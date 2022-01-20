Water Based Inks Market Outlook 2022 | Business Development | Research Report 2028 | Flint Group, DIC Corporation, Sakata Inx

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Water Based Inks Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Based Inks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Based Inks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Based Inks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Based Inks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Based Inks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Based Inks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Flint Group

DIC Corporation

Sakata Inx

Siegwerk

Toyo Ink

Nazdar Ink Company

T&K Toka

Huber Group

PolyOne

FUJIFILM

Kao Collins

Sky Dragon Group

Fujian GeLinChunTian

Hangzhou TOKA

Yipsink

Shenzhen BIC



Market Segmentation by Product:

Flexographic Inks

Gravure Inks

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Publication

Packaging

Tags & Labels

Textile

Others



The Water Based Inks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Based Inks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Based Inks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Based Inks Product Introduction

1.2 Global Water Based Inks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Water Based Inks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Water Based Inks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Water Based Inks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Water Based Inks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Water Based Inks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Water Based Inks in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Water Based Inks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Water Based Inks Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Water Based Inks Industry Trends

1.5.2 Water Based Inks Market Drivers

1.5.3 Water Based Inks Market Challenges

1.5.4 Water Based Inks Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Water Based Inks Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Flexographic Inks

2.1.2 Gravure Inks

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Water Based Inks Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Water Based Inks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Water Based Inks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Water Based Inks Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Water Based Inks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Water Based Inks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Water Based Inks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Water Based Inks Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Publication

3.1.2 Packaging

3.1.3 Tags & Labels

3.1.4 Textile

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Water Based Inks Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Water Based Inks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Water Based Inks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Water Based Inks Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Water Based Inks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Water Based Inks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Water Based Inks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Water Based Inks Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Water Based Inks Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Water Based Inks Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Water Based Inks Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Water Based Inks Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Water Based Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Water Based Inks Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Water Based Inks Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Water Based Inks in 2021

4.2.3 Global Water Based Inks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Water Based Inks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Water Based Inks Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Water Based Inks Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Based Inks Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Water Based Inks Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Water Based Inks Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Water Based Inks Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Water Based Inks Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Water Based Inks Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Water Based Inks Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Water Based Inks Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Water Based Inks Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Water Based Inks Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Water Based Inks Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Water Based Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Water Based Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Water Based Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Flint Group

7.1.1 Flint Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Flint Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Flint Group Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Flint Group Water Based Inks Products Offered

7.1.5 Flint Group Recent Development

7.2 DIC Corporation

7.2.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DIC Corporation Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DIC Corporation Water Based Inks Products Offered

7.2.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Sakata Inx

7.3.1 Sakata Inx Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sakata Inx Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sakata Inx Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sakata Inx Water Based Inks Products Offered

7.3.5 Sakata Inx Recent Development

7.4 Siegwerk

7.4.1 Siegwerk Corporation Information

7.4.2 Siegwerk Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Siegwerk Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Siegwerk Water Based Inks Products Offered

7.4.5 Siegwerk Recent Development

7.5 Toyo Ink

7.5.1 Toyo Ink Corporation Information

7.5.2 Toyo Ink Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Toyo Ink Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Toyo Ink Water Based Inks Products Offered

7.5.5 Toyo Ink Recent Development

7.6 Nazdar Ink Company

7.6.1 Nazdar Ink Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nazdar Ink Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nazdar Ink Company Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nazdar Ink Company Water Based Inks Products Offered

7.6.5 Nazdar Ink Company Recent Development

7.7 T&K Toka

7.7.1 T&K Toka Corporation Information

7.7.2 T&K Toka Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 T&K Toka Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 T&K Toka Water Based Inks Products Offered

7.7.5 T&K Toka Recent Development

7.8 Huber Group

7.8.1 Huber Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Huber Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Huber Group Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Huber Group Water Based Inks Products Offered

7.8.5 Huber Group Recent Development

7.9 PolyOne

7.9.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

7.9.2 PolyOne Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 PolyOne Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 PolyOne Water Based Inks Products Offered

7.9.5 PolyOne Recent Development

7.10 FUJIFILM

7.10.1 FUJIFILM Corporation Information

7.10.2 FUJIFILM Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 FUJIFILM Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 FUJIFILM Water Based Inks Products Offered

7.10.5 FUJIFILM Recent Development

7.11 Kao Collins

7.11.1 Kao Collins Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kao Collins Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kao Collins Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kao Collins Water Based Inks Products Offered

7.11.5 Kao Collins Recent Development

7.12 Sky Dragon Group

7.12.1 Sky Dragon Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sky Dragon Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sky Dragon Group Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sky Dragon Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Sky Dragon Group Recent Development

7.13 Fujian GeLinChunTian

7.13.1 Fujian GeLinChunTian Corporation Information

7.13.2 Fujian GeLinChunTian Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Fujian GeLinChunTian Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Fujian GeLinChunTian Products Offered

7.13.5 Fujian GeLinChunTian Recent Development

7.14 Hangzhou TOKA

7.14.1 Hangzhou TOKA Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hangzhou TOKA Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Hangzhou TOKA Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Hangzhou TOKA Products Offered

7.14.5 Hangzhou TOKA Recent Development

7.15 Yipsink

7.15.1 Yipsink Corporation Information

7.15.2 Yipsink Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Yipsink Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Yipsink Products Offered

7.15.5 Yipsink Recent Development

7.16 Shenzhen BIC

7.16.1 Shenzhen BIC Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shenzhen BIC Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shenzhen BIC Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shenzhen BIC Products Offered

7.16.5 Shenzhen BIC Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Water Based Inks Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Water Based Inks Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Water Based Inks Distributors

8.3 Water Based Inks Production Mode & Process

8.4 Water Based Inks Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Water Based Inks Sales Channels

8.4.2 Water Based Inks Distributors

8.5 Water Based Inks Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”