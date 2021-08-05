Water Well Drilling Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 4623 Million In 2020 To US$ 5680.1 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.0% During 2021-2027

Establishments engaged in water well drilling tend to be small, independent contractors. Even the industry leaders tend to be small, seldom generating more than $20 million in annual revenues. Some of the largest companies have diversified into other areas of construction or other types of drilling projects, such as oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells. The nation’s water supply comes from surface sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams, in addition to vast underground aquifers. Groundwater has often been preferred over surface water for use in homes and industry because it is relatively inexpensive to develop and treat, it contains no sediment, its chemical quality remains constant, and facilities to develop it can be situated on small plots of ground. Of the 408 trillion gallons of water consumed daily in the United States in the early 2000s, nearly 20 percent was ground water. Contractors who drill wells to tap into underground water are largely dependent on new construction. In fact, community water mains and wells for single-family houses account for the vast majority of all business done by this industry. More than 15 million water wells provide 79.4 billion gallons of ground water daily to U.S. residents for community and single-family use, irrigation, livestock, and other agricultural, commercial, and industrial purposes. Irrigation accounted for the largest portion (60 billion gallons) of ground water usage. This Report covers special trade contractors primarily engaged in water well drilling. Establishments primarily engaged in drilling oil or gas field water intake wells on a contract or fee basis are classified in. Global Water Well Drilling key players include Layne, Gordon and Sons, Barco Well Service, Johnson Water Well Drilling, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 2%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and India, both have a share over 30 percent. In terms of product, 4~8 Diameter is the largest segment, with a share about 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Domestic use, followed by Industrial use, Irrigation, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Well Drilling in United States, including the following market information: United States Water Well Drilling Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Water Well Drilling companies in 2020 (%) The global Water Well Drilling market size is expected to growth from US$ 4623 million in 2020 to US$ 5680.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

The United States Water Well Drilling market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Water Well Drilling Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Water Well Drilling Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Water Well Drilling Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), 12″ Diameter United States Water Well Drilling Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Water Well Drilling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Domestic Use, Industrial Use, Irrigation, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Water Well Drilling revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Water Well Drilling revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Layne, Weninger Drilling, Llc, Tampa Well Drilling, Gordon and Sons, Barco Well Service, Johnson Water Well Drilling, Nelson Drilling Company, Jackson Water Well, Craig Waterwell & Drilling Ltd, Mikes Drilling & Pump Service, Loman Drilling Inc, Jim Jeffers Well Drilling, Caster Drilling Enterprises, Bennett Water Well Drilling, Casey well drilling

