Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems

The report titled Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Electrolyser Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Electrolyser Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power, Toshiba

Market Segmentation by Product: Traditional Alkaline Water Electrolyser Equipment

PEM Water Electrolyser Equipment



Market Segmentation by Application: Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage

Power to Gas

Others



The Water Electrolyser Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Electrolyser Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Traditional Alkaline Water Electrolyser Equipment

1.2.2 PEM Water Electrolyser Equipment

1.3 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Water Electrolyser Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water Electrolyser Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water Electrolyser Equipment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Electrolyser Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment by Application

4.1 Water Electrolyser Equipment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power Plants

4.1.2 Steel Plant

4.1.3 Electronics and Photovoltaics

4.1.4 Industrial Gases

4.1.5 Energy Storage

4.1.6 Power to Gas

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Water Electrolyser Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Water Electrolyser Equipment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Water Electrolyser Equipment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolyser Equipment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Water Electrolyser Equipment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolyser Equipment by Application

5 North America Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolyser Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Electrolyser Equipment Business

10.1 Proton On-Site

10.1.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

10.1.2 Proton On-Site Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Proton On-Site Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Proton On-Site Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Proton On-Site Recent Developments

10.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC

10.2.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information

10.2.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Proton On-Site Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Developments

10.3 Teledyne Energy Systems

10.3.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Recent Developments

10.4 Hydrogenics

10.4.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hydrogenics Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Hydrogenics Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Hydrogenics Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Hydrogenics Recent Developments

10.5 Nel Hydrogen

10.5.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nel Hydrogen Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Developments

10.6 Suzhou Jingli

10.6.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information

10.6.2 Suzhou Jingli Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Developments

10.7 Beijing Zhongdian

10.7.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information

10.7.2 Beijing Zhongdian Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Beijing Zhongdian Recent Developments

10.8 McPhy

10.8.1 McPhy Corporation Information

10.8.2 McPhy Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 McPhy Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 McPhy Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 McPhy Recent Developments

10.9 Siemens

10.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.9.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Siemens Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Siemens Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Siemens Recent Developments

10.10 TianJin Mainland

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Water Electrolyser Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Developments

10.11 Areva H2gen

10.11.1 Areva H2gen Corporation Information

10.11.2 Areva H2gen Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Areva H2gen Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Areva H2gen Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Areva H2gen Recent Developments

10.12 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

10.12.1 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Recent Developments

10.13 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

10.13.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Recent Developments

10.14 Asahi Kasei

10.14.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.14.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments

10.15 Idroenergy Spa

10.15.1 Idroenergy Spa Corporation Information

10.15.2 Idroenergy Spa Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Idroenergy Spa Recent Developments

10.16 Erredue SpA

10.16.1 Erredue SpA Corporation Information

10.16.2 Erredue SpA Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Erredue SpA Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Erredue SpA Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 Erredue SpA Recent Developments

10.17 ShaanXi HuaQin

10.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information

10.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Recent Developments

10.18 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

10.18.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.18.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Recent Developments

10.19 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

10.19.1 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Corporation Information

10.19.2 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.19.5 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Recent Developments

10.20 ITM Power

10.20.1 ITM Power Corporation Information

10.20.2 ITM Power Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 ITM Power Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 ITM Power Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.20.5 ITM Power Recent Developments

10.21 Toshiba

10.21.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.21.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Toshiba Water Electrolyser Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Toshiba Water Electrolyser Equipment Products Offered

10.21.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

11 Water Electrolyser Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Water Electrolyser Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Water Electrolyser Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Water Electrolyser Equipment Industry Trends

11.4.2 Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Drivers

11.4.3 Water Electrolyser Equipment Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

