Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market 2021 By Regional Statistics, CAGR, Trend & Growth Forecast To 2027 | AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint

The report titled Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterborne Epoxy Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterborne Epoxy Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, 3Treesgroup, Tikkurila, Caparol, Carpoly, Mapei, Baucoatings, Hychem, Jotun, Sika, Benjamin Moore, Sanxia Paint, Chenyang, Lanling, Boysen Paints

Market Segmentation by Product: Waterborne Epoxy Floor Paint

Waterborne Epoxy Anticorrosive Paint

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Epoxy Floor

Industrial Equipment



The Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterborne Epoxy Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterborne Epoxy Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Waterborne Epoxy Floor Paint

1.2.3 Waterborne Epoxy Anticorrosive Paint

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Epoxy Floor

1.3.3 Industrial Equipment

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Industry Trends

2.4.2 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Drivers

2.4.3 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Challenges

2.4.4 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Restraints

3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales

3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Coating Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Coating Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Coating Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Coating Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Coating Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Coating Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Coating Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Coating Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Coating Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Waterborne Epoxy Coating Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AkzoNobel

12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.1.3 AkzoNobel Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AkzoNobel Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.1.5 AkzoNobel Waterborne Epoxy Coating SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.2 Sherwin-Williams

12.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sherwin-Williams Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Waterborne Epoxy Coating SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

12.3 Nippon Paint

12.3.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nippon Paint Overview

12.3.3 Nippon Paint Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nippon Paint Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.3.5 Nippon Paint Waterborne Epoxy Coating SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nippon Paint Recent Developments

12.4 PPG Industries

12.4.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.4.3 PPG Industries Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 PPG Industries Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.4.5 PPG Industries Waterborne Epoxy Coating SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 PPG Industries Recent Developments

12.5 3Treesgroup

12.5.1 3Treesgroup Corporation Information

12.5.2 3Treesgroup Overview

12.5.3 3Treesgroup Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 3Treesgroup Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.5.5 3Treesgroup Waterborne Epoxy Coating SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 3Treesgroup Recent Developments

12.6 Tikkurila

12.6.1 Tikkurila Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tikkurila Overview

12.6.3 Tikkurila Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tikkurila Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.6.5 Tikkurila Waterborne Epoxy Coating SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Tikkurila Recent Developments

12.7 Caparol

12.7.1 Caparol Corporation Information

12.7.2 Caparol Overview

12.7.3 Caparol Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Caparol Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.7.5 Caparol Waterborne Epoxy Coating SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Caparol Recent Developments

12.8 Carpoly

12.8.1 Carpoly Corporation Information

12.8.2 Carpoly Overview

12.8.3 Carpoly Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Carpoly Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.8.5 Carpoly Waterborne Epoxy Coating SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Carpoly Recent Developments

12.9 Mapei

12.9.1 Mapei Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mapei Overview

12.9.3 Mapei Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Mapei Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.9.5 Mapei Waterborne Epoxy Coating SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Mapei Recent Developments

12.10 Baucoatings

12.10.1 Baucoatings Corporation Information

12.10.2 Baucoatings Overview

12.10.3 Baucoatings Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Baucoatings Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.10.5 Baucoatings Waterborne Epoxy Coating SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Baucoatings Recent Developments

12.11 Hychem

12.11.1 Hychem Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hychem Overview

12.11.3 Hychem Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hychem Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.11.5 Hychem Recent Developments

12.12 Jotun

12.12.1 Jotun Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jotun Overview

12.12.3 Jotun Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jotun Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.12.5 Jotun Recent Developments

12.13 Sika

12.13.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sika Overview

12.13.3 Sika Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sika Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.13.5 Sika Recent Developments

12.14 Benjamin Moore

12.14.1 Benjamin Moore Corporation Information

12.14.2 Benjamin Moore Overview

12.14.3 Benjamin Moore Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Benjamin Moore Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.14.5 Benjamin Moore Recent Developments

12.15 Sanxia Paint

12.15.1 Sanxia Paint Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sanxia Paint Overview

12.15.3 Sanxia Paint Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sanxia Paint Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.15.5 Sanxia Paint Recent Developments

12.16 Chenyang

12.16.1 Chenyang Corporation Information

12.16.2 Chenyang Overview

12.16.3 Chenyang Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Chenyang Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.16.5 Chenyang Recent Developments

12.17 Lanling

12.17.1 Lanling Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lanling Overview

12.17.3 Lanling Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Lanling Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.17.5 Lanling Recent Developments

12.18 Boysen Paints

12.18.1 Boysen Paints Corporation Information

12.18.2 Boysen Paints Overview

12.18.3 Boysen Paints Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Boysen Paints Waterborne Epoxy Coating Products and Services

12.18.5 Boysen Paints Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Production Mode & Process

13.4 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Channels

13.4.2 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Distributors

13.5 Waterborne Epoxy Coating Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

