Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems

The report titled Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power, Toshiba
Market Segmentation by Product:
Traditional Alkaline Type
PEM Type
Market Segmentation by Application:
Power Plants
Steel Plant
Electronics and Photovoltaics
Industrial Gases
Energy Storage
Power to Gas
Others
The Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Product Overview
1.2 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Traditional Alkaline Type
1.2.2 PEM Type
1.3 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment by Application
4.1 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Segment by Application
4.1.1 Power Plants
4.1.2 Steel Plant
4.1.3 Electronics and Photovoltaics
4.1.4 Industrial Gases
4.1.5 Energy Storage
4.1.6 Power to Gas
4.1.7 Others
4.2 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment by Application
4.5.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment by Application
5 North America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Business
10.1 Proton On-Site
10.1.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information
10.1.2 Proton On-Site Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.1.5 Proton On-Site Recent Developments
10.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC
10.2.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information
10.2.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.2.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Developments
10.3 Teledyne Energy Systems
10.3.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information
10.3.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.3.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Recent Developments
10.4 Hydrogenics
10.4.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information
10.4.2 Hydrogenics Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.4.5 Hydrogenics Recent Developments
10.5 Nel Hydrogen
10.5.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information
10.5.2 Nel Hydrogen Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.5.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Developments
10.6 Suzhou Jingli
10.6.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information
10.6.2 Suzhou Jingli Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.6.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Developments
10.7 Beijing Zhongdian
10.7.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information
10.7.2 Beijing Zhongdian Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.7.5 Beijing Zhongdian Recent Developments
10.8 McPhy
10.8.1 McPhy Corporation Information
10.8.2 McPhy Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 McPhy Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 McPhy Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.8.5 McPhy Recent Developments
10.9 Siemens
10.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information
10.9.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Siemens Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Siemens Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.9.5 Siemens Recent Developments
10.10 TianJin Mainland
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Developments
10.11 Areva H2gen
10.11.1 Areva H2gen Corporation Information
10.11.2 Areva H2gen Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Areva H2gen Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Areva H2gen Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.11.5 Areva H2gen Recent Developments
10.12 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy
10.12.1 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Corporation Information
10.12.2 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.12.5 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Recent Developments
10.13 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment
10.13.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Corporation Information
10.13.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.13.5 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Recent Developments
10.14 Asahi Kasei
10.14.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information
10.14.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.14.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments
10.15 Idroenergy Spa
10.15.1 Idroenergy Spa Corporation Information
10.15.2 Idroenergy Spa Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.15.5 Idroenergy Spa Recent Developments
10.16 Erredue SpA
10.16.1 Erredue SpA Corporation Information
10.16.2 Erredue SpA Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Erredue SpA Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Erredue SpA Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.16.5 Erredue SpA Recent Developments
10.17 ShaanXi HuaQin
10.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information
10.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.17.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Recent Developments
10.18 Kobelco Eco-Solutions
10.18.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information
10.18.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.18.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Recent Developments
10.19 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH
10.19.1 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Corporation Information
10.19.2 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.19.5 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Recent Developments
10.20 ITM Power
10.20.1 ITM Power Corporation Information
10.20.2 ITM Power Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 ITM Power Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 ITM Power Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.20.5 ITM Power Recent Developments
10.21 Toshiba
10.21.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.21.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered
10.21.5 Toshiba Recent Developments
11 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Industry Trends
11.4.2 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Drivers
11.4.3 Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Equipment Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
