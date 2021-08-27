Waterborne Coating Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking And Global Market Insights 2021-2027 | Akzonobel, Nippon Paint Group, PPG Paints

“

The report titled Global Waterborne Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterborne Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterborne Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterborne Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterborne Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterborne Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterborne Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterborne Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterborne Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterborne Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterborne Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterborne Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Akzonobel, Nippon Paint Group, PPG Paints, USG, Berger Paints, Asian Paints, California Paints, DuluxGroup, Kalyani Enterprises, Kansai Nerolac Paints, SEAL-KRETE, Al-Jazeera Paints Company, National Paints, Spctra Texture Wall Coating, BSC Paints Pvt Ltd, Ultratech Texture Paints, Spontex Coating Chemicals, Wasser Polymer

Market Segmentation by Product: Smooth Waterborne Coating

Sand Waterborne Coating

Coarse Waterborne Coating

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Waterborne Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterborne Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterborne Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterborne Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterborne Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterborne Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterborne Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterborne Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterborne Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterborne Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Smooth Waterborne Coating

1.2.3 Sand Waterborne Coating

1.2.4 Coarse Waterborne Coating

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterborne Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterborne Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Waterborne Coating Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Waterborne Coating, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Waterborne Coating Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Waterborne Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Waterborne Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Waterborne Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Waterborne Coating Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Waterborne Coating Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Waterborne Coating Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Waterborne Coating Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Waterborne Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Waterborne Coating Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Waterborne Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Waterborne Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterborne Coating Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Waterborne Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Waterborne Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Waterborne Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Waterborne Coating Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterborne Coating Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterborne Coating Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Waterborne Coating Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Waterborne Coating Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Waterborne Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Waterborne Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Waterborne Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Waterborne Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Waterborne Coating Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Waterborne Coating Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Waterborne Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Waterborne Coating Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Waterborne Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Waterborne Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waterborne Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Waterborne Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Waterborne Coating Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Waterborne Coating Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Waterborne Coating Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Waterborne Coating Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Waterborne Coating Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Waterborne Coating Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Waterborne Coating Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Waterborne Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Waterborne Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Waterborne Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Waterborne Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Waterborne Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Waterborne Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Waterborne Coating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Waterborne Coating Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Waterborne Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Waterborne Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Waterborne Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Waterborne Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Waterborne Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Waterborne Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Waterborne Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Waterborne Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Waterborne Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Waterborne Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Waterborne Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coating Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coating Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coating Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Waterborne Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Waterborne Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Waterborne Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Waterborne Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Waterborne Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Waterborne Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Waterborne Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Waterborne Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Akzonobel

12.1.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Akzonobel Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Akzonobel Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Akzonobel Waterborne Coating Products Offered

12.1.5 Akzonobel Recent Development

12.2 Nippon Paint Group

12.2.1 Nippon Paint Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nippon Paint Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Nippon Paint Group Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nippon Paint Group Waterborne Coating Products Offered

12.2.5 Nippon Paint Group Recent Development

12.3 PPG Paints

12.3.1 PPG Paints Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Paints Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PPG Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 PPG Paints Waterborne Coating Products Offered

12.3.5 PPG Paints Recent Development

12.4 USG

12.4.1 USG Corporation Information

12.4.2 USG Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 USG Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 USG Waterborne Coating Products Offered

12.4.5 USG Recent Development

12.5 Berger Paints

12.5.1 Berger Paints Corporation Information

12.5.2 Berger Paints Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Berger Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Berger Paints Waterborne Coating Products Offered

12.5.5 Berger Paints Recent Development

12.6 Asian Paints

12.6.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

12.6.2 Asian Paints Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Asian Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Asian Paints Waterborne Coating Products Offered

12.6.5 Asian Paints Recent Development

12.7 California Paints

12.7.1 California Paints Corporation Information

12.7.2 California Paints Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 California Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 California Paints Waterborne Coating Products Offered

12.7.5 California Paints Recent Development

12.8 DuluxGroup

12.8.1 DuluxGroup Corporation Information

12.8.2 DuluxGroup Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 DuluxGroup Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DuluxGroup Waterborne Coating Products Offered

12.8.5 DuluxGroup Recent Development

12.9 Kalyani Enterprises

12.9.1 Kalyani Enterprises Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kalyani Enterprises Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Kalyani Enterprises Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kalyani Enterprises Waterborne Coating Products Offered

12.9.5 Kalyani Enterprises Recent Development

12.10 Kansai Nerolac Paints

12.10.1 Kansai Nerolac Paints Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kansai Nerolac Paints Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Kansai Nerolac Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kansai Nerolac Paints Waterborne Coating Products Offered

12.10.5 Kansai Nerolac Paints Recent Development

12.12 Al-Jazeera Paints Company

12.12.1 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Corporation Information

12.12.2 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Products Offered

12.12.5 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Recent Development

12.13 National Paints

12.13.1 National Paints Corporation Information

12.13.2 National Paints Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 National Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 National Paints Products Offered

12.13.5 National Paints Recent Development

12.14 Spctra Texture Wall Coating

12.14.1 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Corporation Information

12.14.2 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Products Offered

12.14.5 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Recent Development

12.15 BSC Paints Pvt Ltd

12.15.1 BSC Paints Pvt Ltd Corporation Information

12.15.2 BSC Paints Pvt Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 BSC Paints Pvt Ltd Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 BSC Paints Pvt Ltd Products Offered

12.15.5 BSC Paints Pvt Ltd Recent Development

12.16 Ultratech Texture Paints

12.16.1 Ultratech Texture Paints Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ultratech Texture Paints Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Ultratech Texture Paints Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ultratech Texture Paints Products Offered

12.16.5 Ultratech Texture Paints Recent Development

12.17 Spontex Coating Chemicals

12.17.1 Spontex Coating Chemicals Corporation Information

12.17.2 Spontex Coating Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Spontex Coating Chemicals Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Spontex Coating Chemicals Products Offered

12.17.5 Spontex Coating Chemicals Recent Development

12.18 Wasser Polymer

12.18.1 Wasser Polymer Corporation Information

12.18.2 Wasser Polymer Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Wasser Polymer Waterborne Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Wasser Polymer Products Offered

12.18.5 Wasser Polymer Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Waterborne Coating Industry Trends

13.2 Waterborne Coating Market Drivers

13.3 Waterborne Coating Market Challenges

13.4 Waterborne Coating Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Waterborne Coating Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

