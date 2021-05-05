Waterproof Mortar Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Weber (Saint-Gobain), Mapei, BASF

“
The report titled Global Waterproof Mortar Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Mortar market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Mortar market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Mortar market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Mortar market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Mortar report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Mortar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Mortar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Mortar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Mortar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Mortar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Mortar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Weber (Saint-Gobain), Mapei, BASF, Knauf, Ceresit (Henkel), Sika, Bostik (Arkema), Sto Corp., Sievert SE, Custom Building Products, LafargeHolcim, Tremco Constructions Product Group, PAGEL, Grupo Puma, Cementos Molins, Ardex, CPI Mortars Limited., Baumit
Market Segmentation by Product: Ordinary Waterproof Mortar
Special Waterproof Mortar
Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Industry
Decorative Work
The Waterproof Mortar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Mortar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Mortar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Mortar market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Mortar industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Mortar market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Mortar market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Mortar market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproof Mortar Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Ordinary Waterproof Mortar
1.2.3 Special Waterproof Mortar
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Construction Industry
1.3.3 Decorative Work
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Waterproof Mortar Production
2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Mortar Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Waterproof Mortar Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Mortar Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Weber (Saint-Gobain)
12.1.1 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Corporation Information
12.1.2 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Overview
12.1.3 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.1.5 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Recent Developments
12.2 Mapei
12.2.1 Mapei Corporation Information
12.2.2 Mapei Overview
12.2.3 Mapei Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Mapei Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.2.5 Mapei Recent Developments
12.3 BASF
12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.3.2 BASF Overview
12.3.3 BASF Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 BASF Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.3.5 BASF Recent Developments
12.4 Knauf
12.4.1 Knauf Corporation Information
12.4.2 Knauf Overview
12.4.3 Knauf Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Knauf Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.4.5 Knauf Recent Developments
12.5 Ceresit (Henkel)
12.5.1 Ceresit (Henkel) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ceresit (Henkel) Overview
12.5.3 Ceresit (Henkel) Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Ceresit (Henkel) Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.5.5 Ceresit (Henkel) Recent Developments
12.6 Sika
12.6.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sika Overview
12.6.3 Sika Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sika Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.6.5 Sika Recent Developments
12.7 Bostik (Arkema)
12.7.1 Bostik (Arkema) Corporation Information
12.7.2 Bostik (Arkema) Overview
12.7.3 Bostik (Arkema) Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Bostik (Arkema) Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.7.5 Bostik (Arkema) Recent Developments
12.8 Sto Corp.
12.8.1 Sto Corp. Corporation Information
12.8.2 Sto Corp. Overview
12.8.3 Sto Corp. Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Sto Corp. Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.8.5 Sto Corp. Recent Developments
12.9 Sievert SE
12.9.1 Sievert SE Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sievert SE Overview
12.9.3 Sievert SE Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Sievert SE Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.9.5 Sievert SE Recent Developments
12.10 Custom Building Products
12.10.1 Custom Building Products Corporation Information
12.10.2 Custom Building Products Overview
12.10.3 Custom Building Products Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Custom Building Products Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.10.5 Custom Building Products Recent Developments
12.11 LafargeHolcim
12.11.1 LafargeHolcim Corporation Information
12.11.2 LafargeHolcim Overview
12.11.3 LafargeHolcim Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 LafargeHolcim Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.11.5 LafargeHolcim Recent Developments
12.12 Tremco Constructions Product Group
12.12.1 Tremco Constructions Product Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 Tremco Constructions Product Group Overview
12.12.3 Tremco Constructions Product Group Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Tremco Constructions Product Group Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.12.5 Tremco Constructions Product Group Recent Developments
12.13 PAGEL
12.13.1 PAGEL Corporation Information
12.13.2 PAGEL Overview
12.13.3 PAGEL Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 PAGEL Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.13.5 PAGEL Recent Developments
12.14 Grupo Puma
12.14.1 Grupo Puma Corporation Information
12.14.2 Grupo Puma Overview
12.14.3 Grupo Puma Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Grupo Puma Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.14.5 Grupo Puma Recent Developments
12.15 Cementos Molins
12.15.1 Cementos Molins Corporation Information
12.15.2 Cementos Molins Overview
12.15.3 Cementos Molins Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Cementos Molins Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.15.5 Cementos Molins Recent Developments
12.16 Ardex
12.16.1 Ardex Corporation Information
12.16.2 Ardex Overview
12.16.3 Ardex Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Ardex Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.16.5 Ardex Recent Developments
12.17 CPI Mortars Limited.
12.17.1 CPI Mortars Limited. Corporation Information
12.17.2 CPI Mortars Limited. Overview
12.17.3 CPI Mortars Limited. Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 CPI Mortars Limited. Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.17.5 CPI Mortars Limited. Recent Developments
12.18 Baumit
12.18.1 Baumit Corporation Information
12.18.2 Baumit Overview
12.18.3 Baumit Waterproof Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Baumit Waterproof Mortar Product Description
12.18.5 Baumit Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Waterproof Mortar Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Waterproof Mortar Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Waterproof Mortar Production Mode & Process
13.4 Waterproof Mortar Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Waterproof Mortar Sales Channels
13.4.2 Waterproof Mortar Distributors
13.5 Waterproof Mortar Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Waterproof Mortar Industry Trends
14.2 Waterproof Mortar Market Drivers
14.3 Waterproof Mortar Market Challenges
14.4 Waterproof Mortar Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Waterproof Mortar Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
