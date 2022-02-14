Waterproof Material Market Size, Geography Trends And Analysis of Leading Market Players like: | BASF, Carlisle Companies, Conpro Chemicals Private

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Waterproof Material Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Carlisle Companies, Conpro Chemicals Private, Drizoro S.A.U., Fosroc International, Johns Manville, Mapei, Pidilite Industries, Sika Ag, Soprema Group, Dow Chemical Company

Market Segmentation by Product:

Waterproofing Membranes

Waterproofing Agent

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills & Tunnels

Others



The Waterproof Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Waterproof Material market expansion?

What will be the global Waterproof Material market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Waterproof Material market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Waterproof Material market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Waterproof Material market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Waterproof Material market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproof Material Product Introduction

1.2 Global Waterproof Material Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Material Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Waterproof Material Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Waterproof Material Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Waterproof Material Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Waterproof Material Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Waterproof Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Waterproof Material in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Waterproof Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Waterproof Material Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Waterproof Material Industry Trends

1.5.2 Waterproof Material Market Drivers

1.5.3 Waterproof Material Market Challenges

1.5.4 Waterproof Material Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Waterproof Material Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Waterproofing Membranes

2.1.2 Waterproofing Agent

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Waterproof Material Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Waterproof Material Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Waterproof Material Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Waterproof Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Waterproof Material Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Waterproof Material Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Waterproof Material Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Waterproof Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Waterproof Material Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Roofing

3.1.2 Walls

3.1.3 Building Structures

3.1.4 Landfills & Tunnels

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Waterproof Material Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Waterproof Material Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Waterproof Material Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Waterproof Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Waterproof Material Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Waterproof Material Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Waterproof Material Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Waterproof Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Waterproof Material Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Waterproof Material Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Waterproof Material Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Waterproof Material Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Waterproof Material Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Waterproof Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Waterproof Material Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Waterproof Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Waterproof Material in 2021

4.2.3 Global Waterproof Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Waterproof Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Waterproof Material Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Waterproof Material Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterproof Material Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Waterproof Material Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Waterproof Material Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Waterproof Material Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Waterproof Material Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Waterproof Material Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Waterproof Material Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Waterproof Material Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Waterproof Material Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Waterproof Material Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Waterproof Material Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Waterproof Material Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Waterproof Material Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Waterproof Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Material Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Waterproof Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Waterproof Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Waterproof Material Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Carlisle Companies

7.2.1 Carlisle Companies Corporation Information

7.2.2 Carlisle Companies Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Carlisle Companies Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Carlisle Companies Waterproof Material Products Offered

7.2.5 Carlisle Companies Recent Development

7.3 Conpro Chemicals Private

7.3.1 Conpro Chemicals Private Corporation Information

7.3.2 Conpro Chemicals Private Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Conpro Chemicals Private Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Conpro Chemicals Private Waterproof Material Products Offered

7.3.5 Conpro Chemicals Private Recent Development

7.4 Drizoro S.A.U.

7.4.1 Drizoro S.A.U. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Drizoro S.A.U. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Drizoro S.A.U. Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Drizoro S.A.U. Waterproof Material Products Offered

7.4.5 Drizoro S.A.U. Recent Development

7.5 Fosroc International

7.5.1 Fosroc International Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fosroc International Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fosroc International Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fosroc International Waterproof Material Products Offered

7.5.5 Fosroc International Recent Development

7.6 Johns Manville

7.6.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

7.6.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Johns Manville Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Johns Manville Waterproof Material Products Offered

7.6.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

7.7 Mapei

7.7.1 Mapei Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mapei Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mapei Waterproof Material Products Offered

7.7.5 Mapei Recent Development

7.8 Pidilite Industries

7.8.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pidilite Industries Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Pidilite Industries Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Pidilite Industries Waterproof Material Products Offered

7.8.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Development

7.9 Sika Ag

7.9.1 Sika Ag Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sika Ag Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sika Ag Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sika Ag Waterproof Material Products Offered

7.9.5 Sika Ag Recent Development

7.10 Soprema Group

7.10.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Soprema Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Soprema Group Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Soprema Group Waterproof Material Products Offered

7.10.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

7.11 Dow Chemical Company

7.11.1 Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

7.11.2 Dow Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Dow Chemical Company Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Dow Chemical Company Waterproof Material Products Offered

7.11.5 Dow Chemical Company Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Waterproof Material Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Waterproof Material Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Waterproof Material Distributors

8.3 Waterproof Material Production Mode & Process

8.4 Waterproof Material Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Waterproof Material Sales Channels

8.4.2 Waterproof Material Distributors

8.5 Waterproof Material Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”