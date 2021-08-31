Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Croda International, VCM Polyurethanes, SNP

“

The report titled Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Croda International, VCM Polyurethanes, SNP, Solvosol Paints, Decken Coatings, Walter Wurdack, Brilliant Group, Covestro LLC, Epoxies, C. L. Hauthaway & Sons Corp., Wilko Paint, Sun Polymers International, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyurethane Emulsion Coating

Polyurethane Dispersion Coating

Polyurethane Aqueous Solution Coating



Market Segmentation by Application: Plastics

Leather Industry

Rubber Industry

Metal Industry

Textile Industry

Wood Industry



The Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings

1.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polyurethane Emulsion Coating

1.2.3 Polyurethane Dispersion Coating

1.2.4 Polyurethane Aqueous Solution Coating

1.3 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Plastics

1.3.3 Leather Industry

1.3.4 Rubber Industry

1.3.5 Metal Industry

1.3.6 Textile Industry

1.3.7 Wood Industry

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Croda International

7.1.1 Croda International Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.1.2 Croda International Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Croda International Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Croda International Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Croda International Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 VCM Polyurethanes

7.2.1 VCM Polyurethanes Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.2.2 VCM Polyurethanes Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 VCM Polyurethanes Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 VCM Polyurethanes Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 VCM Polyurethanes Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SNP

7.3.1 SNP Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.3.2 SNP Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SNP Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SNP Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SNP Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Solvosol Paints

7.4.1 Solvosol Paints Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Solvosol Paints Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Solvosol Paints Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Solvosol Paints Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Solvosol Paints Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Decken Coatings

7.5.1 Decken Coatings Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.5.2 Decken Coatings Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Decken Coatings Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Decken Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Decken Coatings Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Walter Wurdack

7.6.1 Walter Wurdack Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.6.2 Walter Wurdack Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Walter Wurdack Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Walter Wurdack Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Walter Wurdack Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Brilliant Group

7.7.1 Brilliant Group Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.7.2 Brilliant Group Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Brilliant Group Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Brilliant Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Brilliant Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Covestro LLC

7.8.1 Covestro LLC Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.8.2 Covestro LLC Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Covestro LLC Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Covestro LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Covestro LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Epoxies

7.9.1 Epoxies Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 Epoxies Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Epoxies Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Epoxies Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Epoxies Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 C. L. Hauthaway & Sons Corp.

7.10.1 C. L. Hauthaway & Sons Corp. Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.10.2 C. L. Hauthaway & Sons Corp. Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 C. L. Hauthaway & Sons Corp. Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 C. L. Hauthaway & Sons Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 C. L. Hauthaway & Sons Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Wilko Paint

7.11.1 Wilko Paint Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.11.2 Wilko Paint Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Wilko Paint Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Wilko Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Wilko Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sun Polymers International

7.12.1 Sun Polymers International Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sun Polymers International Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sun Polymers International Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sun Polymers International Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sun Polymers International Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.13.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.13.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 PPG Industries

7.14.1 PPG Industries Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Corporation Information

7.14.2 PPG Industries Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Portfolio

7.14.3 PPG Industries Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

8 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings

8.4 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Industry Trends

10.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Growth Drivers

10.3 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Challenges

10.4 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

