Water-based Paint Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2020–2026 | AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams

The report titled Global Water-based Paint Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water-based Paint market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water-based Paint market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water-based Paint market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water-based Paint market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water-based Paint report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water-based Paint report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water-based Paint market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water-based Paint market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water-based Paint market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water-based Paint market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water-based Paint market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Henkel, Valspar, Jotun, RPM International, Nippon Paint, BASF, Chugoku, Hempel, Axalta, Sika

Market Segmentation by Product: Natural Water – based Paint

Synthesis Water-based Paint



Market Segmentation by Application: Marine

Containers

Offshore Constructions

Industrial

Others



The Water-based Paint Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water-based Paint market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water-based Paint market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water-based Paint market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water-based Paint industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water-based Paint market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water-based Paint market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water-based Paint market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water-based Paint Market Overview

1.1 Water-based Paint Product Overview

1.2 Water-based Paint Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural Water – based Paint

1.2.2 Synthesis Water-based Paint

1.3 Global Water-based Paint Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Water-based Paint Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Water-based Paint Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Water-based Paint Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Water-based Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Water-based Paint Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Water-based Paint Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Water-based Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Water-based Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Water-based Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water-based Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Water-based Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water-based Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Water-based Paint Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Water-based Paint Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Water-based Paint Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Water-based Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water-based Paint Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Water-based Paint Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water-based Paint Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water-based Paint Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water-based Paint as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water-based Paint Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Water-based Paint Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Water-based Paint by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Water-based Paint Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Water-based Paint Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Water-based Paint Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Water-based Paint Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Water-based Paint Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Water-based Paint by Application

4.1 Water-based Paint Segment by Application

4.1.1 Marine

4.1.2 Containers

4.1.3 Offshore Constructions

4.1.4 Industrial

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Water-based Paint Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Water-based Paint Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Water-based Paint Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Water-based Paint Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Water-based Paint by Application

4.5.2 Europe Water-based Paint by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Water-based Paint by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Water-based Paint by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Water-based Paint by Application

5 North America Water-based Paint Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Water-based Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Water-based Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Water-based Paint Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Water-based Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Water-based Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Water-based Paint Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water-based Paint Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water-based Paint Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Water-based Paint Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Water-based Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Water-based Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Water-based Paint Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water-based Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water-based Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water-based Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water-based Paint Business

10.1 AkzoNobel

10.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.1.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 AkzoNobel Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AkzoNobel Water-based Paint Products Offered

10.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

10.2 PPG

10.2.1 PPG Corporation Information

10.2.2 PPG Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 PPG Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 AkzoNobel Water-based Paint Products Offered

10.2.5 PPG Recent Developments

10.3 Sherwin-Williams

10.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Water-based Paint Products Offered

10.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

10.4 Henkel

10.4.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Henkel Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Henkel Water-based Paint Products Offered

10.4.5 Henkel Recent Developments

10.5 Valspar

10.5.1 Valspar Corporation Information

10.5.2 Valspar Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Valspar Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Valspar Water-based Paint Products Offered

10.5.5 Valspar Recent Developments

10.6 Jotun

10.6.1 Jotun Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jotun Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Jotun Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Jotun Water-based Paint Products Offered

10.6.5 Jotun Recent Developments

10.7 RPM International

10.7.1 RPM International Corporation Information

10.7.2 RPM International Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 RPM International Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 RPM International Water-based Paint Products Offered

10.7.5 RPM International Recent Developments

10.8 Nippon Paint

10.8.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nippon Paint Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Nippon Paint Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Nippon Paint Water-based Paint Products Offered

10.8.5 Nippon Paint Recent Developments

10.9 BASF

10.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.9.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 BASF Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 BASF Water-based Paint Products Offered

10.9.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.10 Chugoku

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Water-based Paint Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Chugoku Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Chugoku Recent Developments

10.11 Hempel

10.11.1 Hempel Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hempel Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Hempel Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hempel Water-based Paint Products Offered

10.11.5 Hempel Recent Developments

10.12 Axalta

10.12.1 Axalta Corporation Information

10.12.2 Axalta Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Axalta Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Axalta Water-based Paint Products Offered

10.12.5 Axalta Recent Developments

10.13 Sika

10.13.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sika Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Sika Water-based Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sika Water-based Paint Products Offered

10.13.5 Sika Recent Developments

11 Water-based Paint Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Water-based Paint Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Water-based Paint Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Water-based Paint Industry Trends

11.4.2 Water-based Paint Market Drivers

11.4.3 Water-based Paint Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

