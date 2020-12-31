Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2020-2026 | APT Fabrics, Clariant, Columbia Sportswear

“

The report titled Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Breathable Textile report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Breathable Textile report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: APT Fabrics, Clariant, Columbia Sportswear, Dow Corning, General Electric, Heartland Textiles, HeiQ Materials, Helly Hansen, Huntsman Textile Effects, Jack Wolfskin, Lowe Alpine International, Marmot Mountain, Mitsui, Mountain Hardwear, Nextec Applications, Nike, P2i, Patagonia, Polartec, Rudolf, Schoeller Technologies, SympaTex Technologies, Tanatex Chemicals, The North Face, TORAY INDUSTRIES, W. L. Gore & Associates

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyurethane

Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyester Microfilament Yarns

Fluoropolymers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Shopping Mall

Outdoor Sports Supermarket

Others



The Waterproof Breathable Textile Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Breathable Textile market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Breathable Textile industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Breathable Textile market?

Table of Contents:

1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterproof Breathable Textile

1.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Segment by Material

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Material (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Polyurethane

1.2.3 Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

1.2.4 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

1.2.5 Polyester Microfilament Yarns

1.2.6 Fluoropolymers

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Waterproof Breathable Textile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Shopping Mall

1.3.3 Outdoor Sports Supermarket

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Waterproof Breathable Textile Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Waterproof Breathable Textile Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Waterproof Breathable Textile Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Historic Market Analysis by Material

4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Price Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterproof Breathable Textile Business

6.1 APT Fabrics

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 APT Fabrics Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 APT Fabrics Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 APT Fabrics Products Offered

6.1.5 APT Fabrics Recent Development

6.2 Clariant

6.2.1 Clariant Corporation Information

6.2.2 Clariant Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Clariant Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Clariant Products Offered

6.2.5 Clariant Recent Development

6.3 Columbia Sportswear

6.3.1 Columbia Sportswear Corporation Information

6.3.2 Columbia Sportswear Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Columbia Sportswear Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Columbia Sportswear Products Offered

6.3.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development

6.4 Dow Corning

6.4.1 Dow Corning Corporation Information

6.4.2 Dow Corning Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Dow Corning Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Dow Corning Products Offered

6.4.5 Dow Corning Recent Development

6.5 General Electric

6.5.1 General Electric Corporation Information

6.5.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 General Electric Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 General Electric Products Offered

6.5.5 General Electric Recent Development

6.6 Heartland Textiles

6.6.1 Heartland Textiles Corporation Information

6.6.2 Heartland Textiles Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Heartland Textiles Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Heartland Textiles Products Offered

6.6.5 Heartland Textiles Recent Development

6.7 HeiQ Materials

6.6.1 HeiQ Materials Corporation Information

6.6.2 HeiQ Materials Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 HeiQ Materials Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 HeiQ Materials Products Offered

6.7.5 HeiQ Materials Recent Development

6.8 Helly Hansen

6.8.1 Helly Hansen Corporation Information

6.8.2 Helly Hansen Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Helly Hansen Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Helly Hansen Products Offered

6.8.5 Helly Hansen Recent Development

6.9 Huntsman Textile Effects

6.9.1 Huntsman Textile Effects Corporation Information

6.9.2 Huntsman Textile Effects Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Huntsman Textile Effects Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Huntsman Textile Effects Products Offered

6.9.5 Huntsman Textile Effects Recent Development

6.10 Jack Wolfskin

6.10.1 Jack Wolfskin Corporation Information

6.10.2 Jack Wolfskin Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Jack Wolfskin Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Jack Wolfskin Products Offered

6.10.5 Jack Wolfskin Recent Development

6.11 Lowe Alpine International

6.11.1 Lowe Alpine International Corporation Information

6.11.2 Lowe Alpine International Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Lowe Alpine International Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Lowe Alpine International Products Offered

6.11.5 Lowe Alpine International Recent Development

6.12 Marmot Mountain

6.12.1 Marmot Mountain Corporation Information

6.12.2 Marmot Mountain Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Marmot Mountain Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Marmot Mountain Products Offered

6.12.5 Marmot Mountain Recent Development

6.13 Mitsui

6.13.1 Mitsui Corporation Information

6.13.2 Mitsui Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Mitsui Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Mitsui Products Offered

6.13.5 Mitsui Recent Development

6.14 Mountain Hardwear

6.14.1 Mountain Hardwear Corporation Information

6.14.2 Mountain Hardwear Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Mountain Hardwear Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Mountain Hardwear Products Offered

6.14.5 Mountain Hardwear Recent Development

6.15 Nextec Applications

6.15.1 Nextec Applications Corporation Information

6.15.2 Nextec Applications Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Nextec Applications Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Nextec Applications Products Offered

6.15.5 Nextec Applications Recent Development

6.16 Nike

6.16.1 Nike Corporation Information

6.16.2 Nike Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Nike Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Nike Products Offered

6.16.5 Nike Recent Development

6.17 P2i

6.17.1 P2i Corporation Information

6.17.2 P2i Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 P2i Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 P2i Products Offered

6.17.5 P2i Recent Development

6.18 Patagonia

6.18.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

6.18.2 Patagonia Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Patagonia Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Patagonia Products Offered

6.18.5 Patagonia Recent Development

6.19 Polartec

6.19.1 Polartec Corporation Information

6.19.2 Polartec Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Polartec Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Polartec Products Offered

6.19.5 Polartec Recent Development

6.20 Rudolf

6.20.1 Rudolf Corporation Information

6.20.2 Rudolf Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 Rudolf Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Rudolf Products Offered

6.20.5 Rudolf Recent Development

6.21 Schoeller Technologies

6.21.1 Schoeller Technologies Corporation Information

6.21.2 Schoeller Technologies Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.21.3 Schoeller Technologies Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Schoeller Technologies Products Offered

6.21.5 Schoeller Technologies Recent Development

6.22 SympaTex Technologies

6.22.1 SympaTex Technologies Corporation Information

6.22.2 SympaTex Technologies Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.22.3 SympaTex Technologies Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 SympaTex Technologies Products Offered

6.22.5 SympaTex Technologies Recent Development

6.23 Tanatex Chemicals

6.23.1 Tanatex Chemicals Corporation Information

6.23.2 Tanatex Chemicals Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.23.3 Tanatex Chemicals Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Tanatex Chemicals Products Offered

6.23.5 Tanatex Chemicals Recent Development

6.24 The North Face

6.24.1 The North Face Corporation Information

6.24.2 The North Face Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.24.3 The North Face Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 The North Face Products Offered

6.24.5 The North Face Recent Development

6.25 TORAY INDUSTRIES

6.25.1 TORAY INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

6.25.2 TORAY INDUSTRIES Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.25.3 TORAY INDUSTRIES Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 TORAY INDUSTRIES Products Offered

6.25.5 TORAY INDUSTRIES Recent Development

6.26 W. L. Gore & Associates

6.26.1 W. L. Gore & Associates Corporation Information

6.26.2 W. L. Gore & Associates Waterproof Breathable Textile Description, Business Overview

6.26.3 W. L. Gore & Associates Waterproof Breathable Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 W. L. Gore & Associates Products Offered

6.26.5 W. L. Gore & Associates Recent Development

7 Waterproof Breathable Textile Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Waterproof Breathable Textile

7.4 Waterproof Breathable Textile Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Distributors List

8.3 Waterproof Breathable Textile Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Estimates and Projections by Material

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Waterproof Breathable Textile by Material (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Waterproof Breathable Textile by Material (2021-2026)

10.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Waterproof Breathable Textile by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Waterproof Breathable Textile by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Waterproof Breathable Textile by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Waterproof Breathable Textile by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

