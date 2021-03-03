Waterproofing Film Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc

“

The report titled Global Waterproofing Film Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproofing Film market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproofing Film market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproofing Film market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproofing Film market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproofing Film report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproofing Film report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproofing Film market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproofing Film market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproofing Film market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproofing Film market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproofing Film market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, Icopal Group, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, General Membrane, Carlisle, Modern Waterproofing, ChovA, Bauder, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Renolit, Tegola Canadese, Index, Hansuk, Schluter-Systems, Protecto Wrap, Grace, Colas, Vetroasfalto, Tamko

Market Segmentation by Product: Modified Bitumen Film

Synthetic Polymer Waterproof Film



Market Segmentation by Application: Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills & Tunnels

Others



The Waterproofing Film Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproofing Film market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproofing Film market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproofing Film market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproofing Film industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproofing Film market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproofing Film market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproofing Film market?

Table of Contents:

1 Waterproofing Film Market Overview

1.1 Waterproofing Film Product Scope

1.2 Waterproofing Film Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Modified Bitumen Film

1.2.3 Synthetic Polymer Waterproof Film

1.3 Waterproofing Film Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Roofing

1.3.3 Walls

1.3.4 Building Structures

1.3.5 Landfills & Tunnels

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Waterproofing Film Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Waterproofing Film Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Waterproofing Film Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Waterproofing Film Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Waterproofing Film Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Waterproofing Film Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Waterproofing Film Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Waterproofing Film Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Waterproofing Film Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Waterproofing Film Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Waterproofing Film Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Waterproofing Film Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Waterproofing Film Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Waterproofing Film Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Waterproofing Film Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Waterproofing Film Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Waterproofing Film Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Waterproofing Film Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Waterproofing Film Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Waterproofing Film Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Waterproofing Film as of 2020)

3.4 Global Waterproofing Film Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Waterproofing Film Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Waterproofing Film Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Waterproofing Film Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Waterproofing Film Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Waterproofing Film Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Waterproofing Film Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waterproofing Film Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Waterproofing Film Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Waterproofing Film Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Waterproofing Film Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waterproofing Film Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Waterproofing Film Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Waterproofing Film Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Waterproofing Film Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Waterproofing Film Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waterproofing Film Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Waterproofing Film Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Waterproofing Film Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Waterproofing Film Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Waterproofing Film Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Waterproofing Film Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Waterproofing Film Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Waterproofing Film Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Waterproofing Film Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Waterproofing Film Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Waterproofing Film Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Waterproofing Film Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Waterproofing Film Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 171 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 171 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Waterproofing Film Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Waterproofing Film Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Waterproofing Film Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Waterproofing Film Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Waterproofing Film Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Waterproofing Film Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Waterproofing Film Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Waterproofing Film Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Waterproofing Film Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Waterproofing Film Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Waterproofing Film Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Waterproofing Film Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Waterproofing Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterproofing Film Business

12.1 Soprema Group

12.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Soprema Group Business Overview

12.1.3 Soprema Group Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Soprema Group Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

12.2 Sika

12.2.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sika Business Overview

12.2.3 Sika Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sika Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.2.5 Sika Recent Development

12.3 Fosroc

12.3.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fosroc Business Overview

12.3.3 Fosroc Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fosroc Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.3.5 Fosroc Recent Development

12.4 GAF

12.4.1 GAF Corporation Information

12.4.2 GAF Business Overview

12.4.3 GAF Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GAF Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.4.5 GAF Recent Development

12.5 Icopal Group

12.5.1 Icopal Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Icopal Group Business Overview

12.5.3 Icopal Group Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Icopal Group Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.5.5 Icopal Group Recent Development

12.6 TehnoNICOL

12.6.1 TehnoNICOL Corporation Information

12.6.2 TehnoNICOL Business Overview

12.6.3 TehnoNICOL Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TehnoNICOL Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.6.5 TehnoNICOL Recent Development

12.7 Polyglass

12.7.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

12.7.2 Polyglass Business Overview

12.7.3 Polyglass Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Polyglass Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.7.5 Polyglass Recent Development

12.8 Imperbit Membrane

12.8.1 Imperbit Membrane Corporation Information

12.8.2 Imperbit Membrane Business Overview

12.8.3 Imperbit Membrane Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Imperbit Membrane Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.8.5 Imperbit Membrane Recent Development

12.9 General Membrane

12.9.1 General Membrane Corporation Information

12.9.2 General Membrane Business Overview

12.9.3 General Membrane Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 General Membrane Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.9.5 General Membrane Recent Development

12.10 Carlisle

12.10.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

12.10.2 Carlisle Business Overview

12.10.3 Carlisle Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Carlisle Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.10.5 Carlisle Recent Development

12.11 Modern Waterproofing

12.11.1 Modern Waterproofing Corporation Information

12.11.2 Modern Waterproofing Business Overview

12.11.3 Modern Waterproofing Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Modern Waterproofing Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.11.5 Modern Waterproofing Recent Development

12.12 ChovA

12.12.1 ChovA Corporation Information

12.12.2 ChovA Business Overview

12.12.3 ChovA Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ChovA Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.12.5 ChovA Recent Development

12.13 Bauder

12.13.1 Bauder Corporation Information

12.13.2 Bauder Business Overview

12.13.3 Bauder Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Bauder Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.13.5 Bauder Recent Development

12.14 ARDEX Group

12.14.1 ARDEX Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 ARDEX Group Business Overview

12.14.3 ARDEX Group Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ARDEX Group Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.14.5 ARDEX Group Recent Development

12.15 Henkel Polybit

12.15.1 Henkel Polybit Corporation Information

12.15.2 Henkel Polybit Business Overview

12.15.3 Henkel Polybit Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Henkel Polybit Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.15.5 Henkel Polybit Recent Development

12.16 Renolit

12.16.1 Renolit Corporation Information

12.16.2 Renolit Business Overview

12.16.3 Renolit Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Renolit Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.16.5 Renolit Recent Development

12.17 Tegola Canadese

12.17.1 Tegola Canadese Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tegola Canadese Business Overview

12.17.3 Tegola Canadese Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tegola Canadese Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.17.5 Tegola Canadese Recent Development

12.18 Index

12.18.1 Index Corporation Information

12.18.2 Index Business Overview

12.18.3 Index Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Index Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.18.5 Index Recent Development

12.19 Hansuk

12.19.1 Hansuk Corporation Information

12.19.2 Hansuk Business Overview

12.19.3 Hansuk Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Hansuk Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.19.5 Hansuk Recent Development

12.20 Schluter-Systems

12.20.1 Schluter-Systems Corporation Information

12.20.2 Schluter-Systems Business Overview

12.20.3 Schluter-Systems Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Schluter-Systems Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.20.5 Schluter-Systems Recent Development

12.21 Protecto Wrap

12.21.1 Protecto Wrap Corporation Information

12.21.2 Protecto Wrap Business Overview

12.21.3 Protecto Wrap Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Protecto Wrap Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.21.5 Protecto Wrap Recent Development

12.22 Grace

12.22.1 Grace Corporation Information

12.22.2 Grace Business Overview

12.22.3 Grace Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Grace Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.22.5 Grace Recent Development

12.23 Colas

12.23.1 Colas Corporation Information

12.23.2 Colas Business Overview

12.23.3 Colas Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Colas Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.23.5 Colas Recent Development

12.24 Vetroasfalto

12.24.1 Vetroasfalto Corporation Information

12.24.2 Vetroasfalto Business Overview

12.24.3 Vetroasfalto Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Vetroasfalto Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.24.5 Vetroasfalto Recent Development

12.25 Tamko

12.25.1 Tamko Corporation Information

12.25.2 Tamko Business Overview

12.25.3 Tamko Waterproofing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Tamko Waterproofing Film Products Offered

12.25.5 Tamko Recent Development

13 Waterproofing Film Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Waterproofing Film Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Waterproofing Film

13.4 Waterproofing Film Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Waterproofing Film Distributors List

14.3 Waterproofing Film Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Waterproofing Film Market Trends

15.2 Waterproofing Film Drivers

15.3 Waterproofing Film Market Challenges

15.4 Waterproofing Film Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

