Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Size, Demand, Region And Forecasts Report 2028 | GAF Materials, Sika, BTM

A newly published report titled “Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Bitumen Membrane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
GAF Materials, Sika, BTM, Bostik, IWIS, SOPREMA, Oriental Yuhong, Hongyuan Waterproof, TehnoNICOL, Henkel Polybit, Imperbit Membrane, Fosroc, EDIL Roofing Products, IKO Industries, General Membrane
Market Segmentation by Product:
SBS Type
APP Type
Market Segmentation by Application:
Roofing
Walls
Basement
Tunnels
Others
The Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 SBS Type
1.2.3 APP Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roofing
1.3.3 Walls
1.3.4 Basement
1.3.5 Tunnels
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Production
2.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Waterproof Bitumen Membrane by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Waterproof Bitumen Membrane in 2021
4.3 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 GAF Materials
12.1.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information
12.1.2 GAF Materials Overview
12.1.3 GAF Materials Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 GAF Materials Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 GAF Materials Recent Developments
12.2 Sika
12.2.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.2.2 Sika Overview
12.2.3 Sika Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Sika Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Sika Recent Developments
12.3 BTM
12.3.1 BTM Corporation Information
12.3.2 BTM Overview
12.3.3 BTM Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 BTM Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 BTM Recent Developments
12.4 Bostik
12.4.1 Bostik Corporation Information
12.4.2 Bostik Overview
12.4.3 Bostik Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Bostik Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Bostik Recent Developments
12.5 IWIS
12.5.1 IWIS Corporation Information
12.5.2 IWIS Overview
12.5.3 IWIS Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 IWIS Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 IWIS Recent Developments
12.6 SOPREMA
12.6.1 SOPREMA Corporation Information
12.6.2 SOPREMA Overview
12.6.3 SOPREMA Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 SOPREMA Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 SOPREMA Recent Developments
12.7 Oriental Yuhong
12.7.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information
12.7.2 Oriental Yuhong Overview
12.7.3 Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Developments
12.8 Hongyuan Waterproof
12.8.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information
12.8.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Overview
12.8.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Developments
12.9 TehnoNICOL
12.9.1 TehnoNICOL Corporation Information
12.9.2 TehnoNICOL Overview
12.9.3 TehnoNICOL Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 TehnoNICOL Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 TehnoNICOL Recent Developments
12.10 Henkel Polybit
12.10.1 Henkel Polybit Corporation Information
12.10.2 Henkel Polybit Overview
12.10.3 Henkel Polybit Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Henkel Polybit Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Henkel Polybit Recent Developments
12.11 Imperbit Membrane
12.11.1 Imperbit Membrane Corporation Information
12.11.2 Imperbit Membrane Overview
12.11.3 Imperbit Membrane Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Imperbit Membrane Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Imperbit Membrane Recent Developments
12.12 Fosroc
12.12.1 Fosroc Corporation Information
12.12.2 Fosroc Overview
12.12.3 Fosroc Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 Fosroc Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Fosroc Recent Developments
12.13 EDIL Roofing Products
12.13.1 EDIL Roofing Products Corporation Information
12.13.2 EDIL Roofing Products Overview
12.13.3 EDIL Roofing Products Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.13.4 EDIL Roofing Products Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 EDIL Roofing Products Recent Developments
12.14 IKO Industries
12.14.1 IKO Industries Corporation Information
12.14.2 IKO Industries Overview
12.14.3 IKO Industries Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.14.4 IKO Industries Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 IKO Industries Recent Developments
12.15 General Membrane
12.15.1 General Membrane Corporation Information
12.15.2 General Membrane Overview
12.15.3 General Membrane Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.15.4 General Membrane Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 General Membrane Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Production Mode & Process
13.4 Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Sales Channels
13.4.2 Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Distributors
13.5 Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Industry Trends
14.2 Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Drivers
14.3 Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Challenges
14.4 Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Waterproof Bitumen Membrane Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
