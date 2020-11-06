Water Based Resin Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | BASF SE, DowDuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, 3M Company

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Water Based Resin market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Based Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Based Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Based Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Based Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Based Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Based Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Based Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Based Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water Based Resin Market Research Report: BASF SE, DowDuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, 3M Company, Royal DSM N.V., Cytec Industries Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC, Huntsman Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Allnex Belgium S.A., Akzonobel

Types: Acrylic Resin

Alkyd Resin

Epoxy Resin

Polyurethane Resin

Other



Applications: Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Inks



The Water Based Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Based Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Based Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Based Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Based Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Based Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Based Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Based Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Based Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Water Based Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Based Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylic Resin

1.4.3 Alkyd Resin

1.4.4 Epoxy Resin

1.4.5 Polyurethane Resin

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Based Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Coatings

1.5.3 Adhesives & Sealants

1.5.4 Inks

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water Based Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water Based Resin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Water Based Resin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Water Based Resin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Water Based Resin Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Water Based Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Water Based Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Water Based Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Water Based Resin Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Water Based Resin Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Water Based Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Water Based Resin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Water Based Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Water Based Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Water Based Resin Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Water Based Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water Based Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water Based Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Based Resin Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Water Based Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Water Based Resin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Water Based Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Water Based Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Water Based Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Based Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Water Based Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Water Based Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water Based Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Water Based Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Water Based Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Water Based Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water Based Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Water Based Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Water Based Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Water Based Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Water Based Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water Based Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Water Based Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Water Based Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water Based Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Water Based Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water Based Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Water Based Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Water Based Resin Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Water Based Resin Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Water Based Resin Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Water Based Resin Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Water Based Resin Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Water Based Resin Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Water Based Resin Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Water Based Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Water Based Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Water Based Resin Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Water Based Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Water Based Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Water Based Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Water Based Resin Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Water Based Resin Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Water Based Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Water Based Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Water Based Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Water Based Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Water Based Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Water Based Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Water Based Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Water Based Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Water Based Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Water Based Resin Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Water Based Resin Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Water Based Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Water Based Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Water Based Resin Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Water Based Resin Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Water Based Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Water Based Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Water Based Resin Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Water Based Resin Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Water Based Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Water Based Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Water Based Resin Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Water Based Resin Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Resin Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Resin Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF SE

12.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF SE Water Based Resin Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DowDuPont Water Based Resin Products Offered

12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

12.3.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA Corporation Information

12.3.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA Water Based Resin Products Offered

12.3.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA Recent Development

12.4 3M Company

12.4.1 3M Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3M Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 3M Company Water Based Resin Products Offered

12.4.5 3M Company Recent Development

12.5 Royal DSM N.V.

12.5.1 Royal DSM N.V. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Royal DSM N.V. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Royal DSM N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Royal DSM N.V. Water Based Resin Products Offered

12.5.5 Royal DSM N.V. Recent Development

12.6 Cytec Industries Inc.

12.6.1 Cytec Industries Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cytec Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cytec Industries Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Cytec Industries Inc. Water Based Resin Products Offered

12.6.5 Cytec Industries Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC

12.7.1 Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC Water Based Resin Products Offered

12.7.5 Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC Recent Development

12.8 Huntsman Corporation

12.8.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Huntsman Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Huntsman Corporation Water Based Resin Products Offered

12.8.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

12.9.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Water Based Resin Products Offered

12.9.5 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Eastman Chemical Company

12.10.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 Eastman Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Eastman Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Eastman Chemical Company Water Based Resin Products Offered

12.10.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Development

12.12 Akzonobel

12.12.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

12.12.2 Akzonobel Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Akzonobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Akzonobel Products Offered

12.12.5 Akzonobel Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Water Based Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Water Based Resin Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”