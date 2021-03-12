Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape, Demand and Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth By 2027 | Huntsman, Hexion, Olin Corporation

“

The report titled Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterborne Epoxy Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterborne Epoxy Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Huntsman, Hexion, Olin Corporation, Kukdo, Allnex, Npc, Sanmuchem, Kpb, Yyhuaxing, Zjab

Market Segmentation by Product: Solid Content 60%



Market Segmentation by Application: Coating

Composite Material

Adhesive

Others



The Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterborne Epoxy Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterborne Epoxy Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solid Content 60%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coating

1.3.3 Composite Material

1.3.4 Adhesive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Resin Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Resin Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Waterborne Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Waterborne Epoxy Resin Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Waterborne Epoxy Resin Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Huntsman

12.1.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.1.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Huntsman Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Huntsman Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

12.1.5 Huntsman Recent Development

12.2 Hexion

12.2.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hexion Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hexion Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

12.2.5 Hexion Recent Development

12.3 Olin Corporation

12.3.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Olin Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Olin Corporation Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Olin Corporation Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

12.3.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Kukdo

12.4.1 Kukdo Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kukdo Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Kukdo Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kukdo Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

12.4.5 Kukdo Recent Development

12.5 Allnex

12.5.1 Allnex Corporation Information

12.5.2 Allnex Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Allnex Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Allnex Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

12.5.5 Allnex Recent Development

12.6 Npc

12.6.1 Npc Corporation Information

12.6.2 Npc Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Npc Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Npc Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

12.6.5 Npc Recent Development

12.7 Sanmuchem

12.7.1 Sanmuchem Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sanmuchem Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Sanmuchem Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sanmuchem Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

12.7.5 Sanmuchem Recent Development

12.8 Kpb

12.8.1 Kpb Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kpb Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Kpb Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kpb Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

12.8.5 Kpb Recent Development

12.9 Yyhuaxing

12.9.1 Yyhuaxing Corporation Information

12.9.2 Yyhuaxing Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Yyhuaxing Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Yyhuaxing Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

12.9.5 Yyhuaxing Recent Development

12.10 Zjab

12.10.1 Zjab Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zjab Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Zjab Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Zjab Waterborne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

12.10.5 Zjab Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Industry Trends

13.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Drivers

13.3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Challenges

13.4 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”