Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2022-2028 | W. L. Gore & Associates, Jack Wolfskin, Helly Hansen

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

W. L. Gore & Associates, Jack Wolfskin, Helly Hansen, Columbia Sportswear, General Electric, Toray Industries, Dow Corning, Patagonia Incorporation, The North Face, Clariant, SympaTex Technologies, Mountain Hardwear, Rudolf Group, Polartec, Marmot, Nike

Market Segmentation by Product:

Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyester Microfilament Yarns

Fluoropolymers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Shoes

Clothing

Other



The Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market expansion?

What will be the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

2.1.2 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

2.1.3 Polyester Microfilament Yarns

2.1.4 Fluoropolymers

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Shoes

3.1.2 Clothing

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 W. L. Gore & Associates

7.1.1 W. L. Gore & Associates Corporation Information

7.1.2 W. L. Gore & Associates Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 W. L. Gore & Associates Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 W. L. Gore & Associates Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Products Offered

7.1.5 W. L. Gore & Associates Recent Development

7.2 Jack Wolfskin

7.2.1 Jack Wolfskin Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jack Wolfskin Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Jack Wolfskin Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Jack Wolfskin Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Products Offered

7.2.5 Jack Wolfskin Recent Development

7.3 Helly Hansen

7.3.1 Helly Hansen Corporation Information

7.3.2 Helly Hansen Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Helly Hansen Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Helly Hansen Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Products Offered

7.3.5 Helly Hansen Recent Development

7.4 Columbia Sportswear

7.4.1 Columbia Sportswear Corporation Information

7.4.2 Columbia Sportswear Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Columbia Sportswear Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Columbia Sportswear Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Products Offered

7.4.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development

7.5 General Electric

7.5.1 General Electric Corporation Information

7.5.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 General Electric Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 General Electric Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Products Offered

7.5.5 General Electric Recent Development

7.6 Toray Industries

7.6.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Toray Industries Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Toray Industries Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Products Offered

7.6.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

7.7 Dow Corning

7.7.1 Dow Corning Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dow Corning Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Dow Corning Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Dow Corning Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Products Offered

7.7.5 Dow Corning Recent Development

7.8 Patagonia Incorporation

7.8.1 Patagonia Incorporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Patagonia Incorporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Patagonia Incorporation Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Patagonia Incorporation Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Products Offered

7.8.5 Patagonia Incorporation Recent Development

7.9 The North Face

7.9.1 The North Face Corporation Information

7.9.2 The North Face Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 The North Face Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 The North Face Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Products Offered

7.9.5 The North Face Recent Development

7.10 Clariant

7.10.1 Clariant Corporation Information

7.10.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Clariant Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Clariant Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Products Offered

7.10.5 Clariant Recent Development

7.11 SympaTex Technologies

7.11.1 SympaTex Technologies Corporation Information

7.11.2 SympaTex Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SympaTex Technologies Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SympaTex Technologies Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Products Offered

7.11.5 SympaTex Technologies Recent Development

7.12 Mountain Hardwear

7.12.1 Mountain Hardwear Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mountain Hardwear Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Mountain Hardwear Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Mountain Hardwear Products Offered

7.12.5 Mountain Hardwear Recent Development

7.13 Rudolf Group

7.13.1 Rudolf Group Corporation Information

7.13.2 Rudolf Group Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Rudolf Group Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Rudolf Group Products Offered

7.13.5 Rudolf Group Recent Development

7.14 Polartec

7.14.1 Polartec Corporation Information

7.14.2 Polartec Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Polartec Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Polartec Products Offered

7.14.5 Polartec Recent Development

7.15 Marmot

7.15.1 Marmot Corporation Information

7.15.2 Marmot Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Marmot Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Marmot Products Offered

7.15.5 Marmot Recent Development

7.16 Nike

7.16.1 Nike Corporation Information

7.16.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Nike Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Nike Products Offered

7.16.5 Nike Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Distributors

8.3 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Distributors

8.5 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”