Water Purifier and Filter Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | GE Corporation, BWT, Pentair

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Water Purifier and Filter Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Purifier and Filter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Purifier and Filter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Purifier and Filter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Purifier and Filter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Purifier and Filter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Purifier and Filter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE Corporation, BWT, Pentair, Philips, Panasonic, Sundylee, Hanston, Doulton, 3M, Flanne, Dolons, Culligan, Everpure, Pentek, Hydronix, Omnipure

Market Segmentation by Product:

UV Purification Filter

RO Purification Filter

Gravity-based Purification Filter

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial

Others



The Water Purifier and Filter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Purifier and Filter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Purifier and Filter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Water Purifier and Filter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water Purifier and Filter

1.2 Water Purifier and Filter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Purifier and Filter Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 UV Purification Filter

1.2.3 RO Purification Filter

1.2.4 Gravity-based Purification Filter

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Water Purifier and Filter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Purifier and Filter Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Water Purifier and Filter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Water Purifier and Filter Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Water Purifier and Filter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Water Purifier and Filter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Water Purifier and Filter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Water Purifier and Filter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Water Purifier and Filter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water Purifier and Filter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Water Purifier and Filter Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Water Purifier and Filter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Water Purifier and Filter Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Water Purifier and Filter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Water Purifier and Filter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Water Purifier and Filter Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Water Purifier and Filter Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Water Purifier and Filter Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Water Purifier and Filter Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Water Purifier and Filter Production

3.4.1 North America Water Purifier and Filter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Water Purifier and Filter Production

3.5.1 Europe Water Purifier and Filter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Water Purifier and Filter Production

3.6.1 China Water Purifier and Filter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Water Purifier and Filter Production

3.7.1 Japan Water Purifier and Filter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Water Purifier and Filter Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Water Purifier and Filter Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Water Purifier and Filter Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Water Purifier and Filter Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Water Purifier and Filter Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Water Purifier and Filter Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Water Purifier and Filter Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Water Purifier and Filter Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Water Purifier and Filter Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Water Purifier and Filter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Water Purifier and Filter Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Water Purifier and Filter Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Water Purifier and Filter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 GE Corporation

7.1.1 GE Corporation Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.1.2 GE Corporation Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.1.3 GE Corporation Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 GE Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 GE Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BWT

7.2.1 BWT Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.2.2 BWT Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BWT Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BWT Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BWT Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Pentair

7.3.1 Pentair Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.3.2 Pentair Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Pentair Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Pentair Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Pentair Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Philips

7.4.1 Philips Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.4.2 Philips Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Philips Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Philips Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Panasonic Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.5.2 Panasonic Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Panasonic Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sundylee

7.6.1 Sundylee Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sundylee Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sundylee Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sundylee Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sundylee Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hanston

7.7.1 Hanston Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hanston Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hanston Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Hanston Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hanston Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Doulton

7.8.1 Doulton Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.8.2 Doulton Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Doulton Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Doulton Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Doulton Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 3M

7.9.1 3M Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.9.2 3M Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.9.3 3M Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Flanne

7.10.1 Flanne Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.10.2 Flanne Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Flanne Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Flanne Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Flanne Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Dolons

7.11.1 Dolons Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.11.2 Dolons Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Dolons Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Dolons Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Dolons Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Culligan

7.12.1 Culligan Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.12.2 Culligan Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Culligan Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Culligan Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Culligan Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Everpure

7.13.1 Everpure Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.13.2 Everpure Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Everpure Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Everpure Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Everpure Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Pentek

7.14.1 Pentek Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.14.2 Pentek Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Pentek Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Pentek Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Pentek Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Hydronix

7.15.1 Hydronix Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hydronix Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Hydronix Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Hydronix Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Hydronix Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Omnipure

7.16.1 Omnipure Water Purifier and Filter Corporation Information

7.16.2 Omnipure Water Purifier and Filter Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Omnipure Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Omnipure Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Omnipure Recent Developments/Updates

8 Water Purifier and Filter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Water Purifier and Filter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water Purifier and Filter

8.4 Water Purifier and Filter Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Water Purifier and Filter Distributors List

9.3 Water Purifier and Filter Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Water Purifier and Filter Industry Trends

10.2 Water Purifier and Filter Growth Drivers

10.3 Water Purifier and Filter Market Challenges

10.4 Water Purifier and Filter Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Water Purifier and Filter by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Water Purifier and Filter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Water Purifier and Filter

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Water Purifier and Filter by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Water Purifier and Filter by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Water Purifier and Filter by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Water Purifier and Filter by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Water Purifier and Filter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water Purifier and Filter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Water Purifier and Filter by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Water Purifier and Filter by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”