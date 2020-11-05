Water Based Coating Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | BASF Intermediates, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Water Based Coating market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Based Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Based Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Based Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Based Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Based Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Based Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Based Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Based Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water Based Coating Market Research Report: BASF Intermediates, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, RPM International, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta, Nippon Paint, ICA Group, Coatings & Adhesives Corporation, ACTEGA Terra GmbH, DowDuPont, Gellner Industrial, Aqua Based Technologies, Target Coatings, Valspar, Cameleon Coatings

Types: Water Soluble Paint

Water Dilution Coating

Water Dispersion Coatings



Applications: Building

Equipment Processing

Other



The Water Based Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Based Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Based Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Based Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Based Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Based Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Based Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Based Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water Based Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water Based Coating

1.2 Water Based Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Based Coating Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Water Soluble Paint

1.2.3 Water Dilution Coating

1.2.4 Water Dispersion Coatings

1.3 Water Based Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Water Based Coating Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Building

1.3.3 Equipment Processing

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Water Based Coating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Water Based Coating Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Water Based Coating Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Water Based Coating Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Water Based Coating Industry

1.6 Water Based Coating Market Trends

2 Global Water Based Coating Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water Based Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Water Based Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Water Based Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Water Based Coating Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Water Based Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Based Coating Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Water Based Coating Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Water Based Coating Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Water Based Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Water Based Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Water Based Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Water Based Coating Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Water Based Coating Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Water Based Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Water Based Coating Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Water Based Coating Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Water Based Coating Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Water Based Coating Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Water Based Coating Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Water Based Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Water Based Coating Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Water Based Coating Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Water Based Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Coating Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Coating Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Water Based Coating Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Water Based Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Water Based Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Water Based Coating Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Water Based Coating Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Water Based Coating Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Water Based Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Water Based Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Water Based Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Based Coating Business

6.1 BASF Intermediates

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Intermediates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Intermediates Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Intermediates Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Intermediates Recent Development

6.2 AkzoNobel

6.2.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

6.2.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 AkzoNobel Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 AkzoNobel Products Offered

6.2.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

6.3 PPG Industries

6.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

6.3.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 PPG Industries Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 PPG Industries Products Offered

6.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

6.4 RPM International

6.4.1 RPM International Corporation Information

6.4.2 RPM International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 RPM International Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 RPM International Products Offered

6.4.5 RPM International Recent Development

6.5 Sherwin-Williams

6.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Products Offered

6.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

6.6 Axalta

6.6.1 Axalta Corporation Information

6.6.2 Axalta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Axalta Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Axalta Products Offered

6.6.5 Axalta Recent Development

6.7 Nippon Paint

6.6.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nippon Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Nippon Paint Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nippon Paint Products Offered

6.7.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

6.8 ICA Group

6.8.1 ICA Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 ICA Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 ICA Group Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 ICA Group Products Offered

6.8.5 ICA Group Recent Development

6.9 Coatings & Adhesives Corporation

6.9.1 Coatings & Adhesives Corporation Corporation Information

6.9.2 Coatings & Adhesives Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Coatings & Adhesives Corporation Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Coatings & Adhesives Corporation Products Offered

6.9.5 Coatings & Adhesives Corporation Recent Development

6.10 ACTEGA Terra GmbH

6.10.1 ACTEGA Terra GmbH Corporation Information

6.10.2 ACTEGA Terra GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 ACTEGA Terra GmbH Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 ACTEGA Terra GmbH Products Offered

6.10.5 ACTEGA Terra GmbH Recent Development

6.11 DowDuPont

6.11.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.11.2 DowDuPont Water Based Coating Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 DowDuPont Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.11.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.12 Gellner Industrial

6.12.1 Gellner Industrial Corporation Information

6.12.2 Gellner Industrial Water Based Coating Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Gellner Industrial Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Gellner Industrial Products Offered

6.12.5 Gellner Industrial Recent Development

6.13 Aqua Based Technologies

6.13.1 Aqua Based Technologies Corporation Information

6.13.2 Aqua Based Technologies Water Based Coating Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Aqua Based Technologies Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Aqua Based Technologies Products Offered

6.13.5 Aqua Based Technologies Recent Development

6.14 Target Coatings

6.14.1 Target Coatings Corporation Information

6.14.2 Target Coatings Water Based Coating Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Target Coatings Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Target Coatings Products Offered

6.14.5 Target Coatings Recent Development

6.15 Valspar

6.15.1 Valspar Corporation Information

6.15.2 Valspar Water Based Coating Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Valspar Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Valspar Products Offered

6.15.5 Valspar Recent Development

6.16 Cameleon Coatings

6.16.1 Cameleon Coatings Corporation Information

6.16.2 Cameleon Coatings Water Based Coating Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Cameleon Coatings Water Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Cameleon Coatings Products Offered

6.16.5 Cameleon Coatings Recent Development

7 Water Based Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Water Based Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water Based Coating

7.4 Water Based Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Water Based Coating Distributors List

8.3 Water Based Coating Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Water Based Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Water Based Coating by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water Based Coating by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Water Based Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Water Based Coating by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water Based Coating by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Water Based Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Water Based Coating by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water Based Coating by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Water Based Coating Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Water Based Coating Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Water Based Coating Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Water Based Coating Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Water Based Coating Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”