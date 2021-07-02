Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Trends, Growth Forecast and Industry statistics Till 2027 | DSM, Toray Industries, Porelle Membranes

“

The report titled Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DSM, Toray Industries, Porelle Membranes, Lafayette USA Corp, Anand Fabrics, Carrington Textiles, Polartec Neoshell, Finetex EnE, Gore, Performax, Sympatex, Swmintl, Arkema, Derekduck, Dentik

Market Segmentation by Product: Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

Non-Breathable Waterproof Fabrics



Market Segmentation by Application: Clothing

Shoes



The Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

1.2.3 Non-Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Clothing

1.3.3 Shoes

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production

2.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 DSM

12.1.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.1.2 DSM Overview

12.1.3 DSM Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DSM Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.1.5 DSM Recent Developments

12.2 Toray Industries

12.2.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Toray Industries Overview

12.2.3 Toray Industries Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Toray Industries Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.2.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments

12.3 Porelle Membranes

12.3.1 Porelle Membranes Corporation Information

12.3.2 Porelle Membranes Overview

12.3.3 Porelle Membranes Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Porelle Membranes Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.3.5 Porelle Membranes Recent Developments

12.4 Lafayette USA Corp

12.4.1 Lafayette USA Corp Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lafayette USA Corp Overview

12.4.3 Lafayette USA Corp Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Lafayette USA Corp Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.4.5 Lafayette USA Corp Recent Developments

12.5 Anand Fabrics

12.5.1 Anand Fabrics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Anand Fabrics Overview

12.5.3 Anand Fabrics Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Anand Fabrics Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.5.5 Anand Fabrics Recent Developments

12.6 Carrington Textiles

12.6.1 Carrington Textiles Corporation Information

12.6.2 Carrington Textiles Overview

12.6.3 Carrington Textiles Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Carrington Textiles Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.6.5 Carrington Textiles Recent Developments

12.7 Polartec Neoshell

12.7.1 Polartec Neoshell Corporation Information

12.7.2 Polartec Neoshell Overview

12.7.3 Polartec Neoshell Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Polartec Neoshell Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.7.5 Polartec Neoshell Recent Developments

12.8 Finetex EnE

12.8.1 Finetex EnE Corporation Information

12.8.2 Finetex EnE Overview

12.8.3 Finetex EnE Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Finetex EnE Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.8.5 Finetex EnE Recent Developments

12.9 Gore

12.9.1 Gore Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gore Overview

12.9.3 Gore Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gore Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.9.5 Gore Recent Developments

12.10 Performax

12.10.1 Performax Corporation Information

12.10.2 Performax Overview

12.10.3 Performax Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Performax Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.10.5 Performax Recent Developments

12.11 Sympatex

12.11.1 Sympatex Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sympatex Overview

12.11.3 Sympatex Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sympatex Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.11.5 Sympatex Recent Developments

12.12 Swmintl

12.12.1 Swmintl Corporation Information

12.12.2 Swmintl Overview

12.12.3 Swmintl Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Swmintl Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.12.5 Swmintl Recent Developments

12.13 Arkema

12.13.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.13.2 Arkema Overview

12.13.3 Arkema Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Arkema Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.13.5 Arkema Recent Developments

12.14 Derekduck

12.14.1 Derekduck Corporation Information

12.14.2 Derekduck Overview

12.14.3 Derekduck Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Derekduck Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.14.5 Derekduck Recent Developments

12.15 Dentik

12.15.1 Dentik Corporation Information

12.15.2 Dentik Overview

12.15.3 Dentik Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Dentik Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Description

12.15.5 Dentik Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Mode & Process

13.4 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Sales Channels

13.4.2 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Distributors

13.5 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Industry Trends

14.2 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Drivers

14.3 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Challenges

14.4 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

