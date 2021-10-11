Waterproof Coatings Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | PPG, BASF, Hempel

“

The report titled Global Waterproof Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

PPG, BASF, Hempel, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-williams, Kansai Paint, Jotun, Sika USA, RPM, Keshun, Oriental Yuhong

Market Segmentation by Product:

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building Industry

Transport Industry

Others



The Waterproof Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Waterproof Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterproof Coatings

1.2 Waterproof Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Acrylics

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Waterproof Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Building Industry

1.3.3 Transport Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Waterproof Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Waterproof Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Waterproof Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Waterproof Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Waterproof Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Waterproof Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Waterproof Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Waterproof Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Waterproof Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Waterproof Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Waterproof Coatings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Waterproof Coatings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Waterproof Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Waterproof Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Waterproof Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Waterproof Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Waterproof Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Waterproof Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Waterproof Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Waterproof Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Waterproof Coatings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Waterproof Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 PPG

7.1.1 PPG Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.1.2 PPG Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 PPG Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 PPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 PPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hempel

7.3.1 Hempel Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hempel Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hempel Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hempel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hempel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 AkzoNobel

7.4.1 AkzoNobel Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.4.2 AkzoNobel Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 AkzoNobel Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Henkel

7.5.1 Henkel Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.5.2 Henkel Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Henkel Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sherwin-williams

7.6.1 Sherwin-williams Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sherwin-williams Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sherwin-williams Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sherwin-williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sherwin-williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Kansai Paint

7.7.1 Kansai Paint Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kansai Paint Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Kansai Paint Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Kansai Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kansai Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Jotun

7.8.1 Jotun Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jotun Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Jotun Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Jotun Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jotun Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sika USA

7.9.1 Sika USA Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sika USA Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sika USA Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Sika USA Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sika USA Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 RPM

7.10.1 RPM Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.10.2 RPM Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 RPM Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 RPM Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 RPM Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Keshun

7.11.1 Keshun Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.11.2 Keshun Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Keshun Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Keshun Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Keshun Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Oriental Yuhong

7.12.1 Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Coatings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Oriental Yuhong Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Developments/Updates

8 Waterproof Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Waterproof Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Waterproof Coatings

8.4 Waterproof Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Waterproof Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Waterproof Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Waterproof Coatings Industry Trends

10.2 Waterproof Coatings Growth Drivers

10.3 Waterproof Coatings Market Challenges

10.4 Waterproof Coatings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Waterproof Coatings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Waterproof Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Waterproof Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Waterproof Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Waterproof Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Waterproof Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Coatings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Coatings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Waterproof Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Waterproof Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Waterproof Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Coatings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

