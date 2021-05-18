Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | New Material Tech, DowDupont, Sunbrella

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Resistance Performance Fabric market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Resistance Performance Fabric report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Resistance Performance Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Resistance Performance Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Resistance Performance Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Resistance Performance Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Resistance Performance Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Resistance Performance Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Research Report: New Material Tech, DowDupont, Sunbrella, Owens Corning, Omnova Solutions, Spradling International, Novustex, Royal Tencate, Koch Industries, Hexcel, La-Z-Boy, Invista, Linz Textil, Teijin

Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Types: Coating Fabric

Polyamide Fabric

High Strength Polyester Fabric

Composite Fabric

Other



Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Applications: Defense & Public Safety

Construction

Fire-Fighting

Aerospace & Automotive

Sports Apparel

Others



The Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Resistance Performance Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Resistance Performance Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Resistance Performance Fabric market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Resistance Performance Fabric industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Resistance Performance Fabric market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Resistance Performance Fabric market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Resistance Performance Fabric market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Product Overview

1.2 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Coating Fabric

1.2.2 Polyamide Fabric

1.2.3 High Strength Polyester Fabric

1.2.4 Composite Fabric

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Water Resistance Performance Fabric Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Water Resistance Performance Fabric Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water Resistance Performance Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Water Resistance Performance Fabric as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Water Resistance Performance Fabric Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric by Application

4.1 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Defense & Public Safety

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Fire-Fighting

4.1.4 Aerospace & Automotive

4.1.5 Sports Apparel

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Water Resistance Performance Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Water Resistance Performance Fabric by Country

5.1 North America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Water Resistance Performance Fabric by Country

6.1 Europe Water Resistance Performance Fabric Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Water Resistance Performance Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Water Resistance Performance Fabric by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Water Resistance Performance Fabric Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Water Resistance Performance Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Water Resistance Performance Fabric by Country

8.1 Latin America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Water Resistance Performance Fabric by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Water Resistance Performance Fabric Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Water Resistance Performance Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Resistance Performance Fabric Business

10.1 New Material Tech

10.1.1 New Material Tech Corporation Information

10.1.2 New Material Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 New Material Tech Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 New Material Tech Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.1.5 New Material Tech Recent Development

10.2 DowDupont

10.2.1 DowDupont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDupont Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DowDupont Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 New Material Tech Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.2.5 DowDupont Recent Development

10.3 Sunbrella

10.3.1 Sunbrella Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sunbrella Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sunbrella Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sunbrella Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.3.5 Sunbrella Recent Development

10.4 Owens Corning

10.4.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.4.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Owens Corning Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Owens Corning Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.4.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.5 Omnova Solutions

10.5.1 Omnova Solutions Corporation Information

10.5.2 Omnova Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Omnova Solutions Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Omnova Solutions Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.5.5 Omnova Solutions Recent Development

10.6 Spradling International

10.6.1 Spradling International Corporation Information

10.6.2 Spradling International Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Spradling International Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Spradling International Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.6.5 Spradling International Recent Development

10.7 Novustex

10.7.1 Novustex Corporation Information

10.7.2 Novustex Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Novustex Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Novustex Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.7.5 Novustex Recent Development

10.8 Royal Tencate

10.8.1 Royal Tencate Corporation Information

10.8.2 Royal Tencate Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Royal Tencate Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Royal Tencate Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.8.5 Royal Tencate Recent Development

10.9 Koch Industries

10.9.1 Koch Industries Corporation Information

10.9.2 Koch Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Koch Industries Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Koch Industries Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.9.5 Koch Industries Recent Development

10.10 Hexcel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hexcel Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hexcel Recent Development

10.11 La-Z-Boy

10.11.1 La-Z-Boy Corporation Information

10.11.2 La-Z-Boy Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 La-Z-Boy Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 La-Z-Boy Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.11.5 La-Z-Boy Recent Development

10.12 Invista

10.12.1 Invista Corporation Information

10.12.2 Invista Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Invista Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Invista Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.12.5 Invista Recent Development

10.13 Linz Textil

10.13.1 Linz Textil Corporation Information

10.13.2 Linz Textil Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Linz Textil Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Linz Textil Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.13.5 Linz Textil Recent Development

10.14 Teijin

10.14.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.14.2 Teijin Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Teijin Water Resistance Performance Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Teijin Water Resistance Performance Fabric Products Offered

10.14.5 Teijin Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Distributors

12.3 Water Resistance Performance Fabric Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”