Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2028 | Hexion, Allnex GmbH, Huntsman Corporation

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water-borne Epoxy Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water-borne Epoxy Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water-borne Epoxy Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water-borne Epoxy Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water-borne Epoxy Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water-borne Epoxy Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hexion, Allnex GmbH, Huntsman Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, KUKDO CHEMICAL CO, LTD, ADEKA CORPORATION, Evonik Industries AG, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Olin Corporation, Reichhold LLC

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Molecular Weight

Low Molecular Weight



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Textiles

Automotive

Furniture

Others



The Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water-borne Epoxy Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water-borne Epoxy Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Water-borne Epoxy Resin market expansion?

What will be the global Water-borne Epoxy Resin market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Water-borne Epoxy Resin market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Water-borne Epoxy Resin market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Water-borne Epoxy Resin market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Water-borne Epoxy Resin market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Industry Trends

1.5.2 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Drivers

1.5.3 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Challenges

1.5.4 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 High Molecular Weight

2.1.2 Low Molecular Weight

2.2 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Construction

3.1.2 Textiles

3.1.3 Automotive

3.1.4 Furniture

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Water-borne Epoxy Resin in 2021

4.2.3 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Water-borne Epoxy Resin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Water-borne Epoxy Resin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hexion

7.1.1 Hexion Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hexion Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hexion Water-borne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 Hexion Recent Development

7.2 Allnex GmbH

7.2.1 Allnex GmbH Corporation Information

7.2.2 Allnex GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Allnex GmbH Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Allnex GmbH Water-borne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Allnex GmbH Recent Development

7.3 Huntsman Corporation

7.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Huntsman Corporation Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Huntsman Corporation Water-borne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

7.4.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Water-borne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Recent Development

7.5 KUKDO CHEMICAL CO, LTD

7.5.1 KUKDO CHEMICAL CO, LTD Corporation Information

7.5.2 KUKDO CHEMICAL CO, LTD Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 KUKDO CHEMICAL CO, LTD Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 KUKDO CHEMICAL CO, LTD Water-borne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 KUKDO CHEMICAL CO, LTD Recent Development

7.6 ADEKA CORPORATION

7.6.1 ADEKA CORPORATION Corporation Information

7.6.2 ADEKA CORPORATION Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ADEKA CORPORATION Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ADEKA CORPORATION Water-borne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 ADEKA CORPORATION Recent Development

7.7 Evonik Industries AG

7.7.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

7.7.2 Evonik Industries AG Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Evonik Industries AG Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Evonik Industries AG Water-borne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

7.8 Aditya Birla Chemicals

7.8.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Water-borne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Recent Development

7.9 Olin Corporation

7.9.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Olin Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Olin Corporation Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Olin Corporation Water-borne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Reichhold LLC

7.10.1 Reichhold LLC Corporation Information

7.10.2 Reichhold LLC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Reichhold LLC Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Reichhold LLC Water-borne Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 Reichhold LLC Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Distributors

8.3 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Production Mode & Process

8.4 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Sales Channels

8.4.2 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Distributors

8.5 Water-borne Epoxy Resin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”