Water-based Antifoaming Agent Market Revenue Forecast 2021-2027 By Regional Manufacturers: | BASF, Evonik Industries, Air Products and Chemicals

The report titled Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water-based Antifoaming Agent report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water-based Antifoaming Agent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Evonik Industries, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, DOW Corning Corporation, Ecolab Inc. (Nalco), Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd., Ashland Inc., Kemira OYJ, Elementis PLC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Non-silicon Antifoaming Agent

Powder Antifoaming Agent

Silicone Polyether Antifoaming Agent

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others



The Water-based Antifoaming Agent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water-based Antifoaming Agent market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water-based Antifoaming Agent industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water-based Antifoaming Agent market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-based Antifoaming Agent

1.2 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Non-silicon Antifoaming Agent

1.2.3 Powder Antifoaming Agent

1.2.4 Silicone Polyether Antifoaming Agent

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Pulp & Paper

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Paints & Coatings

1.3.5 Water Treatment

1.3.6 Food & Beverages

1.3.7 Detergents

1.3.8 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.9 Textiles

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Water-based Antifoaming Agent Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Water-based Antifoaming Agent Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Water-based Antifoaming Agent Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Water-based Antifoaming Agent Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Water-based Antifoaming Agent Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Water-based Antifoaming Agent Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production

3.4.1 North America Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production

3.5.1 Europe Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production

3.6.1 China Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production

3.7.1 Japan Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Water-based Antifoaming Agent Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Water-based Antifoaming Agent Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Water-based Antifoaming Agent Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Water-based Antifoaming Agent Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Water-based Antifoaming Agent Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Water-based Antifoaming Agent Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Water-based Antifoaming Agent Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Evonik Industries

7.2.1 Evonik Industries Water-based Antifoaming Agent Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Industries Water-based Antifoaming Agent Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Evonik Industries Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Evonik Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

7.3.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Water-based Antifoaming Agent Corporation Information

7.3.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Water-based Antifoaming Agent Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Wacker Chemie AG

7.4.1 Wacker Chemie AG Water-based Antifoaming Agent Corporation Information

7.4.2 Wacker Chemie AG Water-based Antifoaming Agent Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Wacker Chemie AG Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Wacker Chemie AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Wacker Chemie AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 DOW Corning Corporation

7.5.1 DOW Corning Corporation Water-based Antifoaming Agent Corporation Information

7.5.2 DOW Corning Corporation Water-based Antifoaming Agent Product Portfolio

7.5.3 DOW Corning Corporation Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 DOW Corning Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 DOW Corning Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Ecolab Inc. (Nalco)

7.6.1 Ecolab Inc. (Nalco) Water-based Antifoaming Agent Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ecolab Inc. (Nalco) Water-based Antifoaming Agent Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Ecolab Inc. (Nalco) Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Ecolab Inc. (Nalco) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Ecolab Inc. (Nalco) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd.

7.7.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd. Water-based Antifoaming Agent Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd. Water-based Antifoaming Agent Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd. Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ashland Inc.

7.8.1 Ashland Inc. Water-based Antifoaming Agent Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ashland Inc. Water-based Antifoaming Agent Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ashland Inc. Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ashland Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ashland Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Kemira OYJ

7.9.1 Kemira OYJ Water-based Antifoaming Agent Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kemira OYJ Water-based Antifoaming Agent Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Kemira OYJ Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Kemira OYJ Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Kemira OYJ Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Elementis PLC

7.10.1 Elementis PLC Water-based Antifoaming Agent Corporation Information

7.10.2 Elementis PLC Water-based Antifoaming Agent Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Elementis PLC Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Elementis PLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Elementis PLC Recent Developments/Updates

8 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water-based Antifoaming Agent

8.4 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Distributors List

9.3 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Industry Trends

10.2 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Growth Drivers

10.3 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Market Challenges

10.4 Water-based Antifoaming Agent Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Water-based Antifoaming Agent by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Water-based Antifoaming Agent Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Water-based Antifoaming Agent

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Water-based Antifoaming Agent by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Water-based Antifoaming Agent by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Water-based Antifoaming Agent by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Water-based Antifoaming Agent by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Water-based Antifoaming Agent by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water-based Antifoaming Agent by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Water-based Antifoaming Agent by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Water-based Antifoaming Agent by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

