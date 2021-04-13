Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Competitive Strategies And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2027 | AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint

“

The report titled Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterborne Epoxy Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterborne Epoxy Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, 3Treesgroup, Tikkurila, Caparol, Carpoly, Mapei, Baucoatings, Hychem, Jotun, Sika, Benjamin Moore, Sanxia Paint, Chenyang, Lanling, Boysen Paints

Market Segmentation by Product: Waterborne Epoxy Floor Paint

Waterborne Epoxy Anticorrosive Paint

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Epoxy Floor

Industrial Equipment



The Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterborne Epoxy Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterborne Epoxy Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Overview

1.1 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Product Overview

1.2 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Waterborne Epoxy Floor Paint

1.2.2 Waterborne Epoxy Anticorrosive Paint

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Waterborne Epoxy Coating Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Waterborne Epoxy Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Waterborne Epoxy Coating as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Waterborne Epoxy Coating Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating by Application

4.1 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Epoxy Floor

4.1.2 Industrial Equipment

4.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating by Country

5.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating by Country

6.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating by Country

8.1 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterborne Epoxy Coating Business

10.1 AkzoNobel

10.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.1.2 AkzoNobel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AkzoNobel Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AkzoNobel Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

10.2 Sherwin-Williams

10.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AkzoNobel Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

10.3 Nippon Paint

10.3.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nippon Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nippon Paint Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nippon Paint Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.3.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

10.4 PPG Industries

10.4.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 PPG Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 PPG Industries Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 PPG Industries Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.4.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.5 3Treesgroup

10.5.1 3Treesgroup Corporation Information

10.5.2 3Treesgroup Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 3Treesgroup Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 3Treesgroup Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.5.5 3Treesgroup Recent Development

10.6 Tikkurila

10.6.1 Tikkurila Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tikkurila Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Tikkurila Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Tikkurila Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.6.5 Tikkurila Recent Development

10.7 Caparol

10.7.1 Caparol Corporation Information

10.7.2 Caparol Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Caparol Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Caparol Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.7.5 Caparol Recent Development

10.8 Carpoly

10.8.1 Carpoly Corporation Information

10.8.2 Carpoly Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Carpoly Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Carpoly Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.8.5 Carpoly Recent Development

10.9 Mapei

10.9.1 Mapei Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mapei Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Mapei Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Mapei Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.9.5 Mapei Recent Development

10.10 Baucoatings

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Baucoatings Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Baucoatings Recent Development

10.11 Hychem

10.11.1 Hychem Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hychem Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hychem Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hychem Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.11.5 Hychem Recent Development

10.12 Jotun

10.12.1 Jotun Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jotun Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jotun Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jotun Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.12.5 Jotun Recent Development

10.13 Sika

10.13.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sika Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sika Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.13.5 Sika Recent Development

10.14 Benjamin Moore

10.14.1 Benjamin Moore Corporation Information

10.14.2 Benjamin Moore Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Benjamin Moore Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Benjamin Moore Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.14.5 Benjamin Moore Recent Development

10.15 Sanxia Paint

10.15.1 Sanxia Paint Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sanxia Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Sanxia Paint Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Sanxia Paint Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.15.5 Sanxia Paint Recent Development

10.16 Chenyang

10.16.1 Chenyang Corporation Information

10.16.2 Chenyang Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Chenyang Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Chenyang Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.16.5 Chenyang Recent Development

10.17 Lanling

10.17.1 Lanling Corporation Information

10.17.2 Lanling Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Lanling Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Lanling Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.17.5 Lanling Recent Development

10.18 Boysen Paints

10.18.1 Boysen Paints Corporation Information

10.18.2 Boysen Paints Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Boysen Paints Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Boysen Paints Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products Offered

10.18.5 Boysen Paints Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Distributors

12.3 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”