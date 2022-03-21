Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market 2022 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | AkzoNobel, Henkel, PPG

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AkzoNobel, Henkel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Jotun, RPM International, Nippon Paint, BASF, ENECON

Market Segmentation by Product:

Single Component Coatings

Multi-Component Coatings



Market Segmentation by Application:

Wood Coatings

Furniture Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Printing Inks

Other



The Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Product Scope

1.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Single Component Coatings

1.2.3 Multi-Component Coatings

1.3 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Wood Coatings

1.3.3 Furniture Coatings

1.3.4 Plastic Coatings

1.3.5 Printing Inks

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings as of 2019)

3.4 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Business

12.1 AkzoNobel

12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 AkzoNobel Business Overview

12.1.3 AkzoNobel Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AkzoNobel Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

12.2 Henkel

12.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Henkel Business Overview

12.2.3 Henkel Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Henkel Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.2.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.3 PPG

12.3.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Business Overview

12.3.3 PPG Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PPG Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.3.5 PPG Recent Development

12.4 Sherwin-Williams

12.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Business Overview

12.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

12.5 Valspar

12.5.1 Valspar Corporation Information

12.5.2 Valspar Business Overview

12.5.3 Valspar Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Valspar Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.5.5 Valspar Recent Development

12.6 Jotun

12.6.1 Jotun Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jotun Business Overview

12.6.3 Jotun Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jotun Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.6.5 Jotun Recent Development

12.7 RPM International

12.7.1 RPM International Corporation Information

12.7.2 RPM International Business Overview

12.7.3 RPM International Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 RPM International Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.7.5 RPM International Recent Development

12.8 Nippon Paint

12.8.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nippon Paint Business Overview

12.8.3 Nippon Paint Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Nippon Paint Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.8.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

12.9 BASF

12.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.9.2 BASF Business Overview

12.9.3 BASF Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 BASF Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.9.5 BASF Recent Development

12.10 ENECON

12.10.1 ENECON Corporation Information

12.10.2 ENECON Business Overview

12.10.3 ENECON Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 ENECON Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.10.5 ENECON Recent Development

13 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings

13.4 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Distributors List

14.3 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Trends

15.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Challenges

15.4 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”