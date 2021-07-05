Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market 2021 Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts To 2027| Johnson Controls, Carrier, Trane, DAIKIN

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Research Report: Johnson Controls, Carrier, Trane, DAIKIN, Haier, TICA, LG, Climaveneta, Midea, Multistack, MHI Group, Suzhou BSE

Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Segmentation by Product: 2000T Chillers

Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Industrial, Others

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 <500T Chillers

1.2.3 500-1000T Chillers

1.2.4 1000-2000T Chillers

1.2.5 >2000T Chillers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Johnson Controls

12.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Johnson Controls Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Johnson Controls Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Products Offered

12.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.2 Carrier

12.2.1 Carrier Corporation Information

12.2.2 Carrier Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Carrier Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Carrier Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Products Offered

12.2.5 Carrier Recent Development

12.3 Trane

12.3.1 Trane Corporation Information

12.3.2 Trane Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Trane Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Trane Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Products Offered

12.3.5 Trane Recent Development

12.4 DAIKIN

12.4.1 DAIKIN Corporation Information

12.4.2 DAIKIN Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DAIKIN Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DAIKIN Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Products Offered

12.4.5 DAIKIN Recent Development

12.5 Haier

12.5.1 Haier Corporation Information

12.5.2 Haier Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Haier Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Haier Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Products Offered

12.5.5 Haier Recent Development

12.6 TICA

12.6.1 TICA Corporation Information

12.6.2 TICA Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 TICA Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TICA Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Products Offered

12.6.5 TICA Recent Development

12.7 LG

12.7.1 LG Corporation Information

12.7.2 LG Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 LG Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 LG Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Products Offered

12.7.5 LG Recent Development

12.8 Climaveneta

12.8.1 Climaveneta Corporation Information

12.8.2 Climaveneta Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Climaveneta Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Climaveneta Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Products Offered

12.8.5 Climaveneta Recent Development

12.9 Midea

12.9.1 Midea Corporation Information

12.9.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Midea Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Midea Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Products Offered

12.9.5 Midea Recent Development

12.10 Multistack

12.10.1 Multistack Corporation Information

12.10.2 Multistack Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Multistack Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Multistack Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Products Offered

12.10.5 Multistack Recent Development

12.12 Suzhou BSE

12.12.1 Suzhou BSE Corporation Information

12.12.2 Suzhou BSE Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Suzhou BSE Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Suzhou BSE Products Offered

12.12.5 Suzhou BSE Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Industry Trends

13.2 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Drivers

13.3 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Challenges

13.4 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

