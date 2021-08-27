Waterborne Coating Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking And Global Market Insights 2021-2027 | Akzonobel, Nippon Paint Group, PPG Paints

“
The report titled Global Waterborne Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterborne Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterborne Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterborne Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterborne Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterborne Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterborne Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterborne Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterborne Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterborne Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterborne Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterborne Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Akzonobel, Nippon Paint Group, PPG Paints, USG, Berger Paints, Asian Paints, California Paints, DuluxGroup, Kalyani Enterprises, Kansai Nerolac Paints, SEAL-KRETE, Al-Jazeera Paints Company, National Paints, Spctra Texture Wall Coating, BSC Paints Pvt Ltd, Ultratech Texture Paints, Spontex Coating Chemicals, Wasser Polymer
Market Segmentation by Product: Smooth Waterborne Coating
Sand Waterborne Coating
Coarse Waterborne Coating
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Residential
Commercial
Industrial
The Waterborne Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterborne Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterborne Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Waterborne Coating market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterborne Coating industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Waterborne Coating market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Waterborne Coating market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterborne Coating market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterborne Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterborne Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Smooth Waterborne Coating
1.2.3 Sand Waterborne Coating
1.2.4 Coarse Waterborne Coating
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterborne Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Waterborne Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Waterborne Coating Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Waterborne Coating, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Waterborne Coating Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Waterborne Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Waterborne Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Waterborne Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Waterborne Coating Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Waterborne Coating Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Waterborne Coating Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Waterborne Coating Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Waterborne Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Waterborne Coating Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Waterborne Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Waterborne Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterborne Coating Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Waterborne Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Waterborne Coating Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Waterborne Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Waterborne Coating Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterborne Coating Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterborne Coating Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Waterborne Coating Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Waterborne Coating Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Waterborne Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Waterborne Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Waterborne Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Waterborne Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Waterborne Coating Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Waterborne Coating Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Waterborne Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Waterborne Coating Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Waterborne Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Waterborne Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Waterborne Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Waterborne Coating Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Waterborne Coating Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Waterborne Coating Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Waterborne Coating Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Waterborne Coating Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Waterborne Coating Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Waterborne Coating Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Waterborne Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Waterborne Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Waterborne Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Waterborne Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Waterborne Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Waterborne Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Waterborne Coating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Waterborne Coating Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Waterborne Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Waterborne Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Waterborne Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Waterborne Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Waterborne Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Waterborne Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Waterborne Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Waterborne Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Waterborne Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Waterborne Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Waterborne Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coating Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coating Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coating Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Waterborne Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Waterborne Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Waterborne Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Waterborne Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Waterborne Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Waterborne Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Waterborne Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Waterborne Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Akzonobel
12.1.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information
12.1.2 Akzonobel Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Akzonobel Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Akzonobel Waterborne Coating Products Offered
12.1.5 Akzonobel Recent Development
12.2 Nippon Paint Group
12.2.1 Nippon Paint Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 Nippon Paint Group Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Nippon Paint Group Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Nippon Paint Group Waterborne Coating Products Offered
12.2.5 Nippon Paint Group Recent Development
12.3 PPG Paints
12.3.1 PPG Paints Corporation Information
12.3.2 PPG Paints Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 PPG Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 PPG Paints Waterborne Coating Products Offered
12.3.5 PPG Paints Recent Development
12.4 USG
12.4.1 USG Corporation Information
12.4.2 USG Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 USG Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 USG Waterborne Coating Products Offered
12.4.5 USG Recent Development
12.5 Berger Paints
12.5.1 Berger Paints Corporation Information
12.5.2 Berger Paints Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Berger Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Berger Paints Waterborne Coating Products Offered
12.5.5 Berger Paints Recent Development
12.6 Asian Paints
12.6.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information
12.6.2 Asian Paints Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Asian Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Asian Paints Waterborne Coating Products Offered
12.6.5 Asian Paints Recent Development
12.7 California Paints
12.7.1 California Paints Corporation Information
12.7.2 California Paints Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 California Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 California Paints Waterborne Coating Products Offered
12.7.5 California Paints Recent Development
12.8 DuluxGroup
12.8.1 DuluxGroup Corporation Information
12.8.2 DuluxGroup Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 DuluxGroup Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 DuluxGroup Waterborne Coating Products Offered
12.8.5 DuluxGroup Recent Development
12.9 Kalyani Enterprises
12.9.1 Kalyani Enterprises Corporation Information
12.9.2 Kalyani Enterprises Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Kalyani Enterprises Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Kalyani Enterprises Waterborne Coating Products Offered
12.9.5 Kalyani Enterprises Recent Development
12.10 Kansai Nerolac Paints
12.10.1 Kansai Nerolac Paints Corporation Information
12.10.2 Kansai Nerolac Paints Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Kansai Nerolac Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Kansai Nerolac Paints Waterborne Coating Products Offered
12.10.5 Kansai Nerolac Paints Recent Development
12.12 Al-Jazeera Paints Company
12.12.1 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Corporation Information
12.12.2 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Products Offered
12.12.5 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Recent Development
12.13 National Paints
12.13.1 National Paints Corporation Information
12.13.2 National Paints Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 National Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 National Paints Products Offered
12.13.5 National Paints Recent Development
12.14 Spctra Texture Wall Coating
12.14.1 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Corporation Information
12.14.2 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Products Offered
12.14.5 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Recent Development
12.15 BSC Paints Pvt Ltd
12.15.1 BSC Paints Pvt Ltd Corporation Information
12.15.2 BSC Paints Pvt Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 BSC Paints Pvt Ltd Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 BSC Paints Pvt Ltd Products Offered
12.15.5 BSC Paints Pvt Ltd Recent Development
12.16 Ultratech Texture Paints
12.16.1 Ultratech Texture Paints Corporation Information
12.16.2 Ultratech Texture Paints Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Ultratech Texture Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Ultratech Texture Paints Products Offered
12.16.5 Ultratech Texture Paints Recent Development
12.17 Spontex Coating Chemicals
12.17.1 Spontex Coating Chemicals Corporation Information
12.17.2 Spontex Coating Chemicals Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Spontex Coating Chemicals Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Spontex Coating Chemicals Products Offered
12.17.5 Spontex Coating Chemicals Recent Development
12.18 Wasser Polymer
12.18.1 Wasser Polymer Corporation Information
12.18.2 Wasser Polymer Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Wasser Polymer Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Wasser Polymer Products Offered
12.18.5 Wasser Polymer Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Waterborne Coating Industry Trends
13.2 Waterborne Coating Market Drivers
13.3 Waterborne Coating Market Challenges
13.4 Waterborne Coating Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Waterborne Coating Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”