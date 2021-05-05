Waterproof Mortar Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Weber (Saint-Gobain), Mapei, BASF

“

The report titled Global Waterproof Mortar Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Mortar market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Mortar market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Mortar market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Mortar market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Mortar report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Mortar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Mortar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Mortar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Mortar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Mortar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Mortar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Weber (Saint-Gobain), Mapei, BASF, Knauf, Ceresit (Henkel), Sika, Bostik (Arkema), Sto Corp., Sievert SE, Custom Building Products, LafargeHolcim, Tremco Constructions Product Group, PAGEL, Grupo Puma, Cementos Molins, Ardex, CPI Mortars Limited., Baumit

Market Segmentation by Product: Ordinary Waterproof Mortar

Special Waterproof Mortar



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Industry

Decorative Work



The Waterproof Mortar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Mortar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Mortar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Mortar market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Mortar industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Mortar market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Mortar market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Mortar market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproof Mortar Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ordinary Waterproof Mortar

1.2.3 Special Waterproof Mortar

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Decorative Work

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Waterproof Mortar Production

2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Mortar Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Mortar Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Weber (Saint-Gobain)

12.1.1 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Overview

12.1.3 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.1.5 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Recent Developments

12.2 Mapei

12.2.1 Mapei Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mapei Overview

12.2.3 Mapei Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mapei Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.2.5 Mapei Recent Developments

12.3 BASF

12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Overview

12.3.3 BASF Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.3.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.4 Knauf

12.4.1 Knauf Corporation Information

12.4.2 Knauf Overview

12.4.3 Knauf Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Knauf Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.4.5 Knauf Recent Developments

12.5 Ceresit (Henkel)

12.5.1 Ceresit (Henkel) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ceresit (Henkel) Overview

12.5.3 Ceresit (Henkel) Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ceresit (Henkel) Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.5.5 Ceresit (Henkel) Recent Developments

12.6 Sika

12.6.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sika Overview

12.6.3 Sika Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sika Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.6.5 Sika Recent Developments

12.7 Bostik (Arkema)

12.7.1 Bostik (Arkema) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bostik (Arkema) Overview

12.7.3 Bostik (Arkema) Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Bostik (Arkema) Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.7.5 Bostik (Arkema) Recent Developments

12.8 Sto Corp.

12.8.1 Sto Corp. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sto Corp. Overview

12.8.3 Sto Corp. Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sto Corp. Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.8.5 Sto Corp. Recent Developments

12.9 Sievert SE

12.9.1 Sievert SE Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sievert SE Overview

12.9.3 Sievert SE Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sievert SE Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.9.5 Sievert SE Recent Developments

12.10 Custom Building Products

12.10.1 Custom Building Products Corporation Information

12.10.2 Custom Building Products Overview

12.10.3 Custom Building Products Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Custom Building Products Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.10.5 Custom Building Products Recent Developments

12.11 LafargeHolcim

12.11.1 LafargeHolcim Corporation Information

12.11.2 LafargeHolcim Overview

12.11.3 LafargeHolcim Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 LafargeHolcim Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.11.5 LafargeHolcim Recent Developments

12.12 Tremco Constructions Product Group

12.12.1 Tremco Constructions Product Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tremco Constructions Product Group Overview

12.12.3 Tremco Constructions Product Group Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Tremco Constructions Product Group Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.12.5 Tremco Constructions Product Group Recent Developments

12.13 PAGEL

12.13.1 PAGEL Corporation Information

12.13.2 PAGEL Overview

12.13.3 PAGEL Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 PAGEL Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.13.5 PAGEL Recent Developments

12.14 Grupo Puma

12.14.1 Grupo Puma Corporation Information

12.14.2 Grupo Puma Overview

12.14.3 Grupo Puma Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Grupo Puma Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.14.5 Grupo Puma Recent Developments

12.15 Cementos Molins

12.15.1 Cementos Molins Corporation Information

12.15.2 Cementos Molins Overview

12.15.3 Cementos Molins Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Cementos Molins Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.15.5 Cementos Molins Recent Developments

12.16 Ardex

12.16.1 Ardex Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ardex Overview

12.16.3 Ardex Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ardex Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.16.5 Ardex Recent Developments

12.17 CPI Mortars Limited.

12.17.1 CPI Mortars Limited. Corporation Information

12.17.2 CPI Mortars Limited. Overview

12.17.3 CPI Mortars Limited. Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 CPI Mortars Limited. Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.17.5 CPI Mortars Limited. Recent Developments

12.18 Baumit

12.18.1 Baumit Corporation Information

12.18.2 Baumit Overview

12.18.3 Baumit Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Baumit Waterproof Mortar Product Description

12.18.5 Baumit Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Waterproof Mortar Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Waterproof Mortar Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Waterproof Mortar Production Mode & Process

13.4 Waterproof Mortar Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Waterproof Mortar Sales Channels

13.4.2 Waterproof Mortar Distributors

13.5 Waterproof Mortar Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Waterproof Mortar Industry Trends

14.2 Waterproof Mortar Market Drivers

14.3 Waterproof Mortar Market Challenges

14.4 Waterproof Mortar Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Waterproof Mortar Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”