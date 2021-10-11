Waterproof Canvas Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Toray Industries, Porelle Membranes, Lafayette USA Corp

“

The report titled Global Waterproof Canvas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Canvas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Canvas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Canvas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Canvas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Canvas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Canvas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Canvas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Canvas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Canvas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Canvas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Canvas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Toray Industries, Porelle Membranes, Lafayette USA Corp, Anand Fabrics, Carrington Textiles, Polartec Neoshell, Finetex EnE, Gore, Performax, Sympatex, Swmintl, Arkema, Derekduck, Dentik

Market Segmentation by Product:

Nylon

Polyester



Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation & protection

Buildings

Automobiles

Others



The Waterproof Canvas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Canvas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Canvas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Canvas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Canvas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Canvas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Canvas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Canvas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Waterproof Canvas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterproof Canvas

1.2 Waterproof Canvas Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Nylon

1.2.3 Polyester

1.3 Waterproof Canvas Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Transportation & protection

1.3.3 Buildings

1.3.4 Automobiles

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Waterproof Canvas Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Waterproof Canvas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Waterproof Canvas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Waterproof Canvas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Waterproof Canvas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Waterproof Canvas Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Waterproof Canvas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Waterproof Canvas Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Waterproof Canvas Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Waterproof Canvas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Waterproof Canvas Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Waterproof Canvas Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Waterproof Canvas Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Waterproof Canvas Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Waterproof Canvas Production

3.4.1 North America Waterproof Canvas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Waterproof Canvas Production

3.5.1 Europe Waterproof Canvas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Waterproof Canvas Production

3.6.1 China Waterproof Canvas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Waterproof Canvas Production

3.7.1 Japan Waterproof Canvas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Waterproof Canvas Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Waterproof Canvas Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Waterproof Canvas Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Waterproof Canvas Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Canvas Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Waterproof Canvas Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Waterproof Canvas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Waterproof Canvas Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Waterproof Canvas Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Waterproof Canvas Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Toray Industries

7.1.1 Toray Industries Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.1.2 Toray Industries Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Toray Industries Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Toray Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Porelle Membranes

7.2.1 Porelle Membranes Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.2.2 Porelle Membranes Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Porelle Membranes Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Porelle Membranes Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Porelle Membranes Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Lafayette USA Corp

7.3.1 Lafayette USA Corp Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lafayette USA Corp Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Lafayette USA Corp Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Lafayette USA Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Lafayette USA Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Anand Fabrics

7.4.1 Anand Fabrics Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.4.2 Anand Fabrics Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Anand Fabrics Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Anand Fabrics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Anand Fabrics Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Carrington Textiles

7.5.1 Carrington Textiles Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.5.2 Carrington Textiles Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Carrington Textiles Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Carrington Textiles Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Carrington Textiles Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Polartec Neoshell

7.6.1 Polartec Neoshell Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.6.2 Polartec Neoshell Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Polartec Neoshell Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Polartec Neoshell Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Polartec Neoshell Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Finetex EnE

7.7.1 Finetex EnE Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.7.2 Finetex EnE Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Finetex EnE Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Finetex EnE Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Finetex EnE Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Gore

7.8.1 Gore Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gore Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Gore Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Gore Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gore Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Performax

7.9.1 Performax Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.9.2 Performax Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Performax Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Performax Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Performax Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sympatex

7.10.1 Sympatex Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sympatex Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sympatex Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sympatex Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sympatex Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Swmintl

7.11.1 Swmintl Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.11.2 Swmintl Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Swmintl Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Swmintl Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Swmintl Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Arkema

7.12.1 Arkema Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.12.2 Arkema Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Arkema Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Derekduck

7.13.1 Derekduck Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.13.2 Derekduck Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Derekduck Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Derekduck Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Derekduck Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Dentik

7.14.1 Dentik Waterproof Canvas Corporation Information

7.14.2 Dentik Waterproof Canvas Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Dentik Waterproof Canvas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Dentik Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Dentik Recent Developments/Updates

8 Waterproof Canvas Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Waterproof Canvas Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Waterproof Canvas

8.4 Waterproof Canvas Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Waterproof Canvas Distributors List

9.3 Waterproof Canvas Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Waterproof Canvas Industry Trends

10.2 Waterproof Canvas Growth Drivers

10.3 Waterproof Canvas Market Challenges

10.4 Waterproof Canvas Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Waterproof Canvas by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Waterproof Canvas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Waterproof Canvas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Waterproof Canvas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Waterproof Canvas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Waterproof Canvas

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Canvas by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Canvas by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Canvas by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Canvas by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Waterproof Canvas by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Waterproof Canvas by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Waterproof Canvas by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Canvas by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”