterproofing Systems Product Scope

1.1.2 Waterproofing Systems Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Waterproofing Systems Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Waterproofing Systems Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Waterproofing Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Waterproofing Systems Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Waterproofing Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Waterproofing Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Waterproofing Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Waterproofing Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Waterproofing Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Waterproofing Systems Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Waterproofing Systems Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Waterproofing Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Waterproofing Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Waterproofing Membranes

2.5 Waterproofing Coatings

2.6 Injection Grouting

3 Waterproofing Systems Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Waterproofing Systems Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Waterproofing Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Waterproofing Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Industrial

3.5 Commercial

3.6 Residential

3.7 Infrastructure

4 Waterproofing Systems Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Waterproofing Systems Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Waterproofing Systems as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Waterproofing Systems Market

4.4 Global Top Players Waterproofing Systems Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Waterproofing Systems Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Waterproofing Systems Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 TechnoNICOL

5.1.1 TechnoNICOL Profile

5.1.2 TechnoNICOL Main Business

5.1.3 TechnoNICOL Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 TechnoNICOL Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 TechnoNICOL Recent Developments

5.2 Sika

5.2.1 Sika Profile

5.2.2 Sika Main Business

5.2.3 Sika Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Sika Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Sika Recent Developments

5.3 Comex (PPG)

5.3.1 Comex (PPG) Profile

5.3.2 Comex (PPG) Main Business

5.3.3 Comex (PPG) Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Comex (PPG) Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 BMI Group Recent Developments

5.4 BMI Group

5.4.1 BMI Group Profile

5.4.2 BMI Group Main Business

5.4.3 BMI Group Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 BMI Group Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 BMI Group Recent Developments

5.5 KRZ

5.5.1 KRZ Profile

5.5.2 KRZ Main Business

5.5.3 KRZ Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 KRZ Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 KRZ Recent Developments

5.6 PLASTFOIL

5.6.1 PLASTFOIL Profile

5.6.2 PLASTFOIL Main Business

5.6.3 PLASTFOIL Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 PLASTFOIL Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 PLASTFOIL Recent Developments

5.7 Grupo Protexa

5.7.1 Grupo Protexa Profile

5.7.2 Grupo Protexa Main Business

5.7.3 Grupo Protexa Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Grupo Protexa Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Grupo Protexa Recent Developments

5.8 SOPREMA

5.8.1 SOPREMA Profile

5.8.2 SOPREMA Main Business

5.8.3 SOPREMA Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 SOPREMA Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 SOPREMA Recent Developments

5.9 RPM

5.9.1 RPM Profile

5.9.2 RPM Main Business

5.9.3 RPM Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 RPM Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 RPM Recent Developments

5.10 BASF(Thermotek)

5.10.1 BASF(Thermotek) Profile

5.10.2 BASF(Thermotek) Main Business

5.10.3 BASF(Thermotek) Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 BASF(Thermotek) Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 BASF(Thermotek) Recent Developments

5.11 Nordic Waterproofing

5.11.1 Nordic Waterproofing Profile

5.11.2 Nordic Waterproofing Main Business

5.11.3 Nordic Waterproofing Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Nordic Waterproofing Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Nordic Waterproofing Recent Developments

5.12 Atlas

5.12.1 Atlas Profile

5.12.2 Atlas Main Business

5.12.3 Atlas Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Atlas Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Atlas Recent Developments

5.13 Firestone

5.13.1 Firestone Profile

5.13.2 Firestone Main Business

5.13.3 Firestone Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Firestone Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Firestone Recent Developments

5.14 Selena/Tytan

5.14.1 Selena/Tytan Profile

5.14.2 Selena/Tytan Main Business

5.14.3 Selena/Tytan Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Selena/Tytan Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Selena/Tytan Recent Developments

5.15 Myagkaya Krovlya

5.15.1 Myagkaya Krovlya Profile

5.15.2 Myagkaya Krovlya Main Business

5.15.3 Myagkaya Krovlya Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Myagkaya Krovlya Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Myagkaya Krovlya Recent Developments

5.16 Danosa

5.16.1 Danosa Profile

5.16.2 Danosa Main Business

5.16.3 Danosa Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Danosa Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Danosa Recent Developments

5.17 Awazel

5.17.1 Awazel Profile

5.17.2 Awazel Main Business

5.17.3 Awazel Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Awazel Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Awazel Recent Developments

5.18 KÖSTER Group

5.18.1 KÖSTER Group Profile

5.18.2 KÖSTER Group Main Business

5.18.3 KÖSTER Group Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 KÖSTER Group Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 KÖSTER Group Recent Developments

5.19 Fosroc

5.19.1 Fosroc Profile

5.19.2 Fosroc Main Business

5.19.3 Fosroc Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Fosroc Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Fosroc Recent Developments

5.20 Henkel

5.20.1 Henkel Profile

5.20.2 Henkel Main Business

5.20.3 Henkel Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Henkel Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Henkel Recent Developments

5.21 Penetron

5.21.1 Penetron Profile

5.21.2 Penetron Main Business

5.21.3 Penetron Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Penetron Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Penetron Recent Developments

5.22 Grupo Imperquimia

5.22.1 Grupo Imperquimia Profile

5.22.2 Grupo Imperquimia Main Business

5.22.3 Grupo Imperquimia Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Grupo Imperquimia Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Grupo Imperquimia Recent Developments

5.23 BITUMAT

5.23.1 BITUMAT Profile

5.23.2 BITUMAT Main Business

5.23.3 BITUMAT Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 BITUMAT Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 BITUMAT Recent Developments

5.24 Sodamco

5.24.1 Sodamco Profile

5.24.2 Sodamco Main Business

5.24.3 Sodamco Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Sodamco Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Sodamco Recent Developments

5.25 General Membrane

5.25.1 General Membrane Profile

5.25.2 General Membrane Main Business

5.25.3 General Membrane Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 General Membrane Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 General Membrane Recent Developments

5.26 Triflex GmbH

5.26.1 Triflex GmbH Profile

5.26.2 Triflex GmbH Main Business

5.26.3 Triflex GmbH Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Triflex GmbH Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 Triflex GmbH Recent Developments

5.27 Büsscher & Hoffmann

5.27.1 Büsscher & Hoffmann Profile

5.27.2 Büsscher & Hoffmann Main Business

5.27.3 Büsscher & Hoffmann Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Büsscher & Hoffmann Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.27.5 Büsscher & Hoffmann Recent Developments

5.28 ISOMAT SA

5.28.1 ISOMAT SA Profile

5.28.2 ISOMAT SA Main Business

5.28.3 ISOMAT SA Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 ISOMAT SA Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.28.5 ISOMAT SA Recent Developments

5.29 IMPERBIT MEMBRANE INDUSTRIES L.L.C

5.29.1 IMPERBIT MEMBRANE INDUSTRIES L.L.C Profile

5.29.2 IMPERBIT MEMBRANE INDUSTRIES L.L.C Main Business

5.29.3 IMPERBIT MEMBRANE INDUSTRIES L.L.C Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 IMPERBIT MEMBRANE INDUSTRIES L.L.C Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.29.5 IMPERBIT MEMBRANE INDUSTRIES L.L.C Recent Developments

5.30 Organix Building System

5.30.1 Organix Building System Profile

5.30.2 Organix Building System Main Business

5.30.3 Organix Building System Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.30.4 Organix Building System Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.30.5 Organix Building System Recent Developments

5.31 Impac

5.31.1 Impac Profile

5.31.2 Impac Main Business

5.31.3 Impac Waterproofing Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.31.4 Impac Waterproofing Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.31.5 Impac Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Waterproofing Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Waterproofing Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Systems Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Waterproofing Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Waterproofing Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Waterproofing Systems Market Dynamics

11.1 Waterproofing Systems Industry Trends

11.2 Waterproofing Systems Market Drivers

11.3 Waterproofing Systems Market Challenges

11.4 Waterproofing Systems Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2929652/global-waterproofing-systems-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”