Waterproof Material Additive Market Size, Share, Trends, Regional Analysis, Company Growth, Development Status, Technology, SWOT Analysis 2028| BASF, Carlisle Companies Inc., Conpro Chemicals Private Limited

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Waterproof Material Additive market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Waterproof Material Additive market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Waterproof Material Additive market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Waterproof Material Additive market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Waterproof Material Additive market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Waterproof Material Additive market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Waterproof Material Additive report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Research Report: BASF, Carlisle Companies Inc., Conpro Chemicals Private Limited, Drizoro S.A.U., Fosroc International Limited, Johns Manville Corporation, Mapei S.P.A, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sika Ag, Soprema Group, The Dow Chemical Company
Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid, Powder, Others
Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Segmentation by Application: Coating, Concrete, Others
The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Waterproof Material Additive market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Waterproof Material Additive research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.
This research study can be used by all participants of the global Waterproof Material Additive market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Waterproof Material Additive market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Waterproof Material Additive report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproof Material Additive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid
1.2.3 Powder
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coating
1.3.3 Concrete
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Production
2.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Waterproof Material Additive by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Waterproof Material Additive in 2021
4.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Material Additive Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America Waterproof Material Additive Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America Waterproof Material Additive Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Waterproof Material Additive Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe Waterproof Material Additive Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Material Additive Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Material Additive Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Waterproof Material Additive Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America Waterproof Material Additive Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Additive Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Additive Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Overview
12.1.3 BASF Waterproof Material Additive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 BASF Waterproof Material Additive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 BASF Recent Developments
12.2 Carlisle Companies Inc.
12.2.1 Carlisle Companies Inc. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Carlisle Companies Inc. Overview
12.2.3 Carlisle Companies Inc. Waterproof Material Additive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Carlisle Companies Inc. Waterproof Material Additive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Carlisle Companies Inc. Recent Developments
12.3 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited
12.3.1 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Corporation Information
12.3.2 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Overview
12.3.3 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Waterproof Material Additive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Waterproof Material Additive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Recent Developments
12.4 Drizoro S.A.U.
12.4.1 Drizoro S.A.U. Corporation Information
12.4.2 Drizoro S.A.U. Overview
12.4.3 Drizoro S.A.U. Waterproof Material Additive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Drizoro S.A.U. Waterproof Material Additive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Drizoro S.A.U. Recent Developments
12.5 Fosroc International Limited
12.5.1 Fosroc International Limited Corporation Information
12.5.2 Fosroc International Limited Overview
12.5.3 Fosroc International Limited Waterproof Material Additive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Fosroc International Limited Waterproof Material Additive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Fosroc International Limited Recent Developments
12.6 Johns Manville Corporation
12.6.1 Johns Manville Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 Johns Manville Corporation Overview
12.6.3 Johns Manville Corporation Waterproof Material Additive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Johns Manville Corporation Waterproof Material Additive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Johns Manville Corporation Recent Developments
12.7 Mapei S.P.A
12.7.1 Mapei S.P.A Corporation Information
12.7.2 Mapei S.P.A Overview
12.7.3 Mapei S.P.A Waterproof Material Additive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Mapei S.P.A Waterproof Material Additive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Mapei S.P.A Recent Developments
12.8 Pidilite Industries Limited
12.8.1 Pidilite Industries Limited Corporation Information
12.8.2 Pidilite Industries Limited Overview
12.8.3 Pidilite Industries Limited Waterproof Material Additive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Pidilite Industries Limited Waterproof Material Additive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Pidilite Industries Limited Recent Developments
12.9 Sika Ag
12.9.1 Sika Ag Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sika Ag Overview
12.9.3 Sika Ag Waterproof Material Additive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Sika Ag Waterproof Material Additive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Sika Ag Recent Developments
12.10 Soprema Group
12.10.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Soprema Group Overview
12.10.3 Soprema Group Waterproof Material Additive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Soprema Group Waterproof Material Additive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Soprema Group Recent Developments
12.11 The Dow Chemical Company
12.11.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information
12.11.2 The Dow Chemical Company Overview
12.11.3 The Dow Chemical Company Waterproof Material Additive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 The Dow Chemical Company Waterproof Material Additive Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Waterproof Material Additive Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Waterproof Material Additive Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Waterproof Material Additive Production Mode & Process
13.4 Waterproof Material Additive Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Waterproof Material Additive Sales Channels
13.4.2 Waterproof Material Additive Distributors
13.5 Waterproof Material Additive Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Waterproof Material Additive Industry Trends
14.2 Waterproof Material Additive Market Drivers
14.3 Waterproof Material Additive Market Challenges
14.4 Waterproof Material Additive Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Waterproof Material Additive Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
