Waterproof Building Materials Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Myagkaya Roofing, TechnoNICOL, Sika

The report titled Global Waterproof Building Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Building Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Building Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Building Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Building Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Building Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Building Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Building Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Building Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Building Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Building Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Building Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Myagkaya Roofing, TechnoNICOL, Sika, KRZ, BMI Group, PLASTFOIL, Protexa Corporate, SOPREMA, BASF(Thermotek), Nordic Waterproofing, Firestone,

Market Segmentation by Product:

Waterproofing Membranes

Waterproofing Coatings

Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Estate

Residential Building

Others

The Waterproof Building Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Building Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Building Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Building Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Building Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Building Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Building Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Building Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproof Building Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Waterproofing Membranes

1.2.3 Waterproofing Coatings

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial Estate

1.3.3 Residential Building

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Production

2.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Waterproof Building Materials Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Waterproof Building Materials Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Waterproof Building Materials Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Waterproof Building Materials Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Waterproof Building Materials Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Waterproof Building Materials Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Waterproof Building Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Waterproof Building Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Building Materials Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Waterproof Building Materials Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Waterproof Building Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Building Materials Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Waterproof Building Materials Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Waterproof Building Materials Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Waterproof Building Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Waterproof Building Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Waterproof Building Materials Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Waterproof Building Materials Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Waterproof Building Materials Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Waterproof Building Materials Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Building Materials Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Building Materials Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Waterproof Building Materials Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Waterproof Building Materials Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Building Materials Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Building Materials Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Building Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Building Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Myagkaya Roofing

12.1.1 Myagkaya Roofing Corporation Information

12.1.2 Myagkaya Roofing Overview

12.1.3 Myagkaya Roofing Waterproof Building Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Myagkaya Roofing Waterproof Building Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Myagkaya Roofing Recent Developments

12.2 TechnoNICOL

12.2.1 TechnoNICOL Corporation Information

12.2.2 TechnoNICOL Overview

12.2.3 TechnoNICOL Waterproof Building Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 TechnoNICOL Waterproof Building Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 TechnoNICOL Recent Developments

12.3 Sika

12.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sika Overview

12.3.3 Sika Waterproof Building Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sika Waterproof Building Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Sika Recent Developments

12.4 KRZ

12.4.1 KRZ Corporation Information

12.4.2 KRZ Overview

12.4.3 KRZ Waterproof Building Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 KRZ Waterproof Building Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 KRZ Recent Developments

12.5 BMI Group

12.5.1 BMI Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 BMI Group Overview

12.5.3 BMI Group Waterproof Building Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BMI Group Waterproof Building Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 BMI Group Recent Developments

12.6 PLASTFOIL

12.6.1 PLASTFOIL Corporation Information

12.6.2 PLASTFOIL Overview

12.6.3 PLASTFOIL Waterproof Building Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 PLASTFOIL Waterproof Building Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 PLASTFOIL Recent Developments

12.7 Protexa Corporate

12.7.1 Protexa Corporate Corporation Information

12.7.2 Protexa Corporate Overview

12.7.3 Protexa Corporate Waterproof Building Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Protexa Corporate Waterproof Building Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Protexa Corporate Recent Developments

12.8 SOPREMA

12.8.1 SOPREMA Corporation Information

12.8.2 SOPREMA Overview

12.8.3 SOPREMA Waterproof Building Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SOPREMA Waterproof Building Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 SOPREMA Recent Developments

12.9 BASF(Thermotek)

12.9.1 BASF(Thermotek) Corporation Information

12.9.2 BASF(Thermotek) Overview

12.9.3 BASF(Thermotek) Waterproof Building Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 BASF(Thermotek) Waterproof Building Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 BASF(Thermotek) Recent Developments

12.10 Nordic Waterproofing

12.10.1 Nordic Waterproofing Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nordic Waterproofing Overview

12.10.3 Nordic Waterproofing Waterproof Building Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nordic Waterproofing Waterproof Building Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Nordic Waterproofing Recent Developments

12.11 Firestone

12.11.1 Firestone Corporation Information

12.11.2 Firestone Overview

12.11.3 Firestone Waterproof Building Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Firestone Waterproof Building Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Firestone Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Waterproof Building Materials Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Waterproof Building Materials Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Waterproof Building Materials Production Mode & Process

13.4 Waterproof Building Materials Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Waterproof Building Materials Sales Channels

13.4.2 Waterproof Building Materials Distributors

13.5 Waterproof Building Materials Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Waterproof Building Materials Industry Trends

14.2 Waterproof Building Materials Market Drivers

14.3 Waterproof Building Materials Market Challenges

14.4 Waterproof Building Materials Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Waterproof Building Materials Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

